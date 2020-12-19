Health Minister points to migrant workers as likely source of virus in Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says migrant workers are likely to be the reason behind a small Covid-19 outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon. After a 67 year old woman with no international travel history was found to be infected with Covid-19, 3 of her family members have also tested positive.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Department of Disease Control says the woman initially fell ill with muscle pain and a loss of smell on December 13. On December 16, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Samut Sakhon Hospital. The woman’s 95 year old mother, 73 year old sister, and 57 year old sister-in-law were all subsequently found to be infected.

It’s understood around 26 people are considered at high risk of infection, with health officials dividing them into 4 groups. The first consists of 7 relatives, including the 3 who have already tested positive. The second group consists of the woman’s 39 year old son and 2 Burmese nationals. All 3 worked with her at her shrimp shop in the Talad Klang Kung fish market and are waiting on their test results. The third group comprises 8 healthcare workers, all of whom have tested negative. The fourth group consists of 8 people who work at the fish market, who are awaiting test results. Sophon says there are a further 139 people who are considered to be at low risk.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anutin says officials may have to track and test up to 10,000 people in an effort to establish the source of the original infection, although they appear to have a theory.

“The source is likely from migrant workers, according to a report from the Department of Disease Control chief.”

Anutin says he will pay a personal visit to Samut Sakhon province and has given the DDC a week to confirm the source of the infection. Meanwhile, the Talad Klang Kung fish market has been closed for 3 days for deep cleaning and disinfection. Manager Damrong Munsin says he believes it unlikely that the woman contracted the virus from Burmese workers at the market.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post