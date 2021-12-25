Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections

PHOTO: 25 December Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 2,766 new Covid-19 infections, up 95 since yesterday, and 30 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 3 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,178,565 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

Daily Covid-19 Snapshot

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 3,805 recoveries, up 1,039 from yesterday. There are now 37,123 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,069 from yesterday, including 789 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 57 were found in correctional facilities, 59 were identified by community testing, and 2,587 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 590 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DDC recently revised the last 2 months of daily vaccination statistics to push the totals above 100 million. This week’s daily statistics are presented below. While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections | News by Thaiger

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

"25DEC

 

4 provinces had no new Covid-19 infections today: Mukdahan, Phichit, Sukhothai, and Uttaradit. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 451 437,754
3 Chonburi 192 111,687
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 182 47,090
2 Samut Prakan 116 131,779
6 Songkhla 73 65,159
20 Chiang Mai 66 28,678
25 Khon Kaen 63 23,912
50 Kalasin 61 10,172
21 Surat Thani 59 28,314
36 Trang 59 17,601

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 451 437,754
2 Samut Prakan 116 131,779
4 Samut Sakhon 28 94,512
7 Nonthaburi 32 60,666
14 Pathum Thani 46 40,817
16 Nakhon Pathom 16 35,286
18 Saraburi 44 33,308
19 Ayutthaya 27 32,744
31 Lopburi 39 18,685
37 Nakhon Sawan 31 17,437
40 Suphan Buri 5 14,894
44 Phetchabun 45 11,635
46 Ang Thong 11 11,233
47 Nakhon Nayok 20 11,178
48 Samut Songkhram 4 10,938
52 Phitsanulok 42 9,346
55 Kamphaeng Phet 2 8,386
58 Sukhothai 0 6,319
61 Phichit 0 5,426
68 Sing Buri 1 3,565
70 Uthai Thani 6 3,458
74 Chai Nat 7 2,913
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 192 111,687
11 Rayong 46 45,941
15 Chachoengsao 45 35,613
22 Prachinburi 39 26,658
27 Chanthaburi 11 22,143
38 Sa Kaeo 5 17,230
53 Trat 25 9,283
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 66 28,678
59 Chiang Rai 19 5,740
64 Lamphun 12 4,694
65 Uttaradit 0 4,613
69 Lampang 26 3,543
71 Mae Hong Son 15 3,299
73 Nan 16 2,922
76 Phayao 3 2,713
78 Phrae 2 2,068
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 44 33,324
25 Khon Kaen 63 23,912
28 Ubon Ratchathani 8 22,090
29 Udon Thani 29 20,803
33 Sisaket 39 18,023
34 Surin 1 17,772
35 Buriram 4 17,642
41 Roi Et 21 13,475
45 Maha Sarakham 5 11,317
49 Chaiyaphum 1 10,650
50 Kalasin 61 10,172
56 Sakon Nakhon 6 8,003
60 Yasothon 3 5,604
62 Nakhon Phanom 8 5,147
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 8 4,713
66 Loei 9 4,572
67 Nong Khai 3 4,508
72 Amnat Charoen 1 3,106
75 Bueng Kan 18 2,847
77 Mukdahan 0 2,557
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 73 65,159
8 Yala 29 48,419
9 Pattani 37 48,181
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 182 47,090
13 Narathiwat 14 42,075
21 Surat Thani 59 28,314
32 Phuket 37 18,468
36 Trang 59 17,601
39 Chumphon 27 16,136
42 Phatthalung 44 13,311
43 Krabi 41 11,895
51 Ranong 1 9,804
54 Satun 29 8,482
57 Phang Nga 40 7,601
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
12 Ratchaburi 36 42,112
23 Tak 26 25,318
24 Phetchaburi 19 24,408
26 Kanchanaburi 25 23,795
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 41 19,736
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 57 86,909

 

SOURCE: CCSA

SOURCE: CCSA

 

