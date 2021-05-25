Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government urged to clarify private hospitals’ vaccination role
The government is being urged to clarify whether private hospitals can administer Covid-19 vaccines to employees. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry, also known as EconThai, says the government needs to eliminate the legal barriers preventing private hospitals from vaccinating workers.
Last week, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said workers under Section 33 of the Social Security Act would be prioritised for vaccination. Section 33 covers employees under the age of 60 and there are thought to be around 11 million workers in this category. While the business sector supports the drive, Tanit Sorat from EconThai says the government needs to allow private hospitals to take part and legal obstacles mean they are reluctant to do so.
“There is currently no progress because private hospitals have declined to take part.”
The Bangkok Post reports that, as far as the hospitals are concerned, they fear they may be held responsible for any side-effects experienced by employees. They are seeking confirmation that the government will take responsibility, with Tanit saying authorities must confirm their endorsement of private hospitals as part of the national vaccine rollout.
“If the government makes an official announcement, private hospitals will reinforce the state’s plan to speed up vaccine rollout to build herd immunity in Thailand.”
Nonthachai Panyasurarit from the Social Security Office says the vaccination of employees will kick off next month and that up to 80 hospitals across the country are willing to assist. He adds that the PM views Section 33 workers as vital to the economy, but many are at risk of contracting Covid-19 due to having to interact regularly with clients.
It’s understood that private hospitals are also willing to help the government control the spread of the virus in factory environments. A cluster of 369 infections was recently confirmed at a factory on an industrial estate in the central province of Samut Prakan, bringing to 988 the total number of infections on industrial estates since the start of the pandemic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
The Prayut circus excels, yet again, at its big-top speciality . . . organised chaos.
Little thought, little planning, zero clarification . . . this shower, to a tee.
I think we need to get a dual system.
1) Government provides vaccines to those in need for free at public hospitals, vaccination centers etc.
2) Private hospitals provide vaccines to those who can and want to pay , free market rules apply
For my job, I need to travel worldwide without restrictions, so I need a vaccine that is EMA or US CDC approved.
North East
Thai healthcare workers use dance routine to cheer up quarantined village | VIDEO
Healthcare workers in the north-eastern province of Buriram have come up with a novel way to help residents in a closed-off village in Krasang district. The villagers in the Samet Moo 7 community have been sealed off from the outside world as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak. On Sunday, healthcare workers therefore decided to break into a dance routine to brighten their day.
The 4 workers, dressed in full personal protective equipment, including biohazard suits, launched into their dance routine, much to the amusement of local villagers waiting for Covid-19 testing. A video of the performance has found its way to TikTok, as these things do, and is now being enjoyed all over the country. According to Nation Thailand, the healthcare workers say they didn’t expect their routine to prove such a hit.
Tharapong Wongsirilertchon from Nong Teng Health Promoting Hospital, where the healthcare workers are employed, says their performance lightened the mood for the cut-off villagers. He says their enforced isolation should end in 14 days, provided no new infections are reported. It’s understood there are around 429 residents, across 206 households, that have been affected, since the village was cut off on May 16, following the discovery of 4 infections.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Tuesday: 3,226 new infections, 26 deaths
• The Thai government has rescheduled the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccines “16 weeks after the first dose”. This is instead of the previously announced 10 weeks. But they’re insisting the delay to the second vaccine dose won’t affect the efficacy of the vaccine.
The move came following reports that several hospitals have suspended inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine amid a shortage in Thailand. The public health ministry says its focus now is “giving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to as many people as possible”.
A delivery of AZ vaccine doses to Phuket has also been delayed, putting further pressure on the southern province’s plans to re-open on July 1.
We will publish the provincial totals when they become available early this afternoon.
Politics
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
A former politician, who served as Finance Minister from 2011 to 2012, is petitioning the Supreme Administrative Court to revoke approval for the government’s 700 billion baht loan. Cabinet recently approved an executive decree that allows the government to borrow the funds, in order to restore Thailand’s decimated economy and combat the Covid-19 crisis.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala says he doesn’t object to getting the economy going again, but says the loan decree itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate.
“We aren’t opposed to the borrowing because we are aware of people’s plight, and the country needs money to combat the pandemic. But we have to ensure compliance with the charter.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says measures to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline were removed. Instead, the Cabinet appointed a committee to choose and propose projects for consideration. Thirachai says the committee also has the power to supervise projects and introduce regulations, potentially leading to irresponsible spending. He is also calling on the court to revoke the 1 trillion baht loan decree that was approved during the first Covid-19 wave last year.
The opposition Pheu Thai party has also vowed to vote against the national budget when it is put before Parliament on May 31.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says new measures being introduced will help small and medium businesses and save jobs, as well as encouraging public spending to boost the economy. According to deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, more details will be forthcoming from the Finance Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Steve369.
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:43 am
For months and months everything will start next month. Next month is the same as tomorrow, tomorrow never happens.
TC
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:45 am
Here we go again. Thailand needs a single spokes source who approves ALL releases Covid related. Then everyone would know if it doesn’t come from that source it is fake news.
This different statements, plans, fictions and fantasies makes them look not just stupid but incompetent.
David Ambrosia
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:27 am
Several dudes here live in Thailand for years or even decades and yet can’t understand Thai logic. If you expect things being said in clear and objective terms, you have to go back to the West. You’re in the East, where communication is nebulous, chaotic, incongruent, even ridiculous sometimes, but eventually things happen. Instead of mounting criticism and lamentations, try to understand the culture and be glad that against all odds, Thailand’s COVID numbers are not like in the US or EU.