Search on for tour bus passengers after three test positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Authorities in Chiang Rai are trying to track down the passengers of a tour bus after three tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The bus was travelling from Bangkok to the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. The three, all from the same family, are being treated in hospital. A spokesman for Chiang Rai’s health department has announced all fellow bus passengers now need to be screened.
Chiang Rai’s deputy governor and the the provincial health department chief told Thai media on yesterday that they are asking passengers on Sombat Tour Company’s bus No 16-3473, which left Bangkok for Chiang Saen on Saturday at 7.15pm, to report to the provincial health department for screening.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior health officials yesterday accepted the delivery of Chinese medical supplies at the Public Health Department, from Yang Zen, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand.
The supplies include 100,000 hygienic facemasks, 10,000 N95 facemasks, 2,000 protective gowns and 332 Covid-19 test kits.
The health minister said that Yang expressed China’s appreciation for the help that the Thai government offered to China many years ago during the SARS epidemic saying the Chinese government wants to reciprocate and help the Thai people at this time.
Yang reportedly said that “the best weapon to fight the virus is friendship and mutual help.” Anutin thanked the Chinese government for its help at a time when Thailand is also facing a crisis.
China reported just 78 new cases of the deadly virus yesterday, the vast majority brought from overseas. Epidemiologists have expressed fears of a second wave of infections in China and urges Chinese authorities not to ‘get back to normal’ too soon. The first new case in nearly a week was reported in Wuhan yesterday.
Riot fears reopen ‘closed’ Thai border checkpoints as migrant workers flee
“We must go home, or we will starve to death in Bangkok.”
Some of Thailand’s recently closed border checkpoints were forced to reopen today as thousands of migrant workers, now unemployed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, flee Thailand for their homes in Myanmar and Cambodia. Their numbers and their desperation sparked fears of rioting.
In Chiang Rai, the border was reopened after about 100 workers from Myanmar arrived at the Mae Sai checkpoint, only to find it closed. a 28 year old woman in the group, recently laid off due to shutdowns in Bangkok, told reporters:
“We must go home, or we will starve to death in Bangkok.”
The group’s insistence forced the governor and immigration officials to grant them exemptions and allow them to cross the border into Tachileik, Myanmar.
In Mae Sot more than 4,200 Burmese workers were allowed to cross back into their country through the checkpoint.
The atmosphere was also tense at Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet checkpoint near Cambodia. Police had to prevent more than 400 Cambodian workers from protesting against the border closure. The situation eased after Thai and Cambodian authorities decided to reopen the border temporarily.
A bus terminal in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality was also packed with stranded migrant workers from Laos and Vietnam. They were later allowed to pass over the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge into Laos.
Meanwhile, Thai workers returning home from Bangkok are being told they must go into 14 day self-isolation.
Checkpoints across the southern border with Malaysia have also been closed. Although Malaysia had already ordered its borders closed earlier, following reports of Covid-19 cases linked to a mosque event in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.
Chiang Rai reports first coronavirus cases
The Thai Health Department reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, two of which are in Chiang Rai Province. (188 new cases were reported today, Sunday, bringing Thailand’s total to 599.) Both Chiang Rai patients are being treated in hospital and have provided medical authorities with lists of those they have been in contact with. Chiang Rai health officials have placed those people under 14 day quarantine.
Health officials say 32 people in Greater Bangkok and surrounding provinces contracted the virus from people infected during a boxing match at Lumphini stadium, while 6 cases were linked to a mosque in Malaysia and were reported in the southern provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.
Of the accumulated total of 599 confirmed cases, 42 have fully recovered, while 557 remain in hospital. One man has died from complications related to the virus.
The health department says recent new cases are mainly young people who socialised normally and did not adopt social distancing. They urge people to stay one metre away from others (most international medical authorities say 2 metres), skip social activities and nonessential travel, avoid crowded areas, work at home if possible and frequently sanitise their hands and surroundings .
Health officials also advise people who have been in high risk places such as boxing stadiums, entertainment venues; cockfighting rings, cinemas and theaters to self-isolate for 14 days.
“If they have no symptoms – fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains – they need not be tested.”
“Without the symptoms, the possibility of being tested positive is very low. Getting tested without the symptoms will therefore give people a false sense of security, leading to complacency.”
