Latest guidelines for all non-tourist visitors to Thailand, through Phuket | Thaiger

Latest guidelines for all non-tourist visitors to Thailand, through Phuket
Phuket’s provincial government has issued a 48 page order for non-tourists entering Thailand, via Phuket. The order covers everyone from repatriating Thais, foreigners who are permanent residents or on long-term visas, students, workers passing through and consular visits. In real terms, as it says, anyone who isn’t visiting, or travelling through, Phuket as a tourist.
If you were looking for some easing of general restrictions for non-tourist arrivals on the island, you won’t find it here.
The order is NOT related to tourists arriving in Phuket or the proposal to open up Phuket for non-quarantine tourism after July.
The long-winded order goes through all the requirements of non-tourists in excruciating detail. Nearly all conditions of entry for these non-tourist groups are identical…
• Documents must be issued no more than 72 hours prior to arrival
• A Covid-19 test shows the traveller is not infected
• A Certificate of Entry
• Travellers must have a Thai tracking app (there are currently three) installed on their phones before arrival
• Travellers will have a swab tests firstly when they arrive, and secondly, before finishing their quarantine period.
Notably, all arrivals must do a mandatory quarantine period. Vaccinated travellers spend 7 days in quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers spend the full14 days in quarantine. If you are have been given one of the 2 dose vaccines, and only had 1 of the doses, you’ll be required to spend 10 days in quarantine.
The full order from the Phuket Provincial Office, in Thai, HERE.
As always, The Thaiger recommends you check with the Thai embassy in your country before booking flights or ASQ hotels.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Airlines urge government to shut down Songkran travel to curb virus spread
“Travel restrictions won’t be good for airlines, but in the meantime, we should prioritise long-term benefits instead of short-term revenue.”
Thailand’s aviation sector is nervous, amid rising cases of Covid-19 and confirmation that the highly-contagious UK variant has reached the Kingdom. Airlines are calling on the government to introduce travel restrictions now, admitting that while this will hurt in the short-term, it will prevent further decimation of the tourism industry in the long run.
Tassapon Bijleveld from Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, is concerned about significant inter-provincial travel over the Songkran holiday next week. He is calling for the government to act now to stop the mass exodus before it starts.
“There won’t be a third wave if the government can stop it earlier. It should consider imposing strict travel restrictions. Even though the tourism industry may lose lucrative income, we have to accept it if that would be benefit the whole country. That would be better than facing another nationwide lockdown afterwards.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Tassapon says the indications so far are that most Thai AirAsia passengers have no plans to cancel their upcoming trips. The average load factor over the holiday period is expected to reach 80 – 85%, with all furloughed staff at the airline being summoned back to work. He says the number of people planning to travel will make it particularly difficult for the government to control the virus this time round.
Nuntaporn Komonsittivate from Thai Lion Air echoes this sentiment, saying it would be reasonable to introduce travel restrictions due to the difficulty in controlling the virus otherwise. She adds that it would be a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.
“Travel restrictions won’t be good for airlines, but in the meantime, we should prioritise long-term benefits instead of short-term revenue.”
Yesterday, the government’s Covid-19 task force confirmed there would be no nationwide lockdown over Songkran, adding that each province could introduce its own restrictions and quarantine measures. In addition, pubs, clubs and other entertainment venues in 41 provinces are to be closed from today for a period of two weeks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
25,000 people injected with Covid-19 vaccine this week in Koh Samui
This week, 25,000 people in Koh Samui have been injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. The island plans to vaccinate 70% of its population by July to reach ‘herd immunity’ and reopen the tourist destination to vaccinated travellers, following the Phuket ‘sandbox’ model.
The vaccines were offered to the general public, including expats, at Rajabhat University, Bangkok Hospital Samui, Central Festival and Koh Samui Hospital. Yesterday was the last day for this round of injections, according to a post on the Koh Samui district Facebook page.
Reports from late last month say 50,000 doses were allocated to Koh Samui and a recent report from Pattaya News says another 50,000 doses would be distributed this week, vaccinating another 25,000 people on the island.
One expat, an English teacher on the island, says he waited 12 hours to get a vaccine at Rajabhat. He says luckily his school registered him and set him up with a queue ticket. But things were hectic, the queue numbers were called out in a random order and little to no information was given in English, he says.
The Tourism Association of Koh Samui plans to open up the island to foreign visitors in July, if everything goes to plan. Ideas for promotions are still up in the air, but the latest plan called “Samui Silk” would welcome vaccinated tourists who undergo a 7 day quarantine, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui said, according to Pattaya News.
“Both tourists and locals can be reassured that the reopening is safe under the Samui Silk route. The plan will allow foreign tourists to arrive in Koh Samui and to perform state quarantine for 7 days.
If the tourists are proved negative, then they are allowed to leave the local alternative state quarantine and to travel at designated locations in Samui while locals can be reassured that all tourists are disease-free.”
สมุยครบแล้ว 25,000 คน
ฉีดวัคซีนโควิด 19 รอบที่ 2
7 เมษายน 2564 เวลา 17.00 น. ณ โรงพยาบาลเกาะสมุย อำเภอเกาะสมุย…
Posted by เทศบาลนครเกาะสมุย on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
SOURCES: Koh Samui City Government | Pattaya News
Covid-19 vaccines from private sector importers allowed
Thailand’s private sector will be allowed to purchase and import Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, according to a government deputy spokesperson today. She declared that the government will not monopolise the vaccination market and that private enterprises can import Covid-19 vaccines for sale. A lot of confusion exists in the public regarding the situation with vaccines and the spokesperson stated that they wanted to attempt to clarify inaccurate information. The production capacity for vaccines in Thailand is far lower than the demand for people awaiting their Coronavirus vaccination.
“According to the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, as of April 5, countries had placed orders for up to 9.6 billion doses, and only 658 million doses have been administered so far.”
There are many different Covid-19 vaccines on the market, some of which have blanket approval and others that have been approved specifically for emergency use. More are being tested or undergoing the review and approval process by the Food and Drug Administration currently. Many manufacturers already have contracts for direct government sales, but the government is willing to allow private enterprises to make purchases on their own. This may lead to faster importation and distribution of vaccines.
Currently, the Thai government is importing Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, while they’re eyeing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next. The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the American Moderna vaccine as well as China’s second vaccine, Sinopharm, and the Russian Sputnik V. Another vaccine, Bharat Biotech from India, has also just submitted its application. The Thai FDA is ready and willing to allow licensing for private companies to import vaccines as well, the spokesperson confirmed.
The vaccination roll-out underway in Thailand has been slow with a focus on key tourism sectors like Phuket where 100,000 vaccines have been received so far with hundreds of thousands more to come in the following months. There’s no information currently on what companies might import which Covid-19 vaccines and how they will be sold and administered.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
