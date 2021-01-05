Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital
A local official in the central province of Samut Sakhon is pleading for a second field hospital to contain the spread of Covid-19. The province is at the epicentre of a resurgence in the virus, since Thailand’s first local case in months was detected in a fish market in the Muang district last month. Since then, the virus has spread to 54 provinces.
While a field hospital is already operating at the scene of the original outbreak, provincial official Wuttiphong Suphakawanich says an additional 3,000 – 4,000 beds are needed to prevent the virus from spreading further. According to a Nation Thailand report, Wuttiphong has called on local businesses with over 7,000 factories to help equip a second field hospital, adding that Samut Sakhon cannot wait for central government to provide a budget.
It’s understood some of the supplies urgently needed include tents, mattresses, blankets, as well as temporary bathroom facilities that can be put together within a matter of days.
Officials say strict containment measures will bring Samut Sakhon outbreak under control
Health officials in Thailand say a number of strict containment measures being implemented in the central province of Samut Sakhon, should bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control within the coming weeks. Permanent Secretary for Health, Kiatiphum Wongrajit, says around 4,000 migrant workers located at the epicentre of the outbreak are being detained for over 10 days to ensure they do not spread the virus.
After seemingly going months with no case of local transmission, Thailand is now seeing a resurgence in Covid-19, after a 67 year old woman working at a Samut Sakhon fish market tested positive for the virus. Since then, the virus has spread to 45 other provinces in just 13 days, with active cases in the Kingdom now surpassing 2,100. Most of the cases linked to the Samut Sakhon fish market have been found in migrant workers.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says workers at the centre of the outbreak are being detained and categorised based on their level of immunity. He says those who have had the virus and are displaying immunity are being accommodated in a separate building and will be given certificates to confirm they are free from infection. However, their health will continue to be monitored.
Other workers who have had the virus but are not yet showing immunity will be housed in another building. Workers who did not test positive for Covid-19 will be accommodated in another zone. It’s understood that blood tests carried out on those who’ve had the virus show many have developed immunity. Opas points out that asymptomatic patients cannot transmit the virus after 8 days of infection.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry says it’s likely more cases will be reported over the coming 14 days, as a result of New Year holiday travel.
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infection – 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers and 9 that were detected in quarantine after arriving from outside the country. The total in Thailand is now 5,910, 1,613 new infections detected in the past 7 days. The 9 quarantined arrival cases are from the US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the UAE. 4,130 people have fully had recovered, 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hour reporting period, and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.
26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood and shrimp industry and markets. 11 more cases remain under investigation.
Yesterday the CCSA announced there will be no national lockdown but the government has set up a colour coding for provinces, separating them in high risk, medium risk, low risk and no risk…
Red (high risk for Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon
Orange (medium risk for Covid-19)
Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom
Yellow (low risk for Covid-19)
Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong
Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections at the moment are classified as green.
The other local infections included street vendors, public servants, seafood transport workers and bank staff.
“Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease”.
The Covid-19 outbreak that was first detected at the Mahachai Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, has now spread to 31 provinces. Thailand has 73 provinces, including Bangkok.
So far, 8,810 people have been tested in Samut Sakhon. About 15% have tested positive. The plan remains to test a total of 10,300 people considered at ‘high risk’ in the current outbreak. Provincial officials have locked down the province, placed a curfew on residents and sealed off access to and from the migrant worker camps.
500 of the tested people have been admitted to hospital… “there are a few cases of serious illness and others showing mild symptoms. The others were quarantined only.”
Bangkok
Thai social media gets nasty as old animosities resurface over the Burmese migrants
A Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, centred around a seafood market and the local fishing industry’s Burmese migrant population, has unbottled a new wave of anti-Burmese sentiment in Thai social media, never bubbling far beneath the surface.
The revelations of an outbreak of some 1,000+ positive infections has opened a long-standing wound between the two countries, including straight out online hate speech as well as important questions over the treatment of the millions of Burmese migrant workers that are recruited by Thai companies wanting cheap labour.
The CCSA yesterday announced that there won’t be any national lockdown in response to the Samut Sakhon cluster, but says that Covid-19 control zoning is being introduced and continually updated to reflect the changing situation. New Year celebrations have been mostly cancelled around the country but may be allowed to continue “only under strict conditions”.
You can find out more about the colour coding in yesterday’s Thailand News Today.
The Mahachai shrimp market at Samut Sakhon, the hotzone in the current cluster, is only 35 kilometres from central Bangkok.
Comments have been flying thick and fast online as people respond to the outbreak. Many of the comments savagely blamed the Burmese migrant worker population who form the vast majority of the workforce in the area. Facebook has already removed hundreds of comments for violating the platform’s hate speech policies. Twitter says it is “looking into the issue” but has blocked several channels over hate speech directed towards the Burmese migrant workers.
The Social Media Monitoring for Peace group, and independent NGO, says it found 100s of comments which it described as hate speech on the YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms.
The Thaiger has also removed a number of incendiary comments from its platforms aver the issue.
In a video produced this week The Thaiger, without naming specific companies, tried to move the focus on the migrant workers back to the companies that employ them, the issues of human trafficking, slave labour in Thailand’s fishing industry and the corrupt officials that are involved in the trafficking and exploitation of cheap labour from Myanmar.
Sompong Srakaew represents a Thai group helping migrant workers, the Labor Protection Network, Speaking to the Bangkok Post he said… “Myanmar people are being labelled for spreading Covid-19, but the virus doesn’t discriminate.”
“Shifting sentiment had real consequences… workers from Myanmar, previously known as Burma, being barred from buses, motorcycle taxis and offices.”
“Burma people infect Thailand and cause all our problem.”
“Close the Burma border and shoot any Burma people who cross over.”
“Wherever you see Myanmar people, shoot them down.”
“Again the Burmese. Why always the Burma people come into Thailand and cause troubles.”
But there’s also been an outpouring of sympathy for the migrant workers with many Thais and foreigners recognising the issues behind the outbreak and pleading with people not to vent their anger at the infected workers who are simply trying to find work.
On Tuesday a group of workers ended up stranded on the side of a highway near Bangkok after their employer allegedly told them to get in a van to go get tested for Covid-19, then dumped them along the way. Daily News reported that an employer “dumped” a group of 24 Burmese migrant workers at the side of a highway in Samut Prakan’s Bang Plee area, just outside Bangkok. The Ton News Facebook page even posted live videos of the immigration police confronting the group.
Thailand has 1.6 million Burmese workers, officially. But the actual number is anecdotally recognised to be 2 – 3 times higher. The Thai/Myanmar border is over 2,000 kilometres and even as recently as last week the Thai Army admitted that the leaky border is impossible to police.
Although Thailand has has a long-standing tolerance of foreign visitors, there's also a historic enmity between the Thais and Burmese which stems from the 18th-century destruction of the Ayutthaya capital of Old Siam by Burmese invaders. The Thai capital was then moved to its current location in Bangkok but the animosity has festered ever since in literature, popular culture and school text books.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
