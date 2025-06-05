Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

A 55 year old Chinese man wanted for defrauding millions has been arrested in Thailand, where he had been hiding after swindling nearly 1.5 billion baht from investors in China.

Dong, whose real name was withheld, was captured following an international manhunt after the Chinese government requested Thailand’s help to extradite him to face charges of illegal fund acquisition.

The arrest took place at 11am today, June 5, at the Immigration Bureau in Muang Thong Thani. Officials, led by Police Lieutenant General Panthana Nuchnarat, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, announced the arrest, alongside other senior officers. Dong had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice due to the scale of the fraud he committed.

According to the Immigration Bureau, Dong had set up a company in China under the guise of a legitimate business, luring 878 victims into investing large sums of money by promising them a 2% monthly profit, with a claim that their investment would double within two years. This fraudulent scheme left the victims with a staggering 1.5 billion baht in losses, or roughly 339 million yuan.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand flagged Dong as a wanted criminal and requested assistance from Thai authorities to have him extradited to China for prosecution. The Royal Thai Police worked closely with the Immigration Bureau to track him down.

Investigators discovered that Dong had been living in Chachoengsao province, but once he realised he was being pursued, he fled to Lamphun province, where he stayed in a remote area.

Police set up a sting operation and, after thorough surveillance, managed to capture him near his hideout in Village 14, Li subdistrict, Lamphun. Despite initial resistance and a refusal to cooperate with officers, Dong was swiftly arrested and taken to the Office of the Attorney General for extradition proceedings, reported Matichon.

“This arrest is a clear message that Thailand will not be a haven for criminals fleeing justice,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Panthana. Dong will soon be sent back to China to face the charges against him under the Extradition Act 2008.

With Interpol’s involvement and Thailand’s assistance, justice is finally within reach for the thousands of victims left devastated by his criminal actions.