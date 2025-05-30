Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

An incident involving nearly 200 kindergarten students from a school in Udon Thani province being rushed to Somdet Phra Yupparat Ban Dung Hospital has caused the emergency room to overflow.

The children exhibited symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, suggesting food poisoning. Medical professionals are working diligently to uncover the exact cause.

The students began experiencing symptoms during the evening of yesterday, May 29, after returning home from school. As the symptoms worsened, parents steadily brought their children to the hospital, leading to the overcrowded scene in the emergency department. Some cases involved gastrointestinal infections, requiring blood tests for further investigation.

Parents reported that the students had eaten chicken rice and a dessert called lod chong taeng thai for lunch. After this meal, children began experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting later in the evening.

The situation prompted urgent medical assistance as parents rushed their children to the hospital. The suspected food poisoning incident led to nearly 200 students needing hospital treatment.

In response to the situation, the school announced a special closure today, May 30. Meanwhile, Rachan Sunhua, the governor of Udon Thani, along with local public health officials, is set to visit the affected children to offer support and investigate the incident further before midday.

In similar news, sixty-two students from Theeparatpittaya School on Koh Samui fell ill with food poisoning symptoms, triggering an urgent medical response. The incident took place on January 24, when students attending a scout camp began experiencing severe stomach pain after eating boxed meals.

The Narenthorn Ao Thai Centre at Koh Samui Hospital was alerted and quickly coordinated with the Koh Samui district public health office and local authorities. Multiple ambulances from Koh Samui Hospital, Samui Wattana Hospital, Bandon International Hospital, Bangkok Samui Hospital, and local rescue teams were dispatched to assist at the school.