Thailand’s southern coast fuels tourism & investment as next step destinations

Photo via Banyan Tree Residences Sichon

Thailand’s southern coast triangle, an emerging confluence of international airports in Koh Samui, Surat Thani, and now Nakhon Si Thammarat, is fast becoming a key driver of tourism and investment along the Gulf of Thailand.

A recent 1.46 billion baht investment into Nakhon Si Thammarat International Airport is accelerating this transformation, according to a new report from C9 Hotelworks on February 11.

Advertisements

As Asia’s leading tourism market, Thailand is trailing closely behind Japan with 36 million visitors in 2024. Travellers are seeking new luxury frontiers, the report underscores the necessity of expanding tourism beyond traditional destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Hua Hin.

Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, Bill Barnett emphasised the importance of investments in Nakhon Si Thammarat International Airport.

“Airlift is the foundation of tourism growth, and Nakhon Si Thammarat’s access to three international airports provides a strategic advantage. You can’t stay there if you can’t get there.”

New tourism & investment hotspot

The Nakhon Si Thammarat: Tourism, Hotel & Real Estate Market Update highlights that the province is already on the visitor radar, with 3.8 million arrivals from January to November 2024, an average hotel occupancy of 69%, and 13.2 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Advertisements

With its untouched beaches, rich heritage, and growing accessibility, Nakhon Si Thammarat is drawing comparisons to Phuket’s rise three decades ago, a transformation spearheaded by Banyan Group’s visionary founder, KP Ho, who pioneered Laguna Phuket by converting a disused tin mine into a new destination.

Now, the absolute beachfront Banyan Tree Residences Sichon is set to redefine southern Thailand’s resort landscape. The project broke ground at a ceremony attended by government officials, tourism leaders and executives from the developer Urasaya Property and Banyan Group.

Ravi Chandran, Executive Director Urasaya Property and former CEO of Laguna Phuket spoke on the uptick in tourism on the southern coast of Thailand.

“It reminds me of Phuket 30 years ago, when Banyan Tree launched in Laguna Phuket, it set the stage for the tourism boom that continues today. I believe that Nakhon Si Thammarat is on a similar trajectory as people are realising Thailand is not just a handful of locations. There are so many gems and they don’t get much better than in the southern triangle.”

A new destination landmark

Situated along the pristine Sichon Beach, Banyan Tree Residences Sichon is introducing an exclusive collection of 15 private four and five-bedroom pool villas. Designed with panoramic ocean views, contemporary interiors, and sustainable architecture, the development offers private boat transfers (45 minutes to Koh Samui), 24-hour concierge service, spa and wellness services and a beachfront clubhouse with a restaurant and bar.

Pricing for a single-storey beachfront pool villa starts at 85 million baht, while a two-storey ocean-view pool villa starts at 65 million baht.

Banyan Living, the group’s rental solution, further enhances the offering as owners can generate rental income by tapping into the group’s global distribution network, central reservations platform, and multilingual customer service, all supported by world-class hospitality services.

In addition, through The Sanctuary Club, the signature property owners’ programme, owners can unlock preferential rates, and unique lifestyle offerings across the group’s global portfolio of hotels and resorts.

Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Property Development spoke on the real estate opportunities of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon.

“Banyan Tree Residences Sichon provides investors and luxury second-home buyers an opportunity to buy into an exceptional real estate development and an exclusive lifestyle with the quality guarantee of the Banyan Tree brand.”

The future of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s tourism market

With enhanced air connectivity, infrastructure development, and rising investor interest, Nakhon Si Thammarat is poised to become Thailand’s next high-end resort hub.

The north-south super highway is further boosting domestic travel, while Thai real estate developers are turning their sights to southern Thailand’s resort markets to attract discerning international buyers.

With a new international airport, strategic connectivity, and strong investor confidence, Barnett considers Nakhon Si Thammarat as emerging as Thailand’s next frontier.

Press release