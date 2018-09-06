Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing



Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.



As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.



Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.



He said the rainy season for the North ...