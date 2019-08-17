‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later | The Thaiger

Bangkok
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
PHOTO: Doi Kuro, Bangkok 1980
When ‘One Night In Bangkok’ was released in 1984 it was an unlikely hit- the opening song from a (at the time) little-known stage pop-opera called ‘Chess’. The song made Number 1 in South Africa, West Germany, Switzerland and Australia, and Number 3 in Canada and the United States. It has remained a staple of Classic Hit radio ever since. Have a listen below…
The musical was the first outing for the two ‘Bs’ in ABBA – Benny Andersson and Bjoern Ulvaeus. Their pop grooves had made ABBA one of the most famous music groups in the world between 1973 and 1982 with a string of hits including 20 singles in the Billboard Top 100 from eight albums, etc, etc. The lyrics of the song were penned by Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Joseph and his amazing technicolour dreamcoat, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast).
In the opening song of ‘Chess’, the American chess champion Freddie Trumper gets ready for a chess game with his Russian counterpart. He ridicules Bangkok’s ‘pleasures’ and tourist attractions – the Chao Phraya River (“muddy old river”), Wat Pho (“reclining Buddha”), and the red-light distractions. The choruses are more complimentary.
At the time the sarcasm of the song didn’t go down well with the Thai Mass Communications Organisation (now the NBTC) issuing a ban on the song in 1985, saying its lyrics “cause misunderstanding about Thai society and show disrespect towards Buddhism”, a line still trotted out about inappropriate Instagrammers and their selfies in front of Thai temples.
Thirty-five years later the song still paints a picture of a contrasting ‘oriental’ city alive with lights (including red lights), colour, pungent smells, culture and history.
We’re not sure if the ban was ever lifted but I hear the song played on Thai stations from time to time. At the time, when Bangkok was less on the tourist map than now, the song was a lone reference point for westerners.
How does it stand up thirty-five years after becoming a world-wide hit? Comment on our Facebook Page.
One Night In Bangkok
Bangkok, Oriental setting
And the city don’t know that the city is getting
The creme de la creme of the chess world
In a show with everything but Yul Brynner (referring to the actor’s starring role as the King of Siam in ‘The King and I’)
Time flies, doesn’t seem a minute
Since the Tirolean spa had the chess boys in it
All change don’t you know that when you
Play at this level there’s no ordinary venue
It’s Iceland or the Philippines or Hastings or,
Or this place!
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One town’s very like another
When your head’s down over your pieces, brother
It’s a drag, it’s a bore, it’s really such a pity
To be looking at the board, not looking at the city
Whaddya mean?
Ya seen one crowded, polluted, stinking town
Tea, girls, warm, sweet
Some are set up in the Somerset Maugham suite
Get thai’d, you’re talking to a tourist
Whose every move’s among the purest
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Siam’s gonna be the witness
To the ultimate test of cerebral fitness
This grips me more than would a
Muddy old river or reclining Buddha
And thank God I’m only watching the game… controlling it
I don’t see you guys rating
The kind of mate I’m contemplating
I’d let you watch, I would invite you
But the queens we use would not excite you
So you better go back to your bars, your temples
Your massage parlours
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
A little flesh, a little history
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Songwriters: Tim Rice / Benny Goran Bror Andersson / Bjoern K. Ulvaeus
Rehearsals continue for the grand Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
The next rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession, the final event of the Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) in 2019, will be held on August 22 and 29, September 3, 10, 17, 23, and 27 and October 3, 7, and 10. The full-dress rehearsals are being held be on October 17 and 21.
The Royal Barge Procession will take place on Thursday, 24 October along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.
The next rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession, the final event of the Coronation of His Majesty King Maha…
Posted by PR Thai Government on Tuesday, 13 August 2019
Nine Chinese criminals rounded up for extradition back to China
FILE PHOTO: Thai Immigration Chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang
Nine Chinese nationals have been taken into custody after seeking refuge in Thailand, wanted by Chinese authorities for alleged crimes in China.
Thai Immigration officials report that the nine have caused damages valued around 5 billion baht to the Chinese government.
Immigration police chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang said the Thai visas for five of them have been cancelled. Some of them had sought refuge in Thailand and overstayed their visas, after committing crimes in China. Some of the others entered Thailand illegally, according to Immigration officials.
All nine suspects had been either on a watch list, or a list of arrest warrants submitted by Chinese authorities to Thai Immigration. All nine will be extradited to China.
Sompong says the arrests of the nine suspects were made at the request of Chinese authorities under a new cooperation and extradition deal between the two countries.
SOURCE: The Nation
Habitat Group honoured with ten awards at 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
PHOTO: Winners, the Habitat Group lead by CEO, Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse
Thailand’s premium property-for-investment developer, Habitat Group, has received high acclaim at the 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards being honoured with ten awards, including the highly coveted Best Boutique Developer.
In addition, Habitat Group’s flagship Walden brand and its expertise in developing properties for investment were recognised with multiple awards in the development and design categories.
Walden Sukumvit 39, a low-rise modern luxury condominium in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD, was recognised with Best High End Condo Development (Bangkok), Best High End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok) and Best High End Condo Interior Design (Bangkok) awards.
Ramada by Wyndham Mira North Pattaya, a luxurious five-star resort-type condominium in North Pattaya, was announced Best Hotel Development (Eastern Seaboard), Best Hotel Residence, Best Hotel Interior Design, Best Hotel Architectural Design, Best Hotel Landscape Architectural Design and Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence.
Habitat Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse said, “It’s an honour to be recognised as Thailand’s Best Boutique Developer and to have received ten awards for the company and two of our premium developments at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019. These awards further cement our position as the leading property-for-investment developer in the country.
