10 field hospitals being set up as Bangkok hospitals expected to run out of beds | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 field hospitals being set up as Bangkok hospitals expected to run out of beds
The Thai military is to set up 10 field hospitals in Bangkok, amid fears that medical facilities in the capital are running out of beds. Between them, the field hospitals are expected to provide an additional 3,000 beds. As infections continue to rise in Bangkok, a number of hospitals have confirmed they are no longer offering Covid-19 tests, amid speculation that they have no space to accommodate patients who test positive.
According to the Bangkok Post, the Defence Ministry has confirmed that the army is acting on an instruction from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to open a number of field hospitals to cope with a surge in infections, arising from the nightlife cluster in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area.
The governor of Bangkok, Aswin Kwanmuang, says 2 of the facilities will be located at Ratchaphipat Hospital in the Bang Khae district and Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital in the Bang Khunthian district. It’s understood the military also plans to open field hospitals in other provinces.
Ramkhamhaeng Hospital has already announced on its Facebook page that Covid-19 testing is being suspended as it does not have enough beds for infected patients. The hospitals is asking everyone who has booked a test to reschedule. Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital says it too has suspended testing but says it’s because it’s run out of testing equipment.
However, Pakpoom Dejhasadin, the medic behind the popular Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, claims that hospitals are suspending testing due to a shortage of beds rather than a lack of testing supplies.
According to Channel 3 News, 6 hospitals in the capital have announced that they are no longer offering Covid-19 tests. They are Samitivej, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, Phyathai 2, Piyayate, Petcharavej, and Sukhumvit Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
PM set to sign order tomorrow to close bars and clubs in 41 provinces
The order to close nightlife venues across Thailand is on the table and ready for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign. The PM is expected to sign the measure tomorrow, which would take effect immediately, ordering bars in 41 of Thailand’s 77 provinces to close for at least 2 weeks (list below).
Numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections have been reported at entertainment venues, primarily in Bangkok’s trendy Thong Lor area. Health officials suspect the outbreak is the faster-spreading UK variant (B117) of the virus. To combat the spread of the more contagious strain of the virus, health officials are implementing what they call “target therapy,” according to the spokesperson for the CCSA Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Prayut has already ordered the closure of entertainment venues and restaurants where Covid-19 infections were reported, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
“The measure has been effective since April 5 in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further after a new outbreak linked to entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and karaoke parlours… If an infection is found at any of these businesses, it will be shut down for at least 2 weeks. In case infections are found across many businesses in the same area, they will all be shut for at least 14 days.”
Phuket authorities already ordered all nightlife venues on the island to close for the next 10 days, a move sure to hit businesses hard as bar and club owners expected an influx of customers next week for Songkran.
The 41 provinces facing the closure on nightlife venues include:
Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Songkhla Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Tak, Udon Thani, Yala
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Songkran
Songkran fully cancelled in Bangkok amid Covid-19 outbreaks
All Songkran festival activities throughout every district of the Bangkok province have been officially cancelled to prevent more outbreaks of Covid-19. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced this difficult decision today in light of a rise in Coronavirus infection clusters around the country. Many of these outbreaks have been directly linked to entertainment venues, nightclubs and bars, including in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas. These venues are easy targets for Covid-19 spread as they often don’t follow mask-wearing and social distancing measures, and many are poorly ventilated, making a fertile breeding ground for transmission.
Deputy Governor Kriangyos Sudlabha announced the closure of all entertainment venues on Bangkok nightlife hub Khaosan Road before Songkran from April 7 to 12. Free Covid-19 testing will also be provided to all merchants in the Khaosan area.
“The Songkran activities at Lan Khon Meuang Plaza in Phra Nakhon district will be cancelled. These include an alms-giving ceremony and pouring water on the Buddha image and elders as blessings. Furthermore, activities scheduled to be held in other districts by the district office will also be cancelled. As for public and private organisations which cannot cancel their planned Songkran festivities, the BMA urges them to employ strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
Iconic massive public Songkran water fights in Bangkok and throughout Thailand, where thousands usually fill the streets and joyously spray each other with water to celebrate, are definitely out. But the new announcement curbs a lot of more traditional and calm activities from taking place in large public gathering areas. The deputy governor advises for traditional ceremonies to be performed at home, rather than at temples or public locations.
“During the Songkran festival, we advise people to perform the ceremony of pouring water on Buddha images and elders at home and avoid going out to crowded areas. If you have to travel, make sure to wear a face mask at all times, maintain at least a one-metre distance from others and wash your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitiser.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Independent candidates polling well in Bangkok governor race
Independent candidates are trending in polls for the Bangkok governor election later this year, with undecided voters leaning independent. Undecided voters have grown to nearly 1/3 of all voters up from just under 30% in March, possibly due to voters being tired of political polarisation. The exact date of the election has not been announced yet but independent candidates have jumped into the race before the major party candidates. Three have announced so far, former senator and rights activist Rossana Tositrakul, former national Police Chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda and former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt. Though many are still undecided, Chadchart seems to be the early favourite pulling 25% support in a recent poll while Chakthip earned just 12%, a lead that seems to be widening.
Bangkok voters traditionally did not vote independent, but rather along party lines, though they are known to decide last minute basing their choice on immediate factors. Surveys show that voters tend to make their decisions less than 5 days before elections normally. In the last election for governor in 2013, Sukhumbhand Paribatra performed badly in polls and yet won in the last minute vote after accusations that his opponent had plans to nominate red-shirt leaders.
Political analysts were not shocked with Chadchart’s dominance in the polls, but are also unconvinced that he can maintain his lead when the major party candidates enter the Bangkok governor election cycle. They believe that candidates from Kao Klai Party or the Progressive Movement, both splinters from the Future Forward Party, would offer formidable opposition. The Future Forward Party sprung to the spotlight in 2019, gaining 6 million votes in the country, 800,000 of which were from Bangkok, making it the third-largest party. There is a rumour that Parit “Itim” Wacharasindhu, the co-founder of the Progressive Constitution Group, might run under one of these two parties. His pro-democracy leanings may pull a lot of voters away from Chadchart.
The poll in March showed that 66% of Bangkok voters favoured independent candidates now and are leaning away from major party affiliations. The results are thought to indicate Bangkok residents’ frustration in extremely polarized political parties. Elections began 4 months ago in provinces, aside from Bangkok and Pattaya, considered special administrative zones.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
