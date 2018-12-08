No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Phuket
No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones – VIDEO
PHOTO: Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew in 420 Class
Day 5 – Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Conditions were more suitable for water-skiing than sailing on the Andaman Sea off the south-western tip of Phuket on Friday with the lack of wind leaving the large fleet of keelboats and multihulls unable to race.
After being almost becalmed for three hours with little or no wind on a glassy sea, officials sent the keelboats and multihulls back to shore and cancelled the day’s racing in the 11 classes of boats. However, the 107 young sailors contesting the International Dingy Classes were able to race close to shore off Kata Beach in Phuket in slightly better conditions than the bigger boats experienced further out to sea.
Races are being held in the Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 420 classes.
Once again, young Thai champion Panwa Boonak left the field in his wake and leads the overall standings in the Boys Optimist Class. Panwa, who won the 2018 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at the Ngwe Saung Yacht Club & Resort in Myanmar, is way out in front after winning all 10 races held so far in the class.
In second place is promising young sailor M.L. Weka Bhanubandh, a future star in the making, and he is followed by Patihan Vorrasart in third place.
In the Girls Optimist Class, Chalisa Krittanai leads Thofun Boonak and Suchanaree Detthosapol.
In the Laser Standard Class, Chusitt Punjamala had the overall lead after a total of 11 races, with Arthit Mikhail Romanyk second and Chairat Dangdeemark third.
Janisara Sasha Romanyk has the lead in the Laser Radial Class, with Sophia Gail Montgomery second and Voravong Rachrattanaruk third.
Pitchakon Ungpakornkaew was the overall leader in the Laser 4.7 Class and he was followed by Patcharee Sringam in second place, with Nuttapong Yoang-Ngam bringing up third place.
In the 420 Class, which is a team event, Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew maintained their lead after 11 races. In second place was Intira Parnpiboon and Paliga Poonpat, while Jedtavee Yongyuennam and Chakkaphat Wirriyakitti finished third overall.
The final day’s racing in the 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be held on Saturday. H.E. Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk, the Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Thailand, will preside over the Royal Award Ceremony which will be followed by the closing ceremony and prize-giving.
Phuket
Young dolphin died from natural causes
PHOTOS: ThaiWhales
No plastics were found inside the injured Striped Dolphin found at Nai Yang Beach last week. The young dolphin died Wednesday following efforts to save it.
Read more about the sad death of this small dolphin HERE.
ThaiWhales is reporting that both Thais and foreign volunteers were working 24 hours a day to save the dolphin which was named as ‘Binlady’ (means beautiful lady from heaven), since it was rescued from the northern Phuket beach.
The dolphin was weak when found and its condition continued to deteriorate despite efforts to save it. Veterinarians tried to feed Binlady and provided veterinary treatment but the dolphin was too sick and officials believe it was found too late to save.
The autopsy results show that Binlady died of natural causes. No plastics or other foreign materials were found inside its stomach. Attending vets say its lymph nodes had become infected and affected the dolphin’s lungs, chest, liver and intestines.
Phang Nga
Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint
A man has been arrested at the main Phuket Checkpoint with 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
The Tha Chat Chai Police and Phang Nga Provincial Police arrested 28 year old Kitti ‘Uat’ Pueanrak from Phang Nga on Tuesday. Police seized 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the top of the island.
Police have followed up on this case with a further investigation. Phang Nga Police have now also arrested 35 year old Aphichart ‘Deaw’ Kotsap in Phang Nga. Police 38,000 methamphetamine pills and two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Phang Nga Police arrested 34 year old Manit ‘Base’ Promjan in Phang Nga. This time they seized 44,000 methamphetamine pills .
All have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Phuket
Two workers’ camps go up in flames within four hours
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket, Khun Patong8144 and The Thaiger
There have been two separate fires today, in different areas in Phuket. At this stage The Thaiger believes that both were Burmese workers’ living accommodation, or work camps.
There has been no immediate reaction from police about any connection between the two fires, both at workers camps within four hours of each other.
This is how events unfolded this morning…
Fire in Kathu
Posted by The Thaiger on Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Full story about the Kathu fire HERE.
And then just after noon, news of the second fire in Paklok…
“Around noon a fire started at another workers’ camp, this time in Paklok. The fire is under control. It is the second fire at worker camps today. This morning a fire destroyed an accommodation camp in Kathu between 7-8am.”
