5 star hotels in Phuket to offer alternative state quarantine facilities | The Thaiger

5 star hotels in Phuket to offer alternative state quarantine facilities
14 luxury hotels in Phuket have applied to be considered as alternative state quarantine options, with officials approving 2 so far. Both Trisara and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas have met the eligibility criteria laid down by the Public Health Ministry, while 12 other hotels are still being considered. Those wishing to avail of the luxury quarantine option will need deep pockets, with prices for a 14-day stay ranging from 99,500 baht up to an eye-watering 650,000 baht. The steep cost has caused some to question why those arriving from overseas would agree to pay such prices when they will not be permitted to leave their rooms.
Nation Thailand also reports that the island’s renowned Vegetarian Festival will go ahead from October 17 to 25, albeit with strict hygiene measures, including face masks and social distancing. The usual daredevil thrills such as fire-walking and religious self-mortification will not go ahead, while a limit will be imposed on the number of spirit mediums at the festival. It is not known if visiting spirits will be required to quarantine …
Discussions are currently ongoing regarding the traditional serving of vegetarian food at temples, with a final proposal for the event due to go before the government’s Covid-19 task force for approval.
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, bird flu, SARS, political upheavals, passenger boats sinking. None of these have had anywhere near the effect of this year’s Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand. Visitor numbers, even from the usually enthusiastic Tourism Authority of Thailand, are expected to plummet up to 80% for the year. The other 20% mostly visited the Kingdom in the first quarter before the ‘disruption’. Last year, almost 40 million tourists visited Thailand.
Phuket and Pattaya, both economies built around the smell of the tourist dollar, are almost devoid of any tourists – a few domestic tourists and long-term expats are doing little to revive economies that previously relied on thousands of daily arrivals, not less than a hundred.
In Phuket, Monday morning, there were only three domestic flights out of the airport terminal, all to Bangkok. The Thaiger was flying on an Air Asia flight, probably 60% full. Even the most optimistic travel consultants are wondering how long even the lean and mean low-cost airlines can keep flying with limited passengers, on limited flights and most of their fleet still gathering dust on airfields around the country.
On Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, the situation is even worse than its Phuket and Pattaya cousins with beaches almost entirely empty. The streets of Koh Samui are eerily quiet. Along Chaweng’s Beach Road, a famous tourist magnet, shopping and party zone, shuttered shops stretch all the way along the beach strip.
In the months before, over the traditional Thai tourism ‘high season’ Samui had been buzzing with traffic. Now, taxi drivers sit idle on the roadside with little chance of passing customers. There are now more soi dogs lazing on the Beach Road than taxis sitting kerbside.
Nearly 40 million tourists made their way to Thailand in 2019, attracted by the spectacular beaches, ornate temples, famous cuisine and exotic culture. In 2020, the country will struggle to reach even 20% of that.
Since April, Thailand has imposed a ban on all incoming passenger flights. Then in June, politicians, eager to restart the tourist economy, started chatting about travel bubbles with other low-risk cities and countries. But the number of infected Thai repatriates, and the resurgence of Covid-19 in some of the previously low-risk countries, has shelved any idea of travel bubbles appearing any time soon.
For now, Thailand’s borders remain largely shut to almost all foreigners. Certainly there are no tourists being allowed into the country to populate the bars and shops in the country’s most popular tourists areas. Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for marketing communication at the TAT, says that during previous crises, revenue and passenger traffic dropped up to 20%.
“This year, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause a 80% fall in revenues. It’s a huge impact.”
As the country started re-opening shops in a rollout of ‘re-opening phases’ during May and June, shops eagerly opened their doors around the country hoping to restart their businesses. Restaurants, retailers, shopping centres, service industries. Even the bars and pubs were allowed to re-open from the start of July.
But now many of these small businesses have shut up shop again with their enthusiasm for re-opening replaced with a reality that there are just a lot fewer customers than before. In tourist hotspots like Pattaya, Patong (the main tourist town in Phuket) and Samui, the previously busy tourist magnets are now virtually ghost towns. In other parts of the country, certainly around Bangkok, Thai life is resuming swiftly but this time, without foreign tourists.
Lloyd Maraville, the GM of Nora Buri resort and spa in Samui reports that, of his hotel’s 144 rooms, about 100 remain empty, though this will fall to 85 over the coming holiday weekend.
“Government measures might sustain hotels for a while but it will not be a long-term solution. Profit is out of the question at this moment, we just want to maintain the resort.”
The GM of another 5 star hotel in Kata, Phuket, who asked not be named, said that his resort is re-opening 10 rooms, instigated by the Government’s domestic tourism stimulus package, and intend keeping those rooms open with a skeleton staff.
“We’ve sold out most of the rooms for the long weekend but don’t know where the tourists will be coming from after that. But we have to remain optimistic.”
In Koh Samui, businesses remain focused on basic survival for now, doing whatever they can to find a few customers just to pay for their skeleton staff and rent. Last month it was reported that nearly 100 local hotel owners were having to put up their properties for sale in Samui.
Many more, in Samui and other parts of the country, remain closed indefinitely.
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Thailand and New Zealand have been chosen by the World Health Organization as successful models to be featured in a documentary about handling and stemming the spread of Covid-19 . A WHO official in Thailand confirmed to the Bangkok Post that the documentary is in production. No further details of the project have been revealed.
The National Institute of Health’s Department of Medical Science director shared the news on Facebook, where he revealed part of the conversation while the documentary was being shot at his office:
“Question: How many labs are able to test for Covid-19 and why is it important to be able to have such a large capacity?”
“Answer: The director-general of the department of medical sciences has a ‘1 lab, 1 province, 1-day reporting’ policy. Today, there are 207 laboratories across the country.”
“Confirmed cases are isolated immediately to reduce the mortality risk. Their contacts are identified, traced and quarantined, and monitored for 14 days.”
In a related story, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University voiced his concern on Facebook that the country is at high risk of a second wave of infection due to the government’s initiative to open up to foreign visitors.
“We are now facing a higher risk of catching deadly virus infections at a time when restrictions are being unlocked. The lesson learned from abroad shows the outbreak is usually found 2 to 6 weeks after that.”
Global aviation recovery could take 3 years – Survey
“Widespread recovery of the global airline industry could be up to three years away.”
That’s the consensus out of n industry poll conducted as part of FlightPlan: Charting a Course into the Future. 500 professionals around the world were asked questions about the likely recovery of the global aviation industry. Apart from the dire predictions of a slow recovery over the next three years, there was also a sense of optimism as the industry looked to data analytics, AI and IoT to drive the recovery.
• 60% of respondents expect a recovery between 18 months to three years
• 85% predict that domestic travel will recover quicker than international travel
• 70% expect point-to-point travel will bounce back quicker than hub and spoke routes, with low-cost carriers leading the way ahead of their more ‘cumbersome’ and top-heavy carrier cousins
• Only 7% believe governments have uniformly done enough to support the industry
• 57% said that “contactless catering” was an important issue during the recovery period
• 88% of respondents expected slower turnarounds between flights due to the “deep cleaning” now required, which could have a significant impact on flight schedules.
• 44% said they expect to see empty middle seats as a standard feature of the passenger journey in the coming months despite contrary guidance given by IATA back in May.
“Airlines will have to continue to make flight safety and hygiene a long-term and sustained priority.”
The Asia Pacific’s domestic aviation sector has been the most resilient and the fastest to show signs of recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis. Countries in the region account for 50% of the top 20 domestic aviation markets in July, according to travel data analytics provider Cirium. Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea were the only countries in the world to show growth in domestic air travel during July.
Thailand’s borders remain officially closed with only limited cargo and repatriation flights, along with a few scheduled international flights for passengers trying to return home. The Kingdom has extended it emergency decree another month (up to the end of August now), and the visa amnesty up to September 26. Reading between the lines, it would appear that Thailand won’t be re-opening its borders to international tourism for at least a few months.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
