Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals

27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,528 with 21,434 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,671 new Covid-19 cases and 2,766 recoveries. There are now 38,192 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 58 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,204,672 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,175,809 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 101,609,859 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.

Yesterday, 82,409 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 196,779 received their second dose, and 240,042 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 411

Samut Prakan – 87

Chon Buri – 175

Samut Sakhon – 23

Nonthaburi – 43

Songkhla – 85

Yala – 42

Rayong – 43

Pattani – 52

Pathum Thani – 41

Narathiwat – 18

Ratchaburi – 60

Nakhon Pathom – 19

Chachoengsao – 39

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 144

Saraburi – 47

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 55

Nakhon Ratchasima – 38

Phetchaburi – 20

Tak – 43

Kanchanaburi – 19

Surat Thani – 44

Chanthaburi – 14

Khon Kaen – 73

Ubon Ratchathani – 11

Chiang Mai – 56

Udon Thani – 14

Surin – 4

Buriram – 7

Lop Buri – 34

Sisaket – 32

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 36

Phuket – 31

Sa Kaeo – 10

Prachin Buri – 51

Nakhon Sawan – 44

Suphan Buri – 11

Chumphon – 55

Roi Et – 9

Trang – 53

Maha Sarakham – 3

Ang Thong – 18

Samut Songkhram – 5

Nakhon Nayok – 9

Phetchabun – 17

Chaiyaphum – None

Ranong – 2

Phatthalung – 59

Kalasin – 25

Krabi – 41

Kamphaeng Phet – 1

Sakon Nakhon – 5

Trat – 51

Phitsanulok – 59

Sukhothai – 5

Yasothon – 3

Satun – 20

Phang Nga – 39

Phichit – None

Nakhon Phanom – 7

Chiang Rai – 9

Uttaradit – 1

Nong Bua Lam Phu – 1

Nong Khai – 1

Loei – 3

Uthai Thani – 3

Sing Buri – 3

Amnat Charoen – 2

Lamphun – 2

Lampang – 11

Chai Nat – 6

Nan – 3

Mukdahan – 1

Phayao – 1

Bueng Kan – 22

Phrae – 6

Mae Hong Son – 21