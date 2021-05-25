Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government adjusts timing of second dose as hospitals run low on AstraZeneca
The Thai government says the second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can be administered 16 weeks after the first, instead of the standard 10 weeks. Officials insist the delay won’t have any negative impact, as reports circulate that hospitals are running out of AstraZeneca doses.
Both Chulabhorn and Vachira hospitals have confirmed they are suspending inoculation with AstraZeneca indefinitely due to insufficient supply.
Despite reports of supplies running low, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha fortunately managed to get his second dose of AstraZeneca, 10 weeks after the first, in line with previous guidelines. The Bangkok Post reports that the PM received his second dose at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute yesterday.
Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says the guidelines for the administration of the second dose of vaccine are being tweaked as a result of the latest outbreak, with the focus now being on as many people as possible getting a first dose. He says people who receive their first dose in June will receive the second around October, adding that another 3 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, will arrive next month.
His colleague, Rungrueng Kitphati, admits that some hospitals have run out of AstraZeneca due to high demand, but insists the public can have confidence in the government rollout. However, he also cautions that those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca should not receive Sinovac as their second dose. He says people must complete their inoculation using the same vaccine for both doses.
In an attempt to reassure the public, Rungrueng adds that a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is enough to protect against infection, serious illness, and death. According to him, the second dose is just a booster, aimed at prolonging immunity.
Meanwhile, the recently side-lined Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has popped back up to say he’s confident doses of AstraZeneca will arrive on time next month. He insists there will be enough doses for the national rollout, which begins June 7.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Comment above or click here to comment on our new Thaiger Talk News Forum.
29 minutes ago, Thaiger said:
Both Chulabhorn and Vachira hospitals have confirmed they are suspending inoculation with AstraZeneca indefinitely due to insufficient supply. Despite reports of supplies running low, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha fortunately managed to get his second dose of AstraZeneca, 10 weeks after the first, in line with previous guidelines.
Not just more organised chaos, in this instance, but bare-faced hypocrisy of the worst possible kind . . . the self-important kind . . . Prayut to a tee.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
North East
Thai healthcare workers use dance routine to cheer up quarantined village
Healthcare workers in the north-eastern province of Buriram have come up with a novel way to help residents in a closed-off village in Krasang district. The villagers in the Samet Moo 7 community have been sealed off from the outside world as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak. On Sunday, healthcare workers therefore decided to break into a dance routine to brighten their day.
The 4 workers, dressed in full personal protective equipment, including biohazard suits, launched into their dance routine, much to the amusement of local villagers waiting for Covid-19 testing. A video of the performance has found its way to TikTok, as these things do, and is now being enjoyed all over the country. According to Nation Thailand, the healthcare workers say they didn’t expect their routine to prove such a hit.
Tharapong Wongsirilertchon from Nong Teng Health Promoting Hospital, where the healthcare workers are employed, says their performance lightened the mood for the cut-off villagers. He says their enforced isolation should end in 14 days, provided no new infections are reported. It’s understood there are around 429 residents, across 206 households, that have been affected, since the village was cut off on May 16, following the discovery of 4 infections.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Tuesday: 3,226 new infections, 26 deaths
• The Thai government has rescheduled the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines “16 weeks after the first dose”. This is instead of the previously announced 10 weeks. But they’re insisting the delay to the second vaccine dose won’t affect the efficacy of the vaccine.
The move came following reports that several hospitals have suspended inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine amid a shortage in Thailand. The public health ministry says its focus now is “giving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to as many people as possible”.
A delivery of AZ vaccine doses to Phuket has also been delayed, putting further pressure on the southern province’s plans to re-open on July 1.
We will publish the provincial totals when they become available early this afternoon.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Politics
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700-billion-baht loan
A former politician, who served as Finance Minister from 2011 to 2012, is petitioning the Supreme Admin Court to revoke approval for the government’s 700-billion-baht loan. Cabinet recently approved an executive decree that allows the government to borrow the funds, in order to restore Thailand’s decimated economy and combat the Covid-19 crisis.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala says he doesn’t object to getting the economy going again, but says the loan decree itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate.
“We aren’t opposed to the borrowing because we are aware of people’s plight, and the country needs money to combat the pandemic. But we have to ensure compliance with the charter.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says measures to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline were removed. Instead, the Cabinet appointed a committee to choose and propose projects for consideration. Thirachai says the committee also has the power to supervise projects and introduce regulations, potentially leading to irresponsible spending. He is also calling on the court to revoke the 1-trillion-baht loan decree that was approved during the first Covid-19 wave last year.
The opposition Pheu Thai party has also vowed to vote against the national budget when it is put before Parliament on May 31.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says new measures being introduced will help small and medium businesses and save jobs, as well as encouraging public spending to boost the economy. According to deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, more details will be forthcoming from the Finance Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thai healthcare workers use dance routine to cheer up quarantined village
Over 200 injured in Malaysian train collision, investigation underway
Covid-19 breath test with 1-minute result approved for use in Singapore – VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Tuesday: 3,226 new infections, 26 deaths
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700-billion-baht loan
Brand new villas set to be demolished and replaced by identical ones
Government adjusts timing of second dose as hospitals run low on AstraZeneca
Government urged to clarify private hospitals’ vaccination role
Man’s body found in Pattaya lotus lagoon
Thailand News Today | South African variant, private hospitals to offer vaccines | May 24
Rebel troops kill 20 Burmese officers, former leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court
Man arrested for allegedly posing as doctor to sell items in online scam
Trained dogs highly accurate at identifying Covid-19 infections, study shows
Rawai residents who register for a vaccine have a chance to win gold, cash
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18
Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Bangkok2 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Simon Small
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:13 am
16 weeks?
I’d ba VERY interested to see AZ’s “approval” since they’ve said before that 10 weeks was the optimum gap and efficacy started to wear off after 12 weeks.