Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing
Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.
As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.
Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.
He said the rainy season for the North ...
Arrest warrant issued for man over Nakorn Pathom woman’s shooting
More details are emerging in the grisly slaying of the restaurant receptionist "Nong Nurse" gunned down in her car in Nakorn Pathom.
Daily News reports that it's emerged that she had a boyfriend from The Netherlands who was regularly sending her money and visiting her every three months. Nakorn Pathom court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of Wallop "Lop" Huayhongthong on murder and gun charges. He had been the boyfriend of Noppathorn for at least the last nine months. Nakorn Pathom is north-west of Bangkok.
The woman was shot whilst sitting in her car.
But the Court heard that "Lop" found out she was 'carrying on' with another man behind his back and visited a house where he found the pair together. The murder followed that encounter.
Pol Col Phaitoon Phitaktham of the Muang Nakorn Pathom police revealed more details of the case to Daily News. The victim had two children but her family home in Ratchaburi broke up ...
September Event round-up
Boat enthusiasts rejoice! With several boating events celebrating Thailand’s rich sailing tradition, September is your month! The popular Thai-Laos long-boat racing takes place in Bueng Kan throughout September for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup, while the annual Pa Sak Boat Racing Festival in Saraburi province on September 29-30 has boats attending from all over the country.
The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.
