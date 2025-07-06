Samut Sakhon warehouse fire contained after two hours

Firefighting teams successfully contained a fire at a furniture warehouse in Samut Sakhon after more than two hours. The blaze, which broke out at around 8.45pm on July 5, is under investigation for its cause and the extent of the damage.

Police in Samut Sakhon received reports of a fire at a company offering storage, weighing services, and docking facilities located in Moo 4, Tha Sai subdistrict, Mueang district.

Fire trucks from the Tha Sai subdistrict administrative organisation and local government bodies, along with support vehicles and rescue personnel from the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

The fire had engulfed a large rented warehouse storing finished furniture, covering an area of approximately 50 square metres, causing destruction of its contents.

Firefighters worked diligently, spraying water for nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. The nature of the stored furniture, which was easily ignited, posed a challenge.

The building’s structure began to collapse as the fire raged, necessitating continued efforts to extinguish the flames completely. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Although five to six houses were located near the front of the factory, residents were unharmed as the fire and smoke did not spread towards them. The factory was surrounded by a zinc fence and casuarina trees, providing a natural windbreak, and was located near the Tha Chin River, which acted as a further barrier.

The initial cause of the fire remains undetermined, pending an investigation by forensic experts. An assessment of the financial damage is also awaited from the warehouse owner, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a devastating fire erupted at a paper factory in Saraburi’s WHA Industrial Estate on June 30, reportedly claiming six lives and leaving at least 13 others unaccounted for.