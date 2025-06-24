Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal

Labour Ministry plans 400 baht wage for two-star hotels, 50+ rooms

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal47 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
240 2 minutes read
Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Hotels & Resorts

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) has raised concerns about potential large-scale layoffs in the hotel sector during the low season, should the government proceed with plans to increase the daily minimum wage to 400 baht next week. The THA has submitted a petition to the prime minister, urging the cancellation of this policy.

La-iad Bungsrithong, an advisor to the THA board, highlighted the impact on five-star hotels in Chiang Mai, which have already experienced a 14% rise in wage costs since last year after the implementation of the 400 baht daily minimum wage.

This wage increase initially affected five-star hotels in key tourism provinces such as Chiang Mai and Phuket, where daily rates have been adjusted twice since the start of the year.

From July 1, the Labour Ministry plans to propose that two-star hotels or those with more than 50 rooms must also comply with the 400 baht daily rate.

Hotels in Chiang Mai faced a minimum wage of 350 baht in 2024, and the new rate would result in a more than 12% increase. Other destinations, including Chiang Rai, Hua Hin, and Phang Nga, could see a 13.6% rise, the THA reports.

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal | News by Thaiger
Photo of La-iad Bungsrithong courtesy of The Nation

La-iad noted that upper-scale hotels struggle to manage operational costs, as the wage hike could account for 35-45% of expenses, including employee benefits. The policy’s timing during the low season is deemed unsuitable, with energy costs rising due to Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran. Many hotels may reduce staff due to insufficient revenue to cover increased expenses.

THA Southern Chapter President Suksit Suvunditkul warned of the critical impact on provinces with low current wage rates, such as those in the Deep South, facing an 18.7% increase. The low season could be particularly challenging, given the reduced visitor numbers from China and the Middle East.

Related Articles

Phuket hoteliers, having previously implemented this measure, increased wages for 30% of employees, with another 30% receiving adjustments due to experienced staff, resulting in a 60% wage increase.

Suksit explained that payrolls typically account for 25-30% of total operational costs during the high season, but could surge to 50% in the low season, leading to potential layoffs due to high turnover, reported Bangkok Post.

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Tripadvisor

The pandemic has reduced employee numbers, with hotels preferring multi-skilled workers over hiring more staff. Suksit added that using casual staff offers flexibility but does not reduce costs, as training is still necessary to meet hotel standards.

Last week, the THA appealed to the prime minister to reconsider the policy for two-star hotels or those with more than 50 rooms. THA President Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun stated the wage hike could increase operational costs by 10-15% and is deemed unacceptable amid the sluggish economy.

Latest Thailand News
Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing Phuket News

Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

2 minutes ago
80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan Thailand News

80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

11 minutes ago
Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo Phuket News

Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo

20 minutes ago
Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport Thailand News

Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport

27 minutes ago
Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man Thailand News

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man

39 minutes ago
Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal Business News

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal

47 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method

58 minutes ago
Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia Thailand News

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia

1 hour ago
Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison Phuket News

Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison

1 hour ago
Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures Aviation News

Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures

1 hour ago
Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri Crime News

Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran Business News

Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran

2 hours ago
Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank Thailand News

Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank

2 hours ago
NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen Bangkok News

NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen

2 hours ago
Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko Thailand News

Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays Cannabis News

Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays

2 hours ago
Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat Politics News

Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat

2 hours ago
Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal Phuket News

Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal

3 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand

3 hours ago
Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch Bangkok News

Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch

18 hours ago
Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant Thailand News

Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant

18 hours ago
Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker Phuket News

Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker

18 hours ago
New Cabinet list to be finalised this week Thailand News

New Cabinet list to be finalised this week

19 hours ago
Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships Crime News

Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

19 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions

19 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal47 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
240 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x