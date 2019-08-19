Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
The TM30 form, as well as the associated TM28 form, have now become a huge public relations liability for the Thai Immigration Department.
The more questions asked, and the more explanations by well-intentioned Immigration officials, the more confusing the whole matter becomes.
If the policy is intended to make Thailand safer and make foreigners feel more secure, the opposite is happening. And now the story is catching on in foreign media, the situation is becoming a minor PR disaster for Thailand where tourism authorities would much prefer to be showing off the beaches and temples.
Over the weekend foreigners scratched their head after another week of contradictory forums, panel discussions, thousands of comments on social media and confusing responses from Immigration officials. Last Thursday’s forum at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand included senior Thai immigration officials and was meant to ‘clear the air’ on many of the issues.
Whilst mostly flying beneath the radar, quietly legally working, living their lives on a pension or spending months of a year in the Kingdom, foreign expats say they now feel targeted in a well-intentioned, but poorly executed, security initiative.
Officials hammered home the importance of ‘national security’ whilst failing to understand the concerns of long-term, legal and ‘nice’ foreigners who simply wished to live in the Kingdom without too much fuss.
The Immigration staff gave no clear indication if they took the suggestions and general discussion seriously or how they could address some of the more cumbersome and onerous conditions applied by the TM30 and TM28 forms. But they did say there was no timeline to examine any of these issues.
On the books for 40 years, but not rigorously enforced until March this year, the TM30 form requires Thai landlords providing accommodation to foreigners to report their arrival and departure to immigration within 24 hours.
Long-termers, foreign retirees, foreigners married to Thais, and foreigners travelling a lot for work, etc must also report their whereabouts within 24 hours with the TM28 form when they stay overnight at locations other than their registered primary residence. That would include visiting an hour away, in another province or arriving back from overseas.
According to the Immigration officials attending the panel discussion, they kept saying the process is ‘easy’. They were challenged repeatedly by other panel members and some of the audience, a number of times clearly taken aback by the nature of the questioning and the litany of frustration being shared with them. They were saying that it was not only ‘not easy’ but also confusing.
Some of the people in the audience threw up example after example of unworkable situations with the current enforcement and sought clarification that was not forthcoming.
Richard Barrow, a popular blogger and long-termer offered his reflection on Thai immigration enforcing the TM30 and TM28 sections of the 1979 Immigration Act.
“The landlord has to register foreigners within 24 hours. The problem is the landlord might have 10-15 units. It is a lot of work for them to keep registering foreigners every time they come back from a trip. Sometimes, the landlord is not even in the same city or country.”
“Now some apartment blocks are putting up signs saying ‘no foreigners’ because they don’t want the hassle.”
For foreigner staying in Thailand, you should prepare…
- A copy of foreigner’s passport photo page
- A copy of the visa page
- A copy of latest entry page and
- A copy of the immigration departure card
The landlord should prepare…
- A copy of the title deed of the property
- A copy of the rental contract
- A copy of ID card and hose registration of owner
- Power of attorney (POA) appoint authorised person Thai/Foreigner to report TM30
- The completed TM30 form
There are three ways the owner or lessor of the residence can file the TM30…
- Filing directly at the Immigration Bureau or related Immigration Office located in the area of residence.
- File by registered post mail (at the Post Office).
- File by internet. Note: the notifier must first register at https://immigration.go.th/index and obtain a username and password before being able to do this online. If the owner or lessor of the residence is current obligate to pay an outstanding fine, this online process will not be available.
Bangkok
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury
A clever street dog in Bangkok has gone viral on social media, with users joking that he is faking an injury for sympathy and food from passersby.
Known as Gae, the dog drags his back leg behind him as if unable to walk, but once someone stops to give him attention, he’s quickly back on all fours and walking normally.
A video shared on Twitter shows a motorcyclist stopping to help Gae as he drags his leg behind him, only for the dog to immediately jump back on all fours in anticipation of a snack or some attention.
The video of Gae faking it has now gone viral.
Ahahaha, clever dog!
Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido
— Mad eagle (@notavulture) 28 August 2019
One resident who feeds Gae regularly says she has known the dog for years and that he’s always done this.
Insisting the dog has had his legs checked and has been found to be injury-free, she says if there were anything seriously wrong with Gae, people would immediately take him to see a vet.
Video courtesy of Twitter user Mad eagle (@notavulture)
Bangkok
Sick child rushed to Bangkok hospital by a passing Grab Food motorcycle rider
A Grab Food motorcycle came to the rescue and helped a frantic mother rush her sick child to hospital yesterday. Her car’s dash cam video (below) captures the mother’s desperate please as her son, Pla Wan, was foaming at the mouth and losing control of his movements.
Daily News reports the the mother’s car was stuck in traffic and unable to get to the hospital.
They stopped on the freeway and hailed a Grab Food motorcycle rider called Pop who was able to manoeuvre through the heavy traffic and get the child to hospital location. Then another motorcycle taxi ‘win’ driver took over, held the young boy in his arms and ran over a footbridge to the hospital and emergency staff.
Good news, the boy is now recovering. Doctors report that he will need to be on medication for a few years but his ailment is manageable.
The mother, Ployly, expressed her gratitude to everyone that came to the aid of her and her son.
As a result of the Grab Food delivery being waylaid, the delivery of a pizza was late and cool, resulting in a complaint from the customer. But Grab staff explained the situation and everything was resolved.
SOURCE: Daily News
ตัดสินใจอยู่นานว่าจะโพสต์ดีมั้ย..ที่ไม่กล้าโพสต์เพราะเปิดดูทีไรมันบีบหัวใจคนเป็นแม่ทุกทีแต่ที่โพสต์เพราะอยากเตือน..ว่าเหตุการณ์แบบนี้สติ!!!!..สำคัญที่สุดซึ่งตอนนั้นยอมรับตรงๆ..ว่าแม่ไม่มีรู้แต่ว่าต้องพาตัวเองกับลูกขึ้น Grab คันนี้ซืึ่งเป็นความหวังเดียวที่เร็วที่สุดให้ได้#ขอบคุณน้องป๊อบ#Grab#และน้องวินจากหัวใจอีกครั้ง
Posted by Ployly M Kaewya on Monday, 2 September 2019
Bangkok
Chinese passenger detained on suspicion of theft at Suvarnabhumi airport
PHOTO: Bangkok.com
Police and security officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport arrested a Chinese woman earlier this morning on suspicion of theft.
The woman had picked up a money-belt dropped by an Iranian passenger, but failed to hand it in. It’s understood the bag contained US$1,441 in cash and a mobile phone.
The Iranian passenger reported his bag missing to airport police, saying he had lost it while taking the stairs to the departure lounge.
When security officials checked the airport’s CCTV, they saw the bag being dropped and then picked up by the Chinese woman. Liu Wen Juan was arrested while waiting to board a flight.
The woman told police she did not steal the bag but found it on the floor without knowing its owner and simply picked it up.
She has been charged with theft and taken to the airport police station for further processing.
