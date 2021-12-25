Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Today, the CCSA reported 2,766 new Covid-19 infections, up 95 since yesterday, and 30 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 3 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,178,565 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 3,805 recoveries, up 1,039 from yesterday. There are now 37,123 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,069 from yesterday, including 789 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 57 were found in correctional facilities, 59 were identified by community testing, and 2,587 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 590 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
The DDC recently revised the last 2 months of daily vaccination statistics to push the totals above 100 million. This week’s daily statistics are presented below. While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
- Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
- Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
- Phuket officials crack down on hotels that let tourists leave before Covid test results
- Minister of Finance: too soon to know Omicron variant effect on economy
- AstraZeneca triple vaccines shown effective against Omicron variant
- Crab and ice shops in Si Racha warned of Covid-19 outbreak
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
4 provinces had no new Covid-19 infections today: Mukdahan, Phichit, Sukhothai, and Uttaradit. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|451
|▼
|437,754
|3
|Chonburi
|192
|▲
|111,687
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|182
|▼
|47,090
|2
|Samut Prakan
|116
|▼
|131,779
|6
|Songkhla
|73
|▼
|65,159
|20
|Chiang Mai
|66
|▼
|28,678
|25
|Khon Kaen
|63
|▲
|23,912
|50
|Kalasin
|61
|▲
|10,172
|21
|Surat Thani
|59
|▼
|28,314
|36
|Trang
|59
|▼
|17,601
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|451
|▼
|437,754
|2
|Samut Prakan
|116
|▼
|131,779
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|28
|▼
|94,512
|7
|Nonthaburi
|32
|▼
|60,666
|14
|Pathum Thani
|46
|▼
|40,817
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|16
|▼
|35,286
|18
|Saraburi
|44
|▼
|33,308
|19
|Ayutthaya
|27
|▼
|32,744
|31
|Lopburi
|39
|▼
|18,685
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|31
|▼
|17,437
|40
|Suphan Buri
|5
|▼
|14,894
|44
|Phetchabun
|45
|▼
|11,635
|46
|Ang Thong
|11
|▼
|11,233
|47
|Nakhon Nayok
|20
|▲
|11,178
|48
|Samut Songkhram
|4
|▼
|10,938
|52
|Phitsanulok
|42
|▼
|9,346
|55
|Kamphaeng Phet
|2
|▼
|8,386
|58
|Sukhothai
|0
|▼
|6,319
|61
|Phichit
|0
|▼
|5,426
|68
|Sing Buri
|1
|▼
|3,565
|70
|Uthai Thani
|6
|▲
|3,458
|74
|Chai Nat
|7
|▼
|2,913
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|192
|▲
|111,687
|11
|Rayong
|46
|▼
|45,941
|15
|Chachoengsao
|45
|▼
|35,613
|22
|Prachinburi
|39
|▼
|26,658
|27
|Chanthaburi
|11
|▼
|22,143
|38
|Sa Kaeo
|5
|▼
|17,230
|53
|Trat
|25
|▲
|9,283
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|66
|▼
|28,678
|59
|Chiang Rai
|19
|▼
|5,740
|64
|Lamphun
|12
|▼
|4,694
|65
|Uttaradit
|0
|▼
|4,613
|69
|Lampang
|26
|▲
|3,543
|71
|Mae Hong Son
|15
|▼
|3,299
|73
|Nan
|16
|▲
|2,922
|76
|Phayao
|3
|▼
|2,713
|78
|Phrae
|2
|▼
|2,068
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|44
|▼
|33,324
|25
|Khon Kaen
|63
|▲
|23,912
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|8
|▼
|22,090
|29
|Udon Thani
|29
|▼
|20,803
|33
|Sisaket
|39
|▼
|18,023
|34
|Surin
|1
|▼
|17,772
|35
|Buriram
|4
|▼
|17,642
|41
|Roi Et
|21
|▲
|13,475
|45
|Maha Sarakham
|5
|▼
|11,317
|49
|Chaiyaphum
|1
|▼
|10,650
|50
|Kalasin
|61
|▲
|10,172
|56
|Sakon Nakhon
|6
|▲
|8,003
|60
|Yasothon
|3
|▲
|5,604
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|8
|▼
|5,147
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|8
|▼
|4,713
|66
|Loei
|9
|▼
|4,572
|67
|Nong Khai
|3
|▼
|4,508
|72
|Amnat Charoen
|1
|▲
|3,106
|75
|Bueng Kan
|18
|▼
|2,847
|77
|Mukdahan
|0
|▼
|2,557
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|73
|▼
|65,159
|8
|Yala
|29
|▼
|48,419
|9
|Pattani
|37
|▼
|48,181
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|182
|▼
|47,090
|13
|Narathiwat
|14
|▼
|42,075
|21
|Surat Thani
|59
|▼
|28,314
|32
|Phuket
|37
|▼
|18,468
|36
|Trang
|59
|▼
|17,601
|39
|Chumphon
|27
|▼
|16,136
|42
|Phatthalung
|44
|▼
|13,311
|43
|Krabi
|41
|▼
|11,895
|51
|Ranong
|1
|▼
|9,804
|54
|Satun
|29
|▼
|8,482
|57
|Phang Nga
|40
|▼
|7,601
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|12
|Ratchaburi
|36
|▼
|42,112
|23
|Tak
|26
|▼
|25,318
|24
|Phetchaburi
|19
|▼
|24,408
|26
|Kanchanaburi
|25
|▲
|23,795
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|41
|▼
|19,736
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|57
|▲
|86,909
SOURCE: CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Bangkok 14th worst air quality globally, more PM2.5 next week
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles
Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
A Thailand Christmas tradition: Santa Elephants in Covid-19 masks
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Christmas in Thailand… Santa travels by motorbike and elephants give gifts
Thailand News Today | Phuket hotels punished for Covid oversights
Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals
Will there ever be another Concorde?
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Events3 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui