Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Saturday Covid Update: 122 Deaths 14,109 new infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Pongsuda Saleepim

122 Coronavirus-related deaths and 14,109 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, down slightly from yesterday’s totals. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 13,280 recoveries. Thailand now has 130,128 active Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new cases, 1,357 were detected through proactive case finding and 854 were found in correctional facilities. Covid-19 statistics at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis over the past several months.

Since April 1, in the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, the CCSA has reported 1,434,038 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

More information on the Covid-19 situation in Thailand will be reported this afternoon.

Saturday Covid Update: 122 Deaths 14,109 new infections | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-09-18 11:31
5 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: By now, if those July-August lockdown measures had any impact, the numbers should have gone up. They did not so the measures were unnecessary. Test more and you will see the numbers shoot up. Test…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-18 11:37
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: 854 were found in correctional facilities. Of really!!!!! Where did the rest of the 1195 number get to? Do we get those tomorrow? https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2183543/prison-declared-field-hospital-as-1-195-inmates-catch-virus Someone fiddling the books?
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-18 11:41
7 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Test more and you will see the numbers shoot up. Test less = less cases Thai Government will try to test more ….. Do or do not. There is no try
image
Griff1315
2021-09-18 11:48
9 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Someone fiddling the books? Never!!!
image
Stonker
2021-09-18 11:52
30 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: By now, if those July-August lockdown measures had any impact, the numbers should have gone up. They did not so the measures were unnecessary. Strange logic. The rabid dog I've kept in a cage hasn't…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Phuket Covid-19: 235 daily infections, 238 hospital beds available
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Saturday Covid Update: 122 Deaths 14,109 new infections
Thailand19 hours ago

Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Hua Hin20 hours ago

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
World21 hours ago

Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer
Thailand21 hours ago

The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand22 hours ago

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Thailand22 hours ago

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals
Crime22 hours ago

Torture and forced disappearances bills pass House vote 368-0
Bangkok23 hours ago

Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Pattaya23 hours ago

Thai-Russian 4 year old girl drowns in Pattaya home pool
Phuket24 hours ago

New centre proposed to provide ATKs cheap at Phuket entrance
Thailand1 day ago

Morning Top Stories | Covid Free setting, Pattaya bars might not open | September 17 |
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand Daily Covid Update | Thursday, September 17 |
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending