Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others | The Thaiger

Crime
Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others
The deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, says 4 people have been charged with de-frauding the government’s co-payment stimulus scheme. He adds that around 700 others are also suspected of swindling the scheme. It’s understood the 4 people charged allegedly persuaded co-payers to carry out fake transactions so that money could be redeemed under the campaign.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of suspicious transactions were identified at a shop in the central province of Samut Sakhon, with others making purchases far from where they live, including in Chiang Mai and the southern province of Songkhla. It’s alleged the co-payers involved received between 80 and 100 baht per transaction.
The government introduced the co-payment scheme as an economic stimulus measure, to help shops and small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It works by subsidising payments at participating stores by 50%, with transactions carried out through the Krungthai Bank’s app, Paotang.
However, Damrongsak says the Fiscal Policy Office, which administers the scheme, may press charges against corrupt co-payers, who could face prison sentences of 20 years or more. He says police are increasing their efforts to check shops and customers, to ensure the scheme is working as it should.
The first phase of the co-payment scheme began on October 23 and is due to end on December 31. Phase 2 is due to begin in January and cover another 5 million people, with the maximum subsidy amount increased from 3,000 to 3,500 baht per person for the duration of the scheme. The 10 million who are already registered will be eligible for an additional 500 baht.
The co-payment scheme is not the first stimulus campaign to fall foul of corruption. The government’s domestic travel subsidy campaign has also been subject to abuse, with over 500 hotels and other businesses currently being investigated, and enhancements to the scheme currently on hold.
37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket
A 37 year old Egyptian is now in custody following his arrest over alleged “mafia ties” and “running a protection racket” in Bangkok. Police further alleged his dealings in illicit drugs and alleged ties to a foreign mafia gangs. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.
Police say that the gang involved collected money from foreigners, mostly Middle Eastern, in exchange for “protection”. The group made claims to their ‘customers’ that they would provide safety to foreigners against criminals the police weren’t able to catch or people under their protection. The gangs claimed to have strong links to police and officials. The gangs were also selling illicit drugs around Bangkok’s entertainment venues.
Foreigners paid monthly and those who refused faced threats. Some had been harmed by the foreign gang.
When police checked the man’s visa history they found he had overstayed his Thailand by1,772 days. During questioning he admitted that he had been arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine in 2017 and awaiting prosecution.
Police are continuing the investigation in the case to find others connected to the man, named as ‘Mohamed’.
In a similar case a 24 year old from Jordan named ‘Ali’ was also offering the same ‘protection’ services to Middle East people who had been staying in Thailand illegally. He was deported for overstaying his visa.
Bangkok
Man nicknamed “Spider-Man” arrested in Bangkok on robbery charges
Spider-Man was arrested in Bangkok… but not your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. It was 33 year old Somkid Taem-ngam who got the nickname “Kid Spider-Man” after he was seen using a zipline to come down from a ceiling during a robbery.
Kid was previously arrested back in 2016 and recently got out of prison. He was arrested today for allegedly stealing from several temples. Police say they searched his apartment in the Bang Khunthien district and found items that were reported as stolen.
Police say they believe Kid stole valuables from Wat Phai Lom in Nakhon Pathom, a province west of Bangkok, last week. Kid was allegedly planning more robberies with a friend who is expected to be released from prison soon.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Siam Commercial Bank issues warning to customers after mobile app scam
Siam Commercial Bank has posted a statement on its Facebook page, urging customers to beware of phishing attempts via text message. The warning comes after the arrest of 3 Chinese nationals accused of sending messages to SCB customers advising them to update their details. Customers were then taken to a fake platform and asked to input their ID card number, phone number, and OTP code, among other details. The scammers then used the info provided to access the victims’ accounts via the real SCB app, robbing millions of baht, which they then changed into cryptocurrency.
SCB says customers should never provide personal data in this manner, adding that the bank would never request this information via text message or social media messages.
“If you find such a message or website, please do not enter your personal data such as ID card number, credit card number, birth date, ATM pin code, username, password or one-time password that the bank generated for transactions. SCB has no policy to notify customers via SMS, Line or Facebook Messenger to provide their personal info.”
Anyone with concerns can contact SCB via their Facebook page or by calling 02-777-777.
