Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

The suspect lured 878 victims with false investment promises of profit

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
127 1 minute read
Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

A 55 year old Chinese man wanted for defrauding millions has been arrested in Thailand, where he had been hiding after swindling nearly 1.5 billion baht from investors in China.

Dong, whose real name was withheld, was captured following an international manhunt after the Chinese government requested Thailand’s help to extradite him to face charges of illegal fund acquisition.

The arrest took place at 11am today, June 5, at the Immigration Bureau in Muang Thong Thani. Officials, led by Police Lieutenant General Panthana Nuchnarat, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, announced the arrest, alongside other senior officers. Dong had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice due to the scale of the fraud he committed.

According to the Immigration Bureau, Dong had set up a company in China under the guise of a legitimate business, luring 878 victims into investing large sums of money by promising them a 2% monthly profit, with a claim that their investment would double within two years. This fraudulent scheme left the victims with a staggering 1.5 billion baht in losses, or roughly 339 million yuan.

Related Articles

Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam | News by Thaiger

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand flagged Dong as a wanted criminal and requested assistance from Thai authorities to have him extradited to China for prosecution. The Royal Thai Police worked closely with the Immigration Bureau to track him down.

Investigators discovered that Dong had been living in Chachoengsao province, but once he realised he was being pursued, he fled to Lamphun province, where he stayed in a remote area.

Police set up a sting operation and, after thorough surveillance, managed to capture him near his hideout in Village 14, Li subdistrict, Lamphun. Despite initial resistance and a refusal to cooperate with officers, Dong was swiftly arrested and taken to the Office of the Attorney General for extradition proceedings, reported Matichon.

“This arrest is a clear message that Thailand will not be a haven for criminals fleeing justice,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Panthana. Dong will soon be sent back to China to face the charges against him under the Extradition Act 2008.

With Interpol’s involvement and Thailand’s assistance, justice is finally within reach for the thousands of victims left devastated by his criminal actions.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect

14 seconds ago
Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam Thailand News

Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

25 minutes ago
Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand Thailand News

Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

42 minutes ago
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire Thailand News

Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

47 minutes ago
Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site Bangkok News

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

54 minutes ago
Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban Thailand News

Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban

1 hour ago
Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video) Pattaya News

Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video)

1 hour ago
Man kills aunt after meth-fuelled dispute over money in Thailand Crime News

Man kills aunt after meth-fuelled dispute over money in Thailand

1 hour ago
Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways Bangkok News

Bangkok and Koh Samui lead Europe’s summer getaways

1 hour ago
Moo-tor deals: Yala car boss throws in a cow with every sale South Thailand News

Moo-tor deals: Yala car boss throws in a cow with every sale

2 hours ago
Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park Pattaya News

Pattaya police foil violent brawl at Bali Hai Pier skate park

2 hours ago
Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai couple brutally attacks cat and its owner in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao Crime News

Thai industry ministry shuts down toxic waste site in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified Thailand News

King cobra stops car in Phayao, leaving woman terrified

2 hours ago
Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills Crime News

Thai drug lord extradited after fleeing with 7.9 million meth pills

2 hours ago
Manners and Thailand: A rules guide for the bored and perplexed Travel Guides

Manners and Thailand: A rules guide for the bored and perplexed

2 hours ago
Thai teachers demand MoU cancellation over alcohol discounts Thailand News

Thai teachers demand MoU cancellation over alcohol discounts

2 hours ago
Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi Road deaths

Cement truck crash with school van injures 20 in Prachinburi

2 hours ago
Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship Thailand News

Thailand seeks 12m baht over coral reef damage by cargo ship

3 hours ago
Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient&#8217;s gum, sparking black magic fear Thailand News

Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient’s gum, sparking black magic fear

3 hours ago
Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai Crime News

Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg Thailand News

Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg

3 hours ago
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car Road deaths

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest Thailand News

Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest

3 hours ago
Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing Thailand News

Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

4 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
127 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

5 days ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

6 days ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

2 weeks ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x