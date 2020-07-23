Connect with us

Crime

Female doctor resigns after hospital attack; director suggests “gold shop security”

Jack Burton

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: thaivisa
The director of Vibharam-Chai Prakan Hospital in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, says he may need to upgrade security to that used by gold shops to protect hospital staff. His remarks come just days after violence erupted at 2 hospitals in the area. 2 gangs were fighting after 1 of their members died.

A female doctor resigned after the attacks. The director wants to see a “panic button” installed so police are on the scene as quickly as possible to deal with troublemakers.

He says that the doctor and team gave CPR to the victim for 50 minutes and provided excellent care before he succumbed. For her trouble, a female doctor was smashed in the face during the commotion.

She decided to resign, fearing gang reprisals. The director says she’s been offered an alternative position at one of the group’s many other hospitals.

Other medical staff at the hospital have asked for leave after the violence shattered morale.

Now, after several similar problems with gangs, the director feels it’s time to upgrade security to “that of a gold shop.”

SOURCES: Thaivisa | Daily News

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Bangkok

Transport Ministry says they still want to negotiate the 24 billion baht Hopewell pay-out

The Thaiger

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Driving out to Don Mueang Airport it’s difficult not to notice the new BTS line that now extends from Mo Chit and past the airport. It looks finished and, apparently, will open before the end of the year. But running alongside are the remnants of an earlier, and very expensive, attempt to build a link out to Don Mueang, at the time in the 1990s, the only airport in Bangkok.

Hopewell Thailand won the contract, then it was cancelled after they’d started building it (the huge concrete arches are all still there), Hopewell sued… and it’s been going on and on, in court, until the Supreme Administrative Court handed down its final decision this week. Thailand’s Transport Ministry and State Railway of Thailand have been instructed to pay 24 billion baht in compensation to Hopewell Thailand. But Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says that the Ministry still intends to fight on, with another case still pending in the Central Administrative Court.

The Supreme Administrative Court on Wednesday upheld the Central Administrative Court’s decision to reject another retrial in the ongoing legal conflict (code for ‘blame game) between the Transport Ministry and the SRT, as well as the legal battle over compensation with Hopewell Thailand.

HERE is some history on the long-running kerfuffle over the Hopewell contract.

The cases results from an arbitration panel’s order that the Thai government pay compensation for the cancellation of the 80 billion baht rail and highway project. The Minister says, that in the latest court case filed in the Central Administrative Court on June 17, the Transport Ministry and the State Railway of Thailand questioned the legality of Hopewell Thailand’s registration.

The transport minister says that a panel is now being set up to initiate more negotiation with Hopewell Thailand.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that the case “dates back many years”, but the Government will respect the court’s ruling and Transport Ministry has been instructed to try to solve the problem. He does not blame any specific party for the loss of the court case.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

PS. The Thaiger thinks that the cement and steel columns and arches, that sit as a constant reminder of 90s state corruption and inefficiencies, should be turned into an art installation. There are hundreds of concrete arches that could be used to focus people’s attention onto creative Thai artists rather than the 24 billion baht financial gaff.

Crime

Hospital steps up security after gang fights

Jack Burton

Published

57 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Following incidents at 2 hospitals in greater Bangkok, in which 3 staff were injured, prompting a female doctor to resign, Udon Thani Hospital has set up a new security system to prevent damage from brawls between the northeastern province’s rival gangs. The hospital’s director says tight security is necessary, citing 4 patients recently brought in with severe injuries from a gang fight.

He says that although friends and family are normally allowed to visit patients, members of rival gangs often show up pretending to be kin and further attack the patients and damage equipment and property. In this case, security guards were stationed at the doors of the 4 patients’ rooms and didn’t let in any “friends” or family.

The director said that apart from stationing security officials at doors and informing local police, the hospital has now also set up a system in which loud alarms will sound if anyone tries to break down doors, giving staff enough time to secure expensive equipment. The hospital has also created safe areas for staff to hide in the case of severe violence.

The director saysthe hospital called on the Public Health Ministry to find a solution after it endured 6 gang fights on the premises over 2 months, and the ministry responded by setting up the new security system.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction

Jack Burton

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Thairath

Bangkok police have arrested a man for the abduction of a woman and the death of her boyfriend in the city’s Lumpini Park Tuesday night. Authorities say he is a sexual sadist who preyed on sex workers in the downtown area.

Police say a woman, identified as 35 year old Natchada Kiengkaiwaykin, was lured into his Volkswagen van. Her boyfriend, Somkiat Kiengkaiwaykin, then jumped onto the front of the van in an attempt to make it stop.

Instead, the van drove off and crashed into a traffic sign near Thai-Belgium bridge at the intersection of Rama IV road. Somkiat was seriously injured and later died.

Officers of the Region 5 and Thung Mahamek police arrested 44 year old Nadech Sitmanomai at a Lotus Express convenience store. He is not the owner of the van but driver for a local factory.

He reportedly admitted to often going to the park at night to pick up prostitutes for sex in the vehicle. He would then attack them with equipment he kept in the van.

Sanook reports that working girls in the area knew about the man’s activities and spoke about it together.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Sanook

