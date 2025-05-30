Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

Emergency teams race to respond as hundreds of young children fall ill unexpectedly

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
170 1 minute read
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An incident involving nearly 200 kindergarten students from a school in Udon Thani province being rushed to Somdet Phra Yupparat Ban Dung Hospital has caused the emergency room to overflow.

The children exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, suggesting food poisoning. Medical professionals are working diligently to uncover the exact cause.

The students began experiencing symptoms during the evening of yesterday, May 29, after returning home from school. As the symptoms worsened, parents steadily brought their children to the hospital, leading to the overcrowded scene in the emergency department. Some cases involved gastrointestinal infections, requiring blood tests for further investigation.

Parents reported that the students had eaten chicken rice and a dessert called lod chong taeng thai for lunch. After this meal, children began experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting later in the evening.

Related Articles

The situation prompted urgent medical assistance as parents rushed their children to the hospital. The suspected food poisoning incident led to nearly 200 students needing hospital treatment.

In response to the situation, the school announced a special closure today, May 30. Meanwhile, Rachan Sunhua, the governor of Udon Thani, along with local public health officials, is set to visit the affected children to offer support and investigate the incident further before midday.

In similar news, sixty-two students from Theeparatpittaya School on Koh Samui fell ill with food poisoning symptoms, triggering an urgent medical response. The incident took place on January 24, when students attending a scout camp began experiencing severe stomach pain after eating boxed meals.

The Narenthorn Ao Thai Centre at Koh Samui Hospital was alerted and quickly coordinated with the Koh Samui district public health office and local authorities. Multiple ambulances from Koh Samui Hospital, Samui Wattana Hospital, Bandon International Hospital, Bangkok Samui Hospital, and local rescue teams were dispatched to assist at the school.

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

5 minutes ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

2 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison Bangkok News

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

2 hours ago
Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

2 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket Phuket News

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam Crime News

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

2 hours ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

2 hours ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

2 hours ago
Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir

3 hours ago
Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism Phuket News

Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism

3 hours ago
Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead Road deaths

Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

3 hours ago
Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks Thailand News

Thailand rights commission probes ex-Stark exec’s hospital perks

3 hours ago
Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s South Thailand News

Over 10 assailants attack Narathiwat Police Station with M60s

3 hours ago
Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills Crime News

Buriram man arrested with over 1,000 yaba pills

3 hours ago
Couple arrested for embezzlement in Thai temple fair scandal Thailand News

Couple arrested for embezzlement in Thai temple fair scandal

3 hours ago
Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir Thailand News

Teenager swept away after fall into Chaiyaphum weir

4 hours ago
Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump&#8217;s tariffs Thailand News

Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump’s tariffs

4 hours ago
University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand Crime News

University lecturer arrested for illegal firearm import in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thailand drops lese majeste charges against US scholar Thailand News

Thailand drops lese majeste charges against US scholar

4 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 47 Thai provinces, warns of flash floods

4 hours ago
Power to the people: Thailand plots solar rooftop shake-up Thailand News

Power to the people: Thailand plots solar rooftop shake-up

20 hours ago
Thai woman rams ex-husband&#8217;s car over missing funds for children Thailand News

Thai woman rams ex-husband’s car over missing funds for children

20 hours ago
Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz Phuket News

Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
170 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

3 days ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

3 days ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

7 days ago
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x