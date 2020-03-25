Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bank employee tests positive for coronavirus
“The employee is now in hospital and his last day at work was March 23.”
Siam Commerial Bank has announced that one of its temporary employees tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. A spokesman says that the employee worked on the 20th floor of Ari Hill Building on Phaholyothin Road in Bangkok.
After notifying the Ministry of Public Health and the Bank of Thailand, SCB immediately ordered all staff who work on the 19th and 20th floors to stop reporting for work and self-quarantine for 14 days, and to report their health monitoring results periodically.
“We have also closed down the 20th floor and disinfected the area as per Ministry of Public Health’s standards.”
SCB has also reached out to anyone who had contact with the employee in the past week and urges them to follow the self-quarantine practices.
“SCB is committed to the safety of our staff and customers and will use all necessary measures, according to public health standards, to control and prevent the spreading of Covid-19.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 Thai airlines stop services during Covid-19 crisis
Yesterday, director general Chula Sukmanop of The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), granted nine airlines permission to halt their flights due to the Covid-19 situation.
Chula says “that the nine airlines that had submitted requests to temporarily halt their operations”.
The airlines are…
Thai Airways International, Thai Smile, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Nok Scoot and Thai VietJet Air.
“Most airlines want to cancel only some flights and some routes, so we have approved their requests accordingly. However, they must have plans to compensate customers who have already bought their tickets and they must notify the customers of flight cancellations in advance.”
Thai Lion Air had earlier announced that they would suspend all domestic and international flights between March 25 and April 30.
Thai Smile, Thai AirAsia and Bangkok Airways also announced that they would suspend all international flights from March 22 until further notice.
Thai Airways has also announced yesterday that all TG flights to Europe will be suspended from April 1 to May 31, while regional flights, including flights to Singapore would be suspended from March 25 to May 31.
The Ministry of Transport had earlier announced that airlines wishing to cancel their flights due to the Covid-19 crisis, must compensate their customers by refunding the cost of tickets and other related fees. In the case where the customers had bought tickets with cash, the refund transaction must be completed within seven days of the customers submitting their request.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries
A difficult time for restaurants as the government rolls out lockdowns across the country. So many of the restaurants and food chains are changing from sit in facilities to home delivery. They’re saying that they need to switch their financial strategy to stay afloat as the spread of Covid-19 becomes more serious in Thailand. So they’re becoming ‘virtual’ restaurants providing the same food but as a home delivery instead.
Smaller restaurants will have the option of either providing their own deliveries and reaching out to their customer base on social media, or registering with some of the App-based service providers like Grab Food and Food Panda. But these services take a whopping commission to be listed.
Otherwise their only other option is to close for now until the current situation passes. (Mr. Google is going to be your best help to find local deliveries at this time)
Nadim Xavier Salhani, CEO of Mudman, the operator of Dunkin Donuts, Au Bon Pain, Baskin-Robbins and Greyhound Cafes, says the company’s sales have already dropped 30%.
“The delivery business has not increased as expected because consumers’ behaviour has changed with the outbreak. Many are opting to cook their own food, while delivery competition is fierce. We are still paying our employees, but may have to make cuts in April. Everyone has to accept the pay cut because it is better than a layoff.”
“I want government announcements to be clear. So far the decisions are very grey and confusing. Communication is very weak. The policy has to be clear.”
Boonyong Tansakul, chief executive of Zen Corporation, the operator of food brands such as Zen, AKA, Tummour, Din’s and Khiang, says…
“The company willtoday start to provide delivery service for Khiang around the clock until April 12. The company will assign some staff to recruit new customers in residential areas such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathon, Thong Lor and On Nut, offering customers the option to buy three meals on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to increase sales opportunities.”
For the consumer there is plenty of selection and new protocols for delivery which will guarantee the safety of the delivery service as well as customers.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bye bye Bangkok, 1000s of workers head home
The Thai PM was asked over the weekend if there would be additional measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. He replied “We’re working on it.”
Bangkok’s lockdown-you-have-when-you’re-not-having-a-lockdown, is pushing 1,000s of casual and migrant workers out of the city ‘up country’ as Bangkok shutters many of its businesses. Many are heading home to Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos in a rush before the borders are closed.
188 new Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday taking Thailand’s toll to 599.
With so many businesses now closed around Bangkok, and the immediate five neighbouring provinces, workers are being laid off and heading home. After all, it’s only a few weeks until Songkran!
But the many closures announced over the weekend in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, present a new problem for Thai officials and new opportunities for the Covid-19 virus.
An estimated 80,000 people boarded cramped buses on Sunday with major traffic jams around the Mo Chit bus terminal. Migrant workers were rushing to national borders to neighbouring countries before the Thai borders close them completely.
The Interior Ministry meanwhile alerted provincial governors to “keep an eye on people from Bangkok heading for their provinces amid fears they would further spread the disease”. They asked transport agencies to implement social distancing measures as people are expected to travel home. They asked transport companies to “screen passengers before boarding, to practise social distancing while away, and to clean and disinfect vehicles before and after the trips”.
Too late. They’re already in border provinces to Bangkok’s west, north and east creating more crowds at border checkpoints.
Transport officials were also being instructed to obtain contact information from passengers too. Whether any of this has actually happened during the weekend exodus is anyone’s guess.
Meanwhile, the Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam spoke on Saturday explaining that the government had considered “several measures to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus”.
He said the Bangkok ‘lockdown’ was highly sensitive and would adversely impact people and businesses.
“The government has thought about it and we’re waiting for a signal from medical authorities. The prime minister is listening to opinions of medical and public health experts. Still, the government will have to consider people’s safety as well as their convenience.”
At the daily news briefing yesterday, authorities confirmed that there were two groups identified.
Of the first group of 65 new cases, 21 of them were linked to the ‘Boxing cluster’ scattered around Bangkok, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chon Buri, Phatthalung, Phra and Samut Prakan provinces. Another 5 cases were related to entertainment venues. 2 were linked to religious activity in northern Malaysia, and 37 who were close contacts of the other patients.
The second group lists 15 new Covd-19 patients. 6 Thai returning from overseas, 2 foreign students and 7 workers who had been selling lottery tickets or food at boxing stadiums.
The remaining cases were being investigated.
