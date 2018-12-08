Connect with us

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

The Thaiger

Published

2 mins ago

on

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

 



The Thaiger

Thailand

Truck ploughs into a Phitsanulok market killing one person

The Thaiger

Published

14 hours ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

Truck ploughs into a Phitsanulok market killing one person

PHOTOS: The Nation

One person is dead and another hospitalised after a trailer truck ploughed into stalls at a market in Phitsanulok this morning.

The 64 year old river Thavorn Noppawan remained at the market in Bang Krathum district until police arrived, but it remains unclear how or why he lost control and swerved into the crowd of shoppers.

Police suspect he might have fallen asleep at the wheel. 49 year old Samarn Luenfa was killed and 60 year old Boonruang Boonnamsaeng was injured.

The truck also brought down two electricity poles and damaged 11 other vehicles, including a six-wheel truck and eight pickups.

Noen Kum police were summoned at about 6.30am to the market in front of Wat Tayom on Wang Thong-Sak Lek Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Thailand

The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand

A study released by the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Databook 2018 has shed light on some disturbing trends looming for Thailand.

Now, taking first place from Russia and India, Thailand has been ranked as the most unequal country by the study.

To put things into perspective, here are a few of the statistics you can find in the report.

  • Thailand 2016, 58% of the Country was owned by 1% of the richest Thais
  • Thailand 2018, 66.9%  of the Country was owned by 1% of the richest Thais
  • Russia, previously ranking first, sees the 1% control 57.1%, down from 78%
  • Turkey’s 1% control of 54.1% of the country’s wealth, overtakes India in which the richest 1% control 51.5%, down from 58.4% last year
  • In no other country in the world, apart from the top four, does 1% of the population control more than 50% of the wealth
  • Belgium leads as the most financially-equal country with 1% of the population controlling 20.1% of the wealth

Some more statistics from the report…

  • 10% of the poorest Thais have 0% wealth, according to the report
  • 50% of the poorest Thais control 1.7% of the wealth
  • 70% of Thais control 5% of the wealth

Meanwhile the Thai Government has hit back at the report as “inaccurate, incomplete and unreliable”.

A part of the report regarding Thailand was posted on the social media on Wednesday by Mr Banyong Pongpanich, a former member of the State Enterprise Police and Supervisory Committee. It said saying two years ago, the one percent Thai adults (about 500,000

individuals) owned 58.0 percent of the overall wealth of the country and this year, these people’s wealth has increased to 66.9 percent of the national wealth.

Banyong said the wealth gap between the one percent rich and the 99 percent of the rest of the population this year has put Thailand on the top of the list, surpassing Russia which was on the top spot a year earlier and now dropped to second  and India which has dropped to No 4 spot.

Entertainment

Dystopian Thai film approved by censor board

The Thaiger

Published

17 hours ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

Dystopian Thai film approved by censor board

A new Thai movie ’10 Years Thailand’ will screen nation wide next week after having finally been approved by the censor board last Monday. The film is a dystopian anthology made by four Thai film makers and is based on the 2015 Hong Kong film ‘Ten Years’.

The film is directed by Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Siriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethaku, the winner of a Palm D’or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010 for his film ‘Uncle Boonme Who Can Recall His Past Lives’.

Running 95 minutes ’10 Years Thailand’ presents each of the film makers vision of Thailand’s future, where a fifth segment by Chookiat Sakveerakul, which was not included in the Cannes screening, is set to be part of the full cinema release.

The stories range from a black a white film in an art gallery, to an Earth where the last human is made to live in a Cat dominated world. A constant theme of censorship and forced conformity rings out throughout the film, and its directors have a found a platform to visually represent their concerns for their country and its future.

Rather than a form of social commentary for what has happened or is happening, the focus is on how we might help shape and mold the future.

The film premiere nationwide on December 13 with English subtitles following its Cannes screening in May. Screening will be help in Bangkok at SF Cinemas, House RCA and Bangkok Screening Room, it will also show in Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chian Mai, Chonburi, Pathum Thani, Maha Sarakham, Udon Thani.

We will have more detailed updates on the Phuket screening and times as soon as more information is available.

