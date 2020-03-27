China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter
How the tables can turn within a month or so. Due to the rapid global spread of the Covid-19 virus, China’s Foreign Ministry has announced that they will temporarily suspend all entries into China. This will also include foreign nationals holding valid visas or residence permits in China. Doors closed, but with a few minor exceptions.
“The suspension will be starting tomorrow, is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries.”
“Entry by foreign nationals with APEC business travel cards will be suspended as well.”
The suspension will include
- Port visas
- 4/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy
- Hainan 30 day visa-free policy
- 15 day visa-free policy specified for foreign cruise-group-tour through Shanghai Port
- Guangdong 144 hour visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong or Macao SAR
- Guangxi 15 day visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups of ASEAN countries will also be temporarily suspended
Entry with diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected and foreign nationals visiting to China for economic, trade, scientific or technological activities, or out of emergency humanitarian needs, may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.
Chinese officials say they will stay in close touch with all borders and “properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances”.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lies, damn lies and statistics – reporting the ‘stats’ of Covid-19
The world pushed through the half a million new cases today, along with 24,000+ deaths, as authorities around the globe struggle to contain the Covid-19 virus as it continues to spread.
Today there are 532,000+ active cases, and growing quickly, some 60,000 more identified cases than there were just two days ago. The USA is now the leader in cases, passing China’s total of 81,285 cases yesterday. Italy will also pass China’s total early today.
But why are the statistics so wonky, with death rates and reported cases so varied around the world? The problem is, as in most cases, the statistics, whilst a valuable guide and resource, can also tell the wrong story.
Why is the death rate so high (11%) in Italy? And why is the death rate so low in Germany and South Korea? How come the UK has comparatively fewer cases than nearby Europe? And how is Russia being able to contain its cases, well, statistically?
Worldometers.com (7am Thai time)
The online maps available all feed off the same data bases and are only as accurate as the information that is being fed to them.
One of the maps, presented by the Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Maryland, has been a valuable resource for people following the spread of the coronavirus, being viewed more than 1 billion times every day. The Thaiger uses information from a different resource, Worldometers, but the data is all the same. There are plenty of others jumping on the digital bandwagon as the world turns to the internet for answers.
John Hopkins University map
Now everyone’s an expert, it seems, armed with the latest statistics. With some extra time on our hands previously employed hotel managers are now instant epidemiologists, and English teachers are discussing the comparative death rates.
Real epidemiologists have a warning. All nations have different reporting standards, different testing protocols, different capacities to trace new cases and different attitudes to reporting cases to the public. And those differences can all be in the mix in just one country, with differences across states, provinces or districts.
Who is being tested? Where are they being tested? What is the standard of testing? What test result signals a ‘new case’?
The UK government says the national health system doesn’t currently have the capacity to test everyone who has Covid-19 symptoms. So only patients sick enough to require hospital treatment are getting tested, according to the UK government.
The relatively low number of tests done in the UK explains why the active case numbers appear so much lower when compared to other European countries. It doesn’t mean fewer people are sick, just that fewer people are being tested.
In South Korea, where there was an early outbreak of Covid-19, access to testing is free and available for anyone who a doctor thinks needs it. South Korean medical authorities jumped on the early spread and have been actively tracing the contacts of infected patients. The early containment, transparent reporting and easy testing protocols has allowed the country, even with 9,241 cases, only end up with 131 deaths.
In Germany, up to a reported 44,000 cases today, anyone who shows “flu-like symptoms” and has travelled to a high-risk region, or come into contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days, gets tested. The death rate in Germany has remained around .6%.
Internationally, the comparisons rely on a cocktail of different sources. The graphic maps, which are the go-to resource for the media and real experts, pull in data from the World Health Organisation, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and China’s national health commission. There are other internal medical sources that contribute to the daily stats.
But whilst the numbers and graphs can provide an overall picture, and trends, frontline scientists spend a lot of time looking at the epidemic curve, that the the shape of the graph that captures the total number of new cases in each country day by day.
Lisa Gitelman, an NYU professor, is also the writer of a book “Raw Data’ Is an Oxymoron.”
“If different nations have different standards and conditions, they at least generate a consistent curve if those standards and conditions are stable across time.”
“If the UK suddenly starts testing many more people and sees a big jump in new cases, it doesn’t necessarily mean the epidemic is spreading faster. Similarly, if a country runs out of tests, it may suddenly report a misleading drop in new cases.”
Accurate information is important, because to defeat the virus, people need to be willing to comply with strict restrictions and officials need facts to guide their decisions. Scientists say the only way to defeat the virus is through social distancing, which requires citizens to drastically alter their way of life.
On January 25, 2020, when there were only a total of 2,105 cases, almost all in China at that stage, the Chinese Government embarked on a massive social experiment, recommended by their epidemic experts, to lockdown 930 million people. Not just a ‘lockdown’, as has been rolled out piecemeal in many western countries, but a REAL lockdown – “go to your homes and stay there!”
The draconian measures appears to have worked to control the spread of Covid-19 in a country of nearly 1.4 billion. At this stage anyway. To convince people to obey rules about isolation, the world’s politicians need to make a convincing case that the situation is serious enough to merit such sacrifices.
Effective social distancing is a bit like being pregnant, you’re either pregnant or you’re not. The only real social distancing is to lock yourself away from other people, completely. With ‘social distancing’, as practiced outside China, you can ask people to stay in their homes whilst cultivating a binge of panic buying, forcing thousands to crowd together in supermarkets.
In Thailand the government has told foreigners they have to assemble paperwork and visit their local immigration department to get visa extensions, causing long, crowded queues of people scrambling and desperate to stay ‘legal’. The reality is they’re just a congregation of potential virus spreaders.
No two countries are alike when it comes to access to their healthcare standards, testing availability and medical resources. There is also huge variation in the populations’ underlying health conditions and age demographics.
Watch and acknowledge the daily statistics but understand they are only a guide. Meanwhile, do what you can to maintain proper social distancing and ensure you don’t become just another number on a graph.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
China
Wuhan, original epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, will lift outgoing travel ban
Wuhan, the likely origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, and the city hardest hit by it, plans to remove outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after over two months of lockdown. People in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, will be allowed to leave if they hold a ‘green health code’, meaning no contact with any infected or suspected virus cases, according to a circular issued by provincial authorities.
Wuhan will take various measures to promote the resumption of business, based on the health risks of different regions, to minimse the impact on the economy, according to the circular. Hubei has seen 3160 deaths from the virus to date.
Some areas of Hubei lifted outbound transport restrictions today. Migrant workers who hold green codes and negative testing results will be sent out of the province to their workplaces immediately. However, Hubei schools will remain closed until further notise.
In January Wuhan declared unprecedented transport restrictions, suspending the city’s public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an effort to contain the epidemic within its metropolitan area. Similar restrictions soon followed in the rest of Hubei, followed by other regions in China. On January 25 Chinese authorities detained 930 million people in their homes and had armed soldiers patrolling city streets to enforce it. The ‘draconian’ measures have since been recognised as effective in slowing the spread of the disease.
One new confirmed case was reported in Wuhan this week, after the city saw zero new reports for five consecutive days. The case was the sole new confirmed case reported in Hubei province.
Source: Thailand Today | XinhuaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
“We are fighting an enemy which is more devastating than any weapon or army. The enemy keeps multiplying every day and gains the upper hand if we do not change our way of life. The only way to defeat this enemy is for all of us to do these simple things. Practise social distancing and avoid crowded places, and we will weather this crisis together.”
The strain of Covid-19 coronavirus affecting Italy and giving it the highest fatality rate of any country so far affected, could be more deadly than the strain which originated in the outbreak’s original epicentre, Wuhan China.
This evaluation, uncorroborated by world scientific authorities, comes from a leading Thai epidemiologist. Dr Manoon Leechawengwong, a specialist in respiratory diseases. He made his comments in a Facebook post that the coronavirus ravaging Italy appears to be “a more vicious version than the virus in Asia”.
“Thailand is fighting a war against COVID-19, because the coronavirus that infected over 50 boxing fans and perhaps many more, came from Italy, and is more aggressive and dangerous than the virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in that country.”
Though the World Health Organisation has so far announced no evidence, it’s speculated that there are at least two strains of the Covid-19 virus circulating and an analysis of 103 cases appears to support this.
Manoon, president of the “No Sleep Driving Fellowship,” believes that a boxing fan, believed to have contracted the virus from a relative who had just returned from Italy, went to Bangkok’s Lumphini boxing stadium on March 6 not knowing that he was already infected. He evidently became a “superspreader” because more than 50 other boxing fans from various provinces, caught the disease and spread it to several other people in their provinces. He says if officials had acted fast enough to track down and quarantine those fans, the virus would not have infected so many.
The first coronavirus infection in Italy was reported in late January, only weeks after Thailand reported its first case, but the contagion has spread so quickly there that Italy now ranks second after China for number of infections, and first for fatalities. The fatality rate in Italy is about 8.6% of confirmed infections, compared to South Korea’s 1.1%.
Manoon predicts that the number of infections from this contagion in Thailand will spike, and there could be many more deaths.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter
UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
Phuket reports 7 new coronvirus cases (Friday March 27)
People ‘strongly advised’ to stay home for 7 days
Human Rights Watch blasts the arrest of Phuket artist over online comments
NBTC sets aside 1 billion baht to help battle virus
Chiang Mai fire spikes air pollution up to 20 times ‘safe’ levels
US surpasses China with most coronavirus cases
26 year old British man leaps to death from 13th floor in Bangkok
Anutin misspoke again, later apologises, again
Defence chief: Stay home for the sake of the nation, or curfew is inevitable
Lies, damn lies and statistics – reporting the ‘stats’ of Covid-19
What are your Consulates doing to help at this time?
Sitting down is the new smoking – exercise in a Covid-19 world
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.
- Cases4 days ago
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
- Cancellations4 days ago
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries
- Business3 days ago
Cabinet will look at proposal to help with home internet