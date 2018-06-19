Property
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
APEX launch Phuket’s most exclusive address
The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay on Phuket’s east coast, a four billion baht development, includes a 5-star Sheraton resort and Phuket’s first Sheraton-branded residences of which 70% are already sold.
Panoramic views across Po Bay to Ao Phang Nga National Park and the Phi Phi Islands beyond are what greet residents and visitors to Phuket’s most exclusive residential address, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay. This four billion baht mixed use low density development on Phuket’s east coast is by Apex Development Public Company Limited (APEX), and comprises 103 pool villas and suites and a 183 key five star resort managed by Sheraton.
Nestled on 66 Rai (26.4 acres) of hillside with a 650 metre long coastline, 220-metre sandy beach, vistas to die for and absolute privacy, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay have seen strong interest with 70% already sold to Thai and international investors.
“Our focus is mixed-use developments in high growth tourism provinces in prime locations, with international brand management that generates a good value for buyers, and The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is a perfect example of this.
“Phuket’s east coast offers something special, the views are unmatched and Phang Nga Bay is just minutes away by yacht. This is a true investment in lifestyle where owners can use their units 30 days per annum as well as place them in an optional rental program to be managed as part of The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort,” said Mr. Aekkachai Na Ranong, Vice President International Affairs & Development, Apex Development.
The low-rise design incorporates five unit types; Pool Villas which range from 90-137.5 sqm; Pool Suites are 84 sqm in size; and Suites at 53 sqm. Prices range from 9.8-36.7 million baht, with an option for either sea or mountain views, and units are available with freehold condominium title.
Located on the northern and southern sides of the site, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay surrounds The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort, which will feature a host of five-star facilities for guests and villa owners to enjoy including all-day dining, specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, swimming pool and pool bar, spa and fitness centre, business center, 24-hour room service and housekeeping and laundry facilities.
No expense has been spared as APEX are working with the best in the industry; architecture by The Office of Bangkok Architect, contemporary interiors using natural stone and timber, and with a hint of blue to reflect the seaside setting are by Leo International Design Group, while landscaping is by the multi-award-winning Thai landscape specialists, Shma Company Limited.
“We believe in delivering the best quality for our customers. Working with experts in their respective fields ensures the end product is of the highest quality, which means guests will enjoy the best possible 5-star experience and residence owners will get the best value for their purchase,” added Mr. Aekkachai.
The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is located just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport with the award-winning Mission Hills Golf Resort 15 minutes away and Ao Po Grand Marina less than 10 minutes.
The Sales Gallery and Show Units are available for viewing onsite. You can call +66 (0) 61 413 6888 to make an appointment.
Changes to the leasehold bill ‘unlikely to impact property market’
Changes to the Leasehold Bill looks likely to update the way foreigners can maintain rights to use land in Thailand. A new bill has been approved by the Thai cabinet and could become law following the public hearing process that finished yesterday.
The intention of the changes to the bill, mooted last year, is to make leasehold arrangements more secure and attractive. It would also allow lessees to sublet, renovate a property and even inherit without the consent of the lessor. Lease rights will also be able to used as collateral.
Investors and lawyers have so far given the proposals a thumbs up saying that the new Bill is a ‘positive step forward.
Under current laws a lease agreement is automatically terminated up the death of the lessee.
Experts see one of the main improvements in the Bill is that leases will now be able to be mortgaged and make leases legally ‘saleable’, turning them into actual assets.
If the Bill goes into law under its current form leases for residential property will remain at 30 years and 50 years for commercial properties.
Experts don’t believe that the Bill ‘make-over’ will have any effect, either way, on Thailand’s residential property market.
Read more about the proposed changes HERE.
Find your dream property in Thailand
… or list your property for free.
property.thethaiger.com is a true one-stop-shop when you’re looking to sell or buy property in all Thailand’s hot real estate spots.
Paul Trayman, Chief Operating Officer, says property.thethaiger.com provides unique, comprehensive information about up to 40,000 properties around Thailand.
“We provide all details on every project and unit available for sale in Thailand (within the six regions we cover). Unlike other platforms we don’t hide any information, empowering users with accurate pricing, land sizes, unit sizes, pools size, views, locations, monthly maintenance fees, completion dates and ownership structure. The site also has floor plans, master plans and lots of photos of listed properties.”
Paul says property.thethaiger.com is committed to providing the best useful data so buyers can make more informed decisions about their purchases.
“We also have accurate market data so you can compare units and developments to others nearby or similar projects. There are over 40,000 unique properties for sale and rent on property.thethaiger.com
“Map-based searching is another innovation, enabling property buyers to not only filter by bedrooms, price, etc but also narrow their search down even further by navigating the map to the specific locations they want to live. Coupled with being live in 6 major languages, we cater to the local and international markets looking to purchase in Thailand.
CEO of The Thaiger Co. Ltd. Tim Newton says The Thaiger is delighted to be working with Paul and the team.
“property.thethaiger.com is an integral part of thethaiger.com platform providing our growing audience the best opportunity to find a great property somewhere around Thailand. We were so impressed with the unique platform we just hard to get them involved. Just a tip for people checking out the many properties on the site, scroll down to the bottom of the front page and you’ll find the ‘motivated sellers’ section. You might just pick up a bargain!”
New properties are added everyday and the site services the main property hot spots around Thailand – Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui and Hua Hin.
