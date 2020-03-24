Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19. | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.

2 hours ago

Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.
The world may be going completely bonkers but at least here in Thailand we can rely on Team Thailand.

“Team Thailand”, is the patriotic term the mercurial Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has come up with to describe the hand-picked panel of medical experts who will be going through daily reports and recommending the next steps to battle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The elite team includes the heads of medical schools, royal colleges and the Medical Council to bring together academic expertise and the Public Health Ministry’s experience in the battle against the coronavirus.

Flanked by former public health minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn and Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Anutin spoke glowingly about his Team Thailand.

“This is the best team we have. If it can’t do the job, no one else can.

Over the weekend, Dr. Piyasakol announced that the number of new cases would not drop immediately after the launch of stringent restrictions and the push for “social distancing”, though positive signs could be expected in a week or so.

Born in 1948, Piyasakol has taught at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital since 1975. In 1981, he began accompanying HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej on trips to rural provinces to deliver medical care to people in remote areas. Between 2000 and 2007, he served as the dean of the faculty, before becoming Mahidol University president until 2011. He was also Thai public health minister between 2015 and 2019.

Following meeting with Team Thailand last week, government policymakers are taking firm new measures. The team sat down with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and proposed the “Stay Home to Stop Covid-19 for the Nation” initiative.

Without a “soft” lockdown, says the team, the new virus would infect about 350,000 people within one month, leaving more than 50,000 hospitalised and some 17,000 in intensive care units. That scenario would see about 7,000 people killed by Covid-19.

The lockdown, if implemented effectively, promises to make a big difference they claim.

But others are drawing comparisons with Italy, Europe and the US saying the soft lockdowns will not be enough to stem the incoming crisis.

In support of the lockdown, the Social Security Office has announced that staff can claim unemployment benefit of up to 7,500 baht per month if their company’s are closed or suspend their operations due to Covid-19. But the benefits have ‘strings attached’ and require you having worked for a company for a minimum period (check with your employer).

Disease Control Department’s deputy director-general Dr Tanarak Pilpat, who had been following the Covid-19 outbreak since early January, warns that the situation had changed.

“We are now at a turning point. Whether we will collapse or make progress depends on cooperation from society. Victory is not in my hands hands. It depends on how each and every Thai responds to the control measures.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services

33 mins ago

March 24, 2020

Phuket declares 'lockdown' of all but essential services

A lockdown of all but essential services has been declared for Phuket, echoing the ‘lockdown’ in Bangkok and surrounding provinces over the weekend. The Thaiger has just received an English version but awaiting an internet-friendly version which we will publish ASAP. But here are the main things you need to know.

“The Phuket Province mandates to additionally temporarily close the following establishments which cater to large groups of persons and movement of persons which could cause further spread of Covid-19 as follows,,,

Phuket declares 'lockdown' of all but essential services | News by The Thaiger

Phuket declares 'lockdown' of all but essential services | News by The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats

1 hour ago

March 24, 2020

Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats

The Australian Consulate General in Phuket says it will provide visa support letters to any Australians in Thailand who can prove long-term residency in Thailand. The Australian consul general in Phuket confirms that letters for expats caught by Non-Imm O visa requirements will be provided.

“Please email Consular.Phuket@dfat.gov.au with your personal particulars page of your passport and a copy of your current visa. There will be no fee applied for this service”

Click HERE for a link to the website.

Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats | News by The Thaiger

Australians were urged to check the Australian government’s SmartTraveller website for more details.

“We will NOT consider providing these letters to those who are travelling on Tourist Visas.”

“Australian Government advice remains that Australians should seek to return home while commercial options remains to do so.”

Australian Consulate Phuket

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths UPDATE: 9 new cases in Phuket

1 hour ago

March 24, 2020

Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths UPDATE: 9 new cases in Phuket
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

UPDATE: Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.

Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.

Case 19 is a 56 year old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on March 18.

Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.

Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th

Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.

Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.

Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.

Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.

Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand health officials have reported 106 new Covid-19 coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 827 in the Kingdom. The number of new cases is lower than the 122 recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Public Health has also reported 3 additional deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4.

A Public Health Ministry spokesman says the 3 deaths were patients who had previous health complications, including a 70 year old man with tuberculosis, a 45 year old man with diabetes and a 79 year old man with unspecified health problems.

Meanwhile local media are reporting 4 new cases in Phuket, including an unnamed medical official.

Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths UPDATE: 9 new cases in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 766 still being treated in hospitals. The cabinet will meet today to discuss a raft additional measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Phuket People’s Voice | Newshawk Phuket

