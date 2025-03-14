Centara Hotels & Resorts embarks on a transformational year in 2025

Centara Hotels & Resorts embarks on a transformational year in 2025
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is looking ahead to another highly productive year in 2025, as it enters exciting new markets, unveils exceptional guest experiences, and moves confidently towards its goal of becoming the place to be for the world’s travellers and one of the planet’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.

Last year was highly successful for Centara, as its total revenue increased 12% to 11.16 billion baht (US$333.1 million) and net profit surged 43% to 1.1 billion baht. This impressive year saw the launch of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the multi-island destination in the Maldives.

The first of two resorts, the underwater world-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, opened its doors in November 2024, and will be joined in April 2025 by Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a sophisticated five-star retreat.

This will expand Centara’s portfolio in the Maldives to four resorts under four distinct brands and concepts: Centara, Centara Mirage, Centara Grand, and The Centara Collection.

Centara’s brand strategy has evolved significantly in recent years, with the debut of the luxury Centara Reserve brand, and the reimagining of the vibrant lifestyle-focused Centara Life.

In January 2025, Centara unveiled The Centara Collection, a curated compilation of one-of-a-kind, high-end hotels and resorts, which celebrate individuality, locality and authenticity.

The portfolio comprises hotels such as Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Roukh Kiri Khao Yai, amongst others, and will continue to grow in 2025.

Beachfront view of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya | Photo via Centara Hotels and Resorts

Two of the group’s flagship resorts in Thailand, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and Centara Karon Resort Phuket, completed comprehensive renovations in 2024 and are already delighting guests with their all-new and upgraded facilities and services. And now, Centara will transform two more of its most popular Thailand resorts.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the world-renowned heritage resort, will undertake a phased and extensive renovation which will preserve and celebrate the historical and colonial charm of the property, whilst significantly upgrading all accommodations, public spaces and facilities.

The refurbishment programme will also see the creation of a new collection of 70 exclusive villas, which will fall under The Centara Collection. In addition, an entirely separate, neighbouring 200-room Centara Life hotel will raise Centara’s beachfront inventory in Hua Hin town to just under 500 keys, offering three distinct brands and experiences.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, overlooking the Andaman Sea, will also close for a major transformation this year. Upon completion, it will be relaunched as Centara Reserve Krabi, marking only the second location worldwide for this luxurious, experiential storytelling brand concept.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket | Photo via Centara Hotels and Resorts

Complementing these landmark renovations and rebrandings, Centara intends to open nine new hotels and resorts this year.

Following the highly-anticipated debut of the 142-key Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives in April 2025, the group will launch four more international properties this year: the new Annapurna Mountain Resort, and Centara Collection resort in Bali, which will mark Centara’s arrival in Nepal and Indonesia respectively, plus two new hotels in Vietnam – Centara Hotel & Residences Van Don, and Crystal Holidays Harbour Van Don, which will feature a combined total of 977 keys.

Centara will also reaffirm its leadership position in Thailand, where it currently operates 51 hotels and resorts. Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi will open at the end of March whilst three additional hotels are set to start welcoming guests later this year: Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, Saree Samui (part of The Centara Collection), and Centara Life Hotel Surat Thani.

These openings and renovations will be instrumental in helping Centara to increase its average room rate and revenue per available room (RevPAR). In 2025, Centara expects a revenue (including JV hotels) growth of 23% YoY.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives | Photo via Centara Hotels and Resorts

A series of new signature experiences will now be rolled out across the Centara and Centara Grand brands, as the group continues to elevate every aspect of the guest journey. To further enhance its end-to-end user experience, a new guest-centric app will be launched in the first half of 2025, making it simpler for guests to make reservations, and driving greater personalisation.

An AI chatbot will further streamline the process by enabling direct bookings through social chat platforms, and social media will play a key role in connecting with new-gen audiences.

Every aspect of Centara’s development and operations is underpinned by the company’s commitment to sustainability. The group is working towards several important environmental targets, including a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage, a 20% decrease in water usage by 2029, and overall net zero emissions by 2050.

Further progress was made in 2024, as eight more properties introduced solar panels to generate their own renewable energy, and the number of Centara’s hotels and resorts certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) increased to 93%. Centara also became the first hotel group in Thailand to achieve GSTC certification.

These continued efforts, coupled with the company’s focus on being an equal opportunities employer, with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion, affirm the company’s dedication to responsible business practices, and this was further recognised when Centara was named as an Industry Mover in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and received a AAA rating in the SET ESG Ratings 2024.

Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer of Centara Hotels and Resorts | Photo via Centara Hotels and Resorts

Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts spoke on the momentum of Centara’s success heading into 2025.

“2024 was an outstanding year for Centara, as our business rebounded strongly with a 43% rise in net profit and the debut of several exciting new projects, most notably The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives.

“We have carried this positive momentum into 2025 and are well on track towards achieving our target of becoming a top 100 global group and boosting revenue to 20 billion baht by 2027. We look forward to inspiring and delivering more memorable moments for our guests throughout 2025, and introducing exciting new and reimagined resorts and destinations.”

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com

