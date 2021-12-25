COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections

Today, the CCSA reported 2,766 new Covid-19 infections, up 95 since yesterday, and 30 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 3 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,178,565 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 3,805 recoveries, up 1,039 from yesterday. There are now 37,123 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,069 from yesterday, including 789 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 57 were found in correctional facilities, 59 were identified by community testing, and 2,587 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 590 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DDC recently revised the last 2 months of daily vaccination statistics to push the totals above 100 million. This week’s daily statistics are presented below. While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

4 provinces had no new Covid-19 infections today: Mukdahan, Phichit, Sukhothai, and Uttaradit. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 451 ▼ 437,754 3 Chonburi 192 ▲ 111,687 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 182 ▼ 47,090 2 Samut Prakan 116 ▼ 131,779 6 Songkhla 73 ▼ 65,159 20 Chiang Mai 66 ▼ 28,678 25 Khon Kaen 63 ▲ 23,912 50 Kalasin 61 ▲ 10,172 21 Surat Thani 59 ▼ 28,314 36 Trang 59 ▼ 17,601

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 451 ▼ 437,754 2 Samut Prakan 116 ▼ 131,779 4 Samut Sakhon 28 ▼ 94,512 7 Nonthaburi 32 ▼ 60,666 14 Pathum Thani 46 ▼ 40,817 16 Nakhon Pathom 16 ▼ 35,286 18 Saraburi 44 ▼ 33,308 19 Ayutthaya 27 ▼ 32,744 31 Lopburi 39 ▼ 18,685 37 Nakhon Sawan 31 ▼ 17,437 40 Suphan Buri 5 ▼ 14,894 44 Phetchabun 45 ▼ 11,635 46 Ang Thong 11 ▼ 11,233 47 Nakhon Nayok 20 ▲ 11,178 48 Samut Songkhram 4 ▼ 10,938 52 Phitsanulok 42 ▼ 9,346 55 Kamphaeng Phet 2 ▼ 8,386 58 Sukhothai 0 ▼ 6,319 61 Phichit 0 ▼ 5,426 68 Sing Buri 1 ▼ 3,565 70 Uthai Thani 6 ▲ 3,458 74 Chai Nat 7 ▼ 2,913 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 192 ▲ 111,687 11 Rayong 46 ▼ 45,941 15 Chachoengsao 45 ▼ 35,613 22 Prachinburi 39 ▼ 26,658 27 Chanthaburi 11 ▼ 22,143 38 Sa Kaeo 5 ▼ 17,230 53 Trat 25 ▲ 9,283 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 66 ▼ 28,678 59 Chiang Rai 19 ▼ 5,740 64 Lamphun 12 ▼ 4,694 65 Uttaradit 0 ▼ 4,613 69 Lampang 26 ▲ 3,543 71 Mae Hong Son 15 ▼ 3,299 73 Nan 16 ▲ 2,922 76 Phayao 3 ▼ 2,713 78 Phrae 2 ▼ 2,068 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 44 ▼ 33,324 25 Khon Kaen 63 ▲ 23,912 28 Ubon Ratchathani 8 ▼ 22,090 29 Udon Thani 29 ▼ 20,803 33 Sisaket 39 ▼ 18,023 34 Surin 1 ▼ 17,772 35 Buriram 4 ▼ 17,642 41 Roi Et 21 ▲ 13,475 45 Maha Sarakham 5 ▼ 11,317 49 Chaiyaphum 1 ▼ 10,650 50 Kalasin 61 ▲ 10,172 56 Sakon Nakhon 6 ▲ 8,003 60 Yasothon 3 ▲ 5,604 62 Nakhon Phanom 8 ▼ 5,147 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 8 ▼ 4,713 66 Loei 9 ▼ 4,572 67 Nong Khai 3 ▼ 4,508 72 Amnat Charoen 1 ▲ 3,106 75 Bueng Kan 18 ▼ 2,847 77 Mukdahan 0 ▼ 2,557 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 73 ▼ 65,159 8 Yala 29 ▼ 48,419 9 Pattani 37 ▼ 48,181 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 182 ▼ 47,090 13 Narathiwat 14 ▼ 42,075 21 Surat Thani 59 ▼ 28,314 32 Phuket 37 ▼ 18,468 36 Trang 59 ▼ 17,601 39 Chumphon 27 ▼ 16,136 42 Phatthalung 44 ▼ 13,311 43 Krabi 41 ▼ 11,895 51 Ranong 1 ▼ 9,804 54 Satun 29 ▼ 8,482 57 Phang Nga 40 ▼ 7,601 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 12 Ratchaburi 36 ▼ 42,112 23 Tak 26 ▼ 25,318 24 Phetchaburi 19 ▼ 24,408 26 Kanchanaburi 25 ▲ 23,795 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 41 ▼ 19,736 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 57 ▲ 86,909

SOURCE: CCSA

