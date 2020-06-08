Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Clearly violating social distancing guidelines, fans on Friday jam-packed in front of Major Cineplex at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall for an event to see two popular Thai actors. The cinema was ordered to close for 3 days for breaking the coronavirus prevention rules.
The cinema was hosting a meet-and-greet with actors Anan “Ying” Wong and Wanarat “War” Ratsameerat to promote the new Thai drama “End of Love.” Photos of the event show hundreds of people crowded together with zero attention to social distancing.
Over the weekend, Siam Piwat, which operates the shopping centre, ordered the cinema to close for 3 days. The Bangkok Post said they also apologised for the “inappropriate” approach to social distancing. The Post says the violators of the coronavirus prevention measures could face legal action.
Cinemas were allowed to reopen on June 1, but with safety measures such as no eating in the cinema and social distancing between groups of moviegoers. Patrons also have to wear a face mask at all times. The Bangkok cinema will reopen on the Wednesday.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Chiang Rai Times| Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand activists hold online Black Lives Matter protest
While the US is on the complete opposite side of of the world, some in Thailand joined an online protest yesterday on the Zoom video-conferencing software. Reuters says 300 Thais and foreigners joined the digital call for justice for George Floyd, a black American who died at the end of May after being pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer.
Protesters couldn’t take to the streets due to restrictions imposed by the emergency decree in Thailand and social distancing measures, so they did what they could online. The event, promoted by the unofficial group Supporters of Black Lives Matter in Bangkok, had a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to represent the time Mr. Floyd was pinned under the officer’s knee before he died.
Activists held up their arms, their hands in a fist. Dozens of videos showed everyone doing the same. One wrote “I can’t breathe” on their arms, the last words Floyd said before he died.
“Everyone has hopes, everyone has dreams, everyone bleeds red, you know. It’s crazy that they still have this in 2020 when in 1963, that was when Martin Luther King did his freedom speech.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures
An inspection of Bangkok massage shops has revealed that some premises are being too lax in their implementation of mandatory hygiene measures. The restrictions were introduced by the Government’s Covid-19 task force as massage shops were given the go-ahead to reopen at the beginning of June.
However, checks carried out yesterday at several massage shops in the Bang Sue area of the capital have revealed several infractions, including staff not wearing the required face shields and shops not displaying the QR code customers must use to scan in and out of the premises. The QR code links to the Government’s Thai Chana website, launched to facilitate contact tracing. Many shops were also not carrying out temperature checks, despite a mandatory requirement to prevent customers with a fever from being admitted.
Other rules in place as part of the conditions for reopening include the wearing of masks at all times for both staff and customers, limiting massages to a maximum of 2 hours’ duration, and not permitting customers to wait inside the shop or to arrive without an advance booking.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Supermarket delivery staff go the extra mile for bedridden customer in Bangkok
Every little bit helps…
Social media users in Thailand are praising a group of supermarket employees who went the extra mile while delivering groceries to a bedridden customer in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Tesco Lotus shared pictures on its Facebook page of delivery staff who took it upon themselves to clean the elderly woman’s home and garden after learning that she was bedridden and unable to do any housework. They then went a step further and gave her money to buy other items she might need.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The Covid-19 crisis has left many Thai citizens facing unprecedented hardship but has also brought out the best in many people, both Thai and foreign, who have rallied to help those in need. In its Facebook post, Tesco Lotus says the delivery workers decided to help the woman when they realised she was confined to bed.
“After the group learned that the woman could not walk or do any chores, they offered to clean her house as well as the perimeter area. They also donated money to buy food and other necessary items for the woman.”
Nation Thailand reports that news of the employees’ good deed quickly took off on social media, with the post being “liked” over 20,000 times and shared by over 1,000 people so far. Netizens praised the kindness of the workers, citing it as an example of how Thai people help each other when times are hard.
There has been an increase in home delivery options for both supermarkets and restaurants, initially brought about by lockdowns and restrictions that shuttered many businesses, encouraging people to stay home. But even with shops and restaurants open again, the home delivery option continues to be a convenient and popular choice among customers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
BC
June 8, 2020 at 1:21 pm
Not sure what someone would expect would happen when scheduling an “event” like this? If anything, fire the idiot(s) who did.