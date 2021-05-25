Pattaya
Brand new villas set to be demolished and replaced by identical ones
A foreign resident in Pattaya is demolishing 2 brand new villas he recently purchased for more than 46 million baht, clearing the way for the eccentric architect, Mario Kleff, to construct newly designed properties with the same façade.
The owner of the property at Pattaya’s Majestic Residence on Pratumnak Hill said “I love the location, but I want a home with a bit more creativity and flare. I’ve definitely found the right man for the task in Mario.”
The exterior of the properties must match the rest in the residence, but the interior design and general construction will be left solely to engineer, designer, and architect, Mario.
Mario, a 52 year old Thai citizen, originally from Germany, is somewhat of a local celebrity. He was in the public eye back in 2019 after talks on whether his leopards – Fasai and Typhoon – were legal to own as house pets. It was later determined by a Thai court that the ownership is completely legal.
Mario lives what he calls a “high-performance lifestyle.” Along with his work designing buildings and homes, he has designed custom motorcycles, including a bike with a specially-made high-power engine he calls the “Thailand Dragon.”
As the CEO of Thailand-based, Wandeegroup, Mario prides himself on his “cellular beam” technology and says the Wandeegroup first introduced the technology to Thailand in 2007. On the company’s website, it says the cellular beams that span 20 to even 40 metres without a column in between are one of Mario’s “trademarks”. He says the cellular beam technology is a key factor for the Pattaya residents’ decision to have their new properties at the Majestic Residence site reconstructed by Mario.
Park Royal 2 on Pratumnak Hill was the first residential complex to be built using the cellular beam structure, according to the Pattaya Construction Department. It was after the completion of this apartment block that Pichet Uthaiwattananonta, Director of the Pattaya Construction Department, recommended Mario for a PhD in Architecture, a rare recommendation for a foreigner in Thailand.
The Majestic Residence project is the first for the Wandeegroup since 2017. The main office in the Banglamunag district had closed down and Mario moved to Chiang Mai with his wife to spend more time with their leopards. Mario says this project is a “comeback” for the team, he says, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic caused a slowdown for construction projects in Pattaya.
The Thaiger will be following this (re)construction project closely over the coming months – watch this space for updates on the project. And already, the first update – roof tiles have been removed!
Thailand
Man’s body found in Pattaya lotus lagoon
A man’s body was found floating facedown in a lotus lagoon in Pattaya. Police are still investigating the cause of death, but say there were no signs of struggle. They suspect the man, later identified as 56 year old Narin Kongjaroen, died about 2 days before he was found.
Narin’s neighbour, 64 year old Snae Boonmuang, found the body and contacted Banglamung district police.
“I was cleaning around the lagoon when I saw the body of Mr. Narin floating on the surface. I immediately called police and his wife for assistance.”
Narin’s wife, 69 year old Weang Ratloi, said that her husband “liked to drink alcohol heavily and go hiking alone in the woods and jungle near our home with several bottles of liquor.”
”Sometimes he went out for two days before coming back home on long drinking sessions which is why I didn’t see his multiple day absence as suspicious.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
The suspected gunman in last week’s Pattaya luxury mansion shooting remains in custody while 6 others believed to be living there have had their visas revoked. Region 2 Police officers confirm that the suspect, who opened fire on two police officers while they were attempting to serve a search warrant at the mansion, is being held in the Nong Plalai Prison at Banglamung, while a half-dozen residence or associates of the luxury house also remain in custody before facing deportation.
4 Chinese nationals and 2 Burmese nationals identified as living in the luxury home have now had their visas cancelled though the exact legal reason for the cancellation was not immediately given by the Region 2 Police or other law enforcement officials. they will be deported back to their home countries eventually, but are still currently being held as police continue their investigation into the shooting incident.
Zhang Yang is the primary suspect and often goes by the nickname Leo. He is 35 years old and entered Thailand with a passport from Saint Kitts and Nevis, a Caribbean country that is known for granting citizenship to big-money investors.
He’s accused of shooting at police from the upper level of the mansion while they were knocking on his front door attempting to serve a warrant. Police were reportedly suspicious that the very expensive home and luxury cars parked outside were the spoils of a Chinese Mafia gang and had gone to investigate.
The shooting took place around 5 pm on May 19 at the luxury mansion in Huay Yai when 2 police officers were seriously injured in the gunfire. One officer was shot three times and still remains in critical condition after two surgeries. He’s reported to be in a coma at the hospital in Chon Buri.
The entire situation still under investigation, with the police already bringing the alleged shooter back to the mansion for a reenactment, common in Thai police investigations, and the Anti Money Laundering Office inspecting the mansion on Friday. Transnational crime units from Bangkok are also said to be taking part in the investigation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
UPDATE: Chinese man arrested after shooting and injuring police in Pattaya
UPDATE:
According to Daily News, Pol Capt Phanthep Sribunnak remains in a coma following the shooting. Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kreetha Thipnet was also injured with a shot to his right leg, although reports already say he is “out of danger”.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Chinese man, with citizenship in Saint Kitts and Nevis, is in custody after shooting and injuring 2 Pattaya police officers who were trying to reprimand him over an online gambling syndicate. 35 year old Jang Yang (reported as 34 years old in some media) pulled a machine gun on the transnational crime team as they went to serve him with an arrest warrant.
Members of the SWAT special police task force entered the premises where he was staying, and arrested him after the shooting. 8 other people, including 5 Chinese nationals and 2 maids were also detained.
Jang was charged with shooting 2 police officers, Phanthep Sribunnag, who was the chief of the police station’s special operations team, and Kreetha Thipnate, of Pattaya police. Panthep sustained 3 gunshot wounds to his shoulder, stomach, and chest. He was taken to Chon Buri Hospital in serious condition. Kreetha was shot in the right leg and admitted to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.
41 year old Natthawut Donchaisong, a gardener, told the Bangkok Post that he was cutting grass in the front of the house when police arrived in multiple cars, approaching the house. He said he heard them knock on the glass door 2 times, and then he heard at least 10 gunshots from inside the house. He says he ran and hid in front of the house.
An unnamed Pattaya police source says the team confiscated over 18 million baht in cash and assets from the scene.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
