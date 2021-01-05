5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
5 provinces in Thailand are in total lockdown, with travel restrictions barring anyone from leaving or entering, unless absolutely necessary. The provinces affected by the tough new measures are the eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, as well as the central province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s Covid-19 resurgence originated last month.
Thai PBS World reports that Deputy PM Satit Pitutacha has praised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for agreeing to the lockdown, which has been implemented as a result of escalating infection rates in the provinces. He says it’s hoped the measures will only need to be in force for a short term, acknowledging the effect of such a lockdown on the economy. However, without it, he says there is a real risk of Covid-19 spreading to the rest of the country.
The total number of provinces with cases of Covid-19 now stands at 54, with provinces colour-coded depending on the severity. In Bangkok, which is also under tough restrictions, a number of attractions have been closed until January 31, including the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. While travel to and from the capital has not been banned, travellers in and out of the region face strict health screening measures.
In other news, a team at Prince of Songkhla University in the south of the country have created a new Covid-19 test kit, which has demonstrated 99% accuracy in detecting antibodies in the blood within 15 minutes. Thirakamol Pengsakul, who led the team, says that, as 90% of infected people are asymptomatic, the kit has been created to detect antibodies in those exposed to the virus within the previous week or 2. It has already been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration and is set to go into mass production, with a target of 100,000 kits a day.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces
The government’s Covid-19 task force has banned 28 Thai provinces, currently colour-coded “red” as a result of their case numbers, from holding any activities to celebrate Children’s Day on January 9. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, is also calling on 11 “orange” provinces, and 38 “yellow” provinces, to avoid holding activities to mark the day. He says doing so could put children at risk.
Following a resurgence in Covid-19 in 54 provinces in Thailand, the CCSA has colour-coded each province according to case numbers and the disease prevention measures put in place. The 28 provinces most severely-affected and designated as “red” are Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon, Ranong and Bangkok.
Taweesin has also said he expects the number of cases nationwide to increase, as a result of inter-provincial travel over the New Year holiday period. The government has so far backed off from introducing a second national lockdown, leaving restrictions at the discretion of provincial governors.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
5 coastal provinces including Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat are under “total lockdown.” This means people cannot travel in or out of those provinces unless it is necessary. Deputy PM Satit Pitutacha says if the strict travel restrictions are not in place, then the Covid-19 outbreak could become “chaos.”
Satit made a post on Facebook saying the stringent measure will definitely impact the economy and people’s lives in the areas, but this tough measure is believed to suppress the spread of the virus effectively and rapidly before the situation turns worse. He added that he would like to thank PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA for approving the proposal from the Ministry of Public Health.
“If we do not use a strong measure, we cannot stop the spread and it will become chaos. It is time to make a decision right now. I would like to ask for understandings from the public about why we need to do this. I am open to all comments and critics that may come after this.”
However, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha insists not to use the word ‘lockdown’ but the total ban on travelling is to elevate the protective measures and screening to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.
The CCSA reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the 5 coastal provinces today.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Facebook
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital
A local official in the central province of Samut Sakhon is pleading for a second field hospital to contain the spread of Covid-19. The province is at the epicentre of a resurgence in the virus, since Thailand’s first local case in months was detected in a fish market in the Muang district last month. Since then, the virus has spread to 54 provinces.
While a field hospital is already operating at the scene of the original outbreak, provincial official Wuttiphong Suphakawanich says an additional 3,000 – 4,000 beds are needed to prevent the virus from spreading further. According to a Nation Thailand report, Wuttiphong has called on local businesses with over 7,000 factories to help equip a second field hospital, adding that Samut Sakhon cannot wait for central government to provide a budget.
It’s understood some of the supplies urgently needed include tents, mattresses, blankets, as well as temporary bathroom facilities that can be put together within a matter of days.
Alte Ledertasche
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:34 am
So…more testing now in the pipeline…cases will rise
Jon
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:42 am
I need to travel to bkk from pattaya. Is it possible!?
Ben
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:11 am
Testing is a useful tool to help identify those with the virus so they can be isolated and quarantined so they can’t spread the virus. It’s one of the three tools needed to get us out of this mess in the next 6-9 months along with effective vaccine and treatments.
Testing does not cause cases to rise. It helps identify them. For those that want to call the virus a hoax or no big deal, better testing helps identify more cases which doesn’t support their narrative.
The reintroduction of the virus to Thailand will now require a short lockdown (up to a month) to eliminate it (assuming it’s not under control) and allow the country to get back to operating more normally like it has since early summer. Wash, rinse and repeat from earlier this year.