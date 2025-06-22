Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon

Mystery surrounds roadside death as police probe possible foul play

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
82 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 33 year old man named Uan was found dead with severe head injuries today, June 22, along the Khae Rai Road in Samut Sakhon province.

A beer bottle was discovered beside him, and shattered glass fragments littered the ground. Earlier, he had posted on Facebook, “Ending the village problems,” alongside a photo with a young man.

The Katumban Police Station in Samut Sakhon was alerted to the incident, which occurred near a convenience store and a gas shop, not far from the Khae Rai subdistrict municipality office. Police Captain Thiwatpol Tawisangsak and Police Lieutenant Colonel Chumpol Chatsanguanchai, along with hospital and rescue officials, were dispatched to the scene.

Uan, who wore a green long-sleeved T-shirt with the words Yitong Sing printed on it, was identified as a resident of Katumban district. A blue Yamaha motorcycle, suspected to belong to the deceased, was parked across the street.

An ice delivery driver passing by discovered the body and reported it to the police. No witnesses have come forward, leaving the motive and perpetrator unknown.

Police are working to retrieve CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the culprit. The deceased’s body has been sent to Siriraj Hospital for a forensic examination.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A review of Uan’s Facebook account,”Yitong Sing, revealed a post made approximately three hours before his body was found. The photo showed Uan with a young man, both wearing the same clothing seen on the deceased, reported KhaoSod.

The background featured a road and a green beer bottle, while the post’s caption read, “Ending the village problems.” Comments on the post included messages such as “It’s huge… cheers,” “Have you talked to Uan yet?” and “Anyone related please contact me, he was attacked.”

Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a heartbreaking event unfolded on the morning of June 8 in Saba Yoi district, Songkhla province, where a 52 year old woman was discovered dead at the foot of a rubber tree.

Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon

