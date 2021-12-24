Connect with us

Phuket officials crack down on hotels that let tourists leave before Covid test results

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Michelle Raponi/Pixabay

Officials in Phuket are to get tough on SHA Plus hotels that allow foreign tourists to leave before they’ve received their Covid-19 test results. Deputy governor Phichet Panapong says many properties are openly breaking the rules and officials plan to make an example of 2 hotels known to have broken the law.

According to an ASEAN NOW report, this has been described this as, “slaughtering the chicken in front of the monkey” – a Thai expression for making an example of someone as a warning to others. The report goes on to say that officials are expected to announce a number of punishments depending on the severity of the breach.

For a first-time offence, hotels will be prohibited from accepting bookings for 1 day. After a second offence, they will be unable to accept tourists for a period of a week. A third offence will see their SHA Plus accreditation revoked, meaning they are permanently banned from accepting guests.

Phichet has vowed to strictly enforce the punishments so that locals can remain confident that entry rules for foreign arrivals are being followed.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: ASEAN NOW

 

Recent comments:
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-12-24 12:37
2 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: "Phichet Panapong says many properties are openly breaking the rules" Could be why the RTP won’t be having any Christmas/New Years holidays this year! They will be busy collecting Christmas Cards in Brown Envelopes ….…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-24 12:40
If this wasn't so serious I would laugh. How about go after the officials who did not do the proper checking up as they should know their own Thai people by now and the slack jack attitude.
image
JasonB2012
2021-12-24 13:11
The hotel I stayed at in BKK locked the lift I was told as I signed in, I was ok about it as a night sleeping then at 8am get the results breakfast at 9am I was out at 11:30am…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-24 13:11
Phuket officials must whip it.
image
kalyan
2021-12-24 14:34
growing no confidence on system by general public !
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

