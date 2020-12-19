Health Minister points to migrant workers as likely source of virus in Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister points to migrant workers as likely source of virus in Samut Sakhon
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says migrant workers are likely to be the reason behind a small Covid-19 outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon. After a 67 year old woman with no international travel history was found to be infected with Covid-19, 3 of her family members have also tested positive.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Department of Disease Control says the woman initially fell ill with muscle pain and a loss of smell on December 13. On December 16, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Samut Sakhon Hospital. The woman’s 95 year old mother, 73 year old sister, and 57 year old sister-in-law were all subsequently found to be infected.
It’s understood around 26 people are considered at high risk of infection, with health officials dividing them into 4 groups. The first consists of 7 relatives, including the 3 who have already tested positive. The second group consists of the woman’s 39 year old son and 2 Burmese nationals. All 3 worked with her at her shrimp shop in the Talad Klang Kung fish market and are waiting on their test results. The third group comprises 8 healthcare workers, all of whom have tested negative. The fourth group consists of 8 people who work at the fish market, who are awaiting test results. Sophon says there are a further 139 people who are considered to be at low risk.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Anutin says officials may have to track and test up to 10,000 people in an effort to establish the source of the original infection, although they appear to have a theory.
“The source is likely from migrant workers, according to a report from the Department of Disease Control chief.”
Anutin says he will pay a personal visit to Samut Sakhon province and has given the DDC a week to confirm the source of the infection. Meanwhile, the Talad Klang Kung fish market has been closed for 3 days for deep cleaning and disinfection. Manager Damrong Munsin says he believes it unlikely that the woman contracted the virus from Burmese workers at the market.
Air Pollution
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 measures strengthened in Samut Sakhon after local case confirmed
The central province of Samut Sakhon is tightening restrictions following the confirmation of a Covid-19 infection in a local woman with no international travel history. According to a Nation Thailand report, Governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri says the 67 year old woman runs a seafood business and was tested at a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms.
“The patient is a 67 year old woman who runs a seafood shop in Samut Sakhon Prawn Market in Mahachai subdistrict. She showed symptoms of muscle ache and loss of her ability to smell on December 13. She was tested at a private hospital. The test came back positive and she was sent to Samut Sakhon Hospital for treatment until Thursday, when she took the test again and was confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.”
It’s understood the woman’s contacts have been traced, and her travel history investigated. Weerasak says 16 out of 18 people who had close contact with the patient have now been tested for Covid-19. Of those, 10 have tested negative, while the others are waiting for their results. All 16 are in quarantine, with officials still trying to track down the remaining 2.
“Officials are tracking 2 persons who have not been tested yet. They are Burmese workers who had visited the patient’s shop. We are still tracking the origin of the infection in this case. People should stay tuned for updates from the province authorities and refrain from believing rumours or news from unconfirmed sources.”
Meanwhile, the Samut Sakhon prawn market has closed for a day for deep-cleaning and disinfection, while the shop owned by the patient has been closed for 3 days. Weerasak says everyone should avoid crowded areas, while continuing to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing, and wash their hands regularly.
Samut Sakhon police chief Phatpakorn Chanprasert says his officers will strictly enforce Covid-19 safety measures.
“This includes fining up to 20,000 baht anyone who does not wear a face mask in public.”
Air Pollution
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
As the air quality in Bangkok and surrounding provinces continues to deteriorate, the PM is ordering all relevant agencies to get tough on combatting the problem. Yesterday, Bangkok recorded the highest level of PM2.5 matter in the Din Daeng district of the capital, at 118mcg/cm. The level considered safe in Thailand is 50 mcg/cm, which is still higher than most countries (World Health Organisation lists the highest safe level as 25 mcg/cm). The Pollution Control Department says air quality in the surrounding provinces of Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani, has also deteriorated.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on commuters to choose public transport over driving, wherever possible, adding that the government may implement a program of alternate-day car use in the capital.
But these problems surface at the same time each year and the same requests for changing driving habits and PR stunts where the BMA and national government try localised gimmicks to tackle the problem. How about pollution-killing drones?
Addressing the issue of agricultural burning, one of the primary reasons behind the air pollution, the PM has acknowledged farmers don’t have the equipment needed to dispose of waste without burning. The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, says he has asked the Agricultural and Cooperatives Ministry to ban burning in Bangkok and nearby areas for the next 3 days.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has asked the Interior Ministry to take action against farmers who engage in outdoor burning and to check emissions at industrial plants, in conjunction with the Industry Ministry. Prawit’s spokesman, Kongcheep Tantravanich, says police in Bangkok will be checking vehicles for black emissions.
According to a Bangkok Post report, governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the Highways Department has been asked to wash roads repeatedly, to try to reduce pollution and dust. In addition, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is regularly spraying water on tree leaves and on the roads, as well as cleaning public amenities such bus stops, pedestrian bridges and postboxes.
437 schools have been told to stop the practice of morning assembly outdoors, while construction firms are being asked to spray water into the air, in an attempt to stop dust spreading. Large construction projects have been temporarily halted, with the BMA only allowing work that doesn’t create dust, such as indoor painting.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang is calling on all outdoor workers to wear masks, adding that the air pollution is likely to continue in Bangkok for the next 2 months.
