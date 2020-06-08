Prison skill centres proposed to help former inmates find jobs | The Thaiger

Business
Prison skill centres proposed to help former inmates find jobs
Finding a job can be difficult for someone who has just been released from prison. The Thai government wants to change that. They plan to build skill development centres for inmates and provide tax breaks for companies hiring ex-convicts.
Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin spoke of the skill centre plans at a meeting over the weekend. The proposed centres are part of an initiative to reduce the unemployment of former prisoners. Since February, those who hire ex-convicts get double tax deductions for 2 years. The Bangkok Post did not elaborate on exactly what skills inmates will learn, but says the skills should help with them find jobs after release and fill jobs that are in demand.
A prison in Chiang Mai gained international attention for providing massage services from inmates. Training the prisoners in massage is aimed to help them reintegrate into society after their release. There’s even business in Chiang Mai called “Women’s Massage Centre by Ex-Prisoners.”
Thepsutin says if new prisons are built, they will be so-called “soft” prisons which will house centres to help train inmates in certain skill sets. Bangkok Post says he also urged other ministries with large land holdings to surrender some of their property to use for the skill development centres.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| NBC News
Thailand
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
A craft beer delivery company says it’s been fined 50,000 baht for allegedly violating Thailand’s Alcohol Beverage Control Act. Posting on its Facebook page, Beervana says it wants to warn other companies and is also petitioning for the law to be abolished, claiming it’s hurting businesses that are already struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.
Under the act, suppliers are forbidden from promoting particular brands of alcohol, posting branded bottles or glasses, giving alcohol away for free, issuing invitations to try a particular alcoholic product or using celebrities to endorse alcohol brands. The act has been around since 2008 but rarely enforced to any significant degree.
However, the Thai Alcohol Prevention Network has responded to Beervana’s Facebook post, with spokesman Chuwit Chantaras issuing a press statement to explain the reasoning behind the fine. He refutes some of Beervana’s claims, saying the company doesn’t understand the importance of the act.
Chantaras points out that alcohol is responsible for nearly 50,000 deaths a year in Thailand. With bars currently shut and restaurants only permitted to sell alcohol for take away, he claims many businesses are resorting to illegal ways of selling alcohol. These methods include promotions and special deals on particular brands, which violate the act and could make it easier for underage drinkers to get their hands on alcohol.
Chantaras refutes Beervana’s claim that even showing an unbranded bottle or using the word “beer” is illegal under the act, pointing out that it’s only the promotion of particular brands or the use of celebrities to market alcohol that is forbidden.
Pubs and clubs have been shuttered since the end of March but are looking towards being re-opened in the next few weeks in Phase Four of the lifting of restrictions around Thailand. Alcohol is currently able to be purchased and taken home, but restaurants are still not permitted to sell alcohol at their premises.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
When Thailand’s international borders are prised open, sometime after July 1 this year (that’s the current date anyway), the first tourists and travellers are likely to come from a select group of fellow Asian nations who have had either low Covid-19 cases or been able to manage the number of cases to low, manageable levels.
Countries like Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong all have ‘manageable’ Covid-19 situations. Even Singapore, which has had a huge spike in cases since the start of April, mostly from its migrant worker population, now appears to be getting a grip on new cases.
Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn says that talks have already begun with some nearby Asian countries to set up short term ‘travel bubbles’. The idea behind the travel bubble is that countries can share travellers and tourists with low risk and allow them to enter other countries without having to do mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Yuthasak also noted that the first groups of travellers to Thailand could be for the MICE industry – Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions. Thailand will be touted as a safe and reliable location for meetings but will probably need to rely on patronage from the regional ‘low risk’ countries in the early days.
Thailand MICE industry was already in decline before the Covid-19 crisis with the Thai baht and alcohol taxes making it difficult for Thailand to provide a price-advantage over other countries in the region. How the Covid-era MICE business will function is yet to be codified by the government although talks are underway between industry players and government officials about the new-look MICE business.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed talks between Tourism and Sports Ministry and other 'low risk' Asian countries to set up regional travel bubbles as a first step to re-opening Thailand's borders and restarting the tourist engine. Places like Pattaya and Phuket, that rely almost totally on tourism-related activities, are in desperate need of tourists to restart their local economies. Up to 60,000 workers have taken the opportunity to leave Phuket over the past month and return to their homes because of the lack of work. The island's land border was opened for restricted provincial travel for Thai workers to return home at the start of May.
Economy
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
The Finance Ministry is looking at giving domestic tourists a 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ to deduct off the cost of participating hotels, restaurants and tourism attractions. This time the restaurants, hospitality options and attractions will need to register for the service while the users won’t need to register.
So, a user might check into a 5,000 baht hotel and spend 1,000 baht on food for the family. They could use their credit to deduct 1,000 baht from the restaurant costs and the remaining 2,000 baht from their accommodation costs. They can’t cash in the credit, just use it on goods and services with registered businesses.
It is hoped the new scheme will help tourism-related businesses re-open and service some domestic tourism before the borders are re-opened for international tourists some time later. International borders are closed to scheduled international flights and tourism until at least the start of July. Land borders also remain closed. There is currently no date or plans for the resumption of international travel.
The revised government stimulus package has been designed to address some of the rorts in last year’s Eat-Shop-Spend (Chim-Shop-Chai) program. This time, rather than giving credits to the user, the government will re-imburse the businesses and services directly.
The finance ministry is now looking for hospitality businesses and services to register their interest in getting involved with the program – the government’s kickstart to the tourism industry which has been completely shutdown during the three months of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
The government is looking to spend 400 billion baht for general economic rehabilitation of the industry and another 1 trillion baht to fund the domestic tourism stimulus scheme. They plan to roll out the new tourism stimulus package in July. For June the government still has one more round of paying the monthly 5,000 cash payment to informal workers.
The government is also using the rest of June, at least, to repatriate Thais who were stuck overseas or wish to return to Thailand as their overseas work has evaporated in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
