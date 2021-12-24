Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya

The Chon Buri Public Health Office issued a Covid-19 alert for a popular Nong Prue restaurant where patrons may have been exposed to infection. The notice last night instructed anyone who had been to the Camel Toe Restaurant in Soi Krom Tee Din – or anyone who had come in close contact with a patron of the restaurant – take an antigen test kit to test for possible Covid-19 infection.

The announcement was for anyone who visited the restaurant in Nong Prue near Pattaya between December 14 and December 20, urging them to get tested for Covid-19 right away. Anyone with questions about the notice can call 038-119777 for more information.

The warning follows many previous notices in the past few months as officials attempt to quickly identify and contain and potential Covid-19 outbreaks. A few of the recent notifications in the Pattaya area:

On December 23, warnings were made for visitors to 3 crab shops and an ice shop in Si Racha between December 15 to 22: Si Rat Boil Crab Shop in Bang Phra, and Ae Boil Crab Shop, Na Na Prae Boil Crab Shop, Here Too Ice Shop behind Luang Bang Phra Temple

On December 1, health officials advised immediate Covid-19 testing for anyone who attended the Pee Kay Muen Lan Sushi stall on November 25 at Klong Tom Songpan Market and November 26 at Thung Gard Market between the hours of 3 pm and 9 pm. Like many food stalls, the sushi stand moves and operates at different locations on different days of the week.

On November 24, a warning was released regarding the restaurant Non Hua Kun Jae, located in Klong Giw, Ban Bueng district. A positive Covid-19 infection was identified in someone who had attended the restaurant and provincial public health officials warned that anyone who had been associated with the restaurant between November 15 to November 22 may be at risk of Covid-19 infection.

On November 18, anyone who had eaten at or been inside the Pattaya area McDonald’s located at Mini Siam Pattaya in the Naklua area of Pattaya specifically during an 11-day span from November 6 to November 17 should use an antigen test kit to check if they have Covid-19, as a positive case had been identified there.

On November 16, Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant, located on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 54 Road in Bang Lamung, was identified as a source of Covid-19, putting patrons who attended to eatery between the dates of November 5 and November 12 at risk of infection.

On November 12, the Chon Buri Public Health Office issued the notice today instructing everyone who had attended Jade Gentlemen’s Club between November 6 and November 12 to immediately take a Covid-19 antigen test kit test.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

