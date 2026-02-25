Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative

Published: February 25, 2026, 10:55 AM
Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, hosted the Thailand Good Travel Sustainable Tourism Certification Ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative, held under the concept Champions of Change: Showcasing Models of Transformation Toward Sustainability.

The event celebrated and honoured tourism destinations and operators that have successfully met national sustainability standards, while promoting the strengths of Thailand’s tourism sector to both domestic and international target markets. The ceremony was presided over by Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The Thailand Green Plan 2030 has been systematically and continuously implemented to lay a strong foundation for sustainable tourism development nationwide.

Key milestones have included the signing of Memoranda of Understanding to foster multi-sector partnerships, the establishment of strategic directions for Thailand’s sustainable tourism ecosystem, the official launch of the Thailand Good Travel certification mark, and a series of regional roadshows and workshops across all four regions of the country.

These initiatives have facilitated knowledge transfer, strengthened capabilities, and prepared tourism operators and communities to align with international sustainability standards in a structured and measurable manner.

As a result of these concerted efforts, tangible outcomes have been achieved. A total of 41 destinations and tourism operators have successfully passed sustainability assessments, comprising 12 certified under the Small Good Stay standard, 15 under the Thailand Good Travel – Community-Based Tourism (CBT) standard, 5 tour companies, and 7 destinations evaluated across 15 key sustainability criteria out of 84 indicators.

Notably, Doi Phu Kha National Park (Nan Province) and Takua Pa Old Town (Phang Nga Province) are currently under consideration for the Thailand Good Travel certification benchmarked against the internationally recognised Green Destinations standard, covering all 84 sustainability criteria.

These two destinations represent Thailand’s first participants in the Double Award Program, implemented in collaboration with an international certification body. The official announcement will take place at ITB Berlin, Germany, this March.

Following the sustainability assessments, the selection committee has identified 30 outstanding destinations and tourism operators to represent Thailand on the international stage in global storytelling competitions.

These include:

  • SAFETist Farm
  • Tung Yee Peng Community-Based Tourism
  • Bannatonchan Homestay Community Enterprise
  • CBT Tailue Luangnue
  • BoKaeo LuaChuNee Community Enterprise
  • Pong Yang Farm, Baan Muangkham; Baanrimklong Homestay
  • Koh Mak Community-Based Tourism
  • Ban Nai Nang Community-Based Tourism
  • The Motifs Eco Hotel, Siri Heritage Bangkok hotel
  • Athita The Hidden Court Chiang Saen Boutique Hotel
  • Kachonghills Tented Resort
  • The Tree Property Collection Co., Ltd.
  • Baan Talay Dao; Talakkia Hotel
  • Hyde Park Chiangmai Hotel
  • Phapok Eco Resort
  • Octo Creative Planner Co., Ltd.
  • Tour Indepth by Paree Travel
  • Friday Trip Co., Ltd.
  • Phetchaburi Old Town Phetchaburi Town Municipality
  • Koh Tao, Suratthani
  • Takua Pa Old Town, Phang Nga Province
  • Bangrong-Paklok
  • Ban Chiang Archaeological Site
  • Mae Wang National Park
  • Maehongson: A Living Museum Where Culture Drives Sustainability
  • Khun Khan National Park
  • Doiphukha National Park

All selected entities will represent Thailand in international competitions, including the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories and the Good Travel Stories Competition, showcasing inspiring narratives of sustainable tourism development.

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated…

“Today’s presentation of the Thailand Good Travel certification marks a significant step forward in Thailand’s concrete commitment to sustainable tourism development.

These destinations and operators have not only met established criteria but also demonstrated genuine potential, dedication, and balanced development across economic, social, environmental, and cultural dimensions, which are the core pillars of the future of tourism.

The Thailand Green Plan 2030 clearly demonstrates that Thailand possesses strong models and the readiness to present its capabilities to the global stage, supported by internationally recognised sustainability standards.”

The success of the Thailand Green Plan 2030 represents a defining milestone in Thailand’s journey toward global sustainable tourism standards. This certification ceremony reinforces Thailand’s position as a destination distinguished not only by its natural beauty but by its standards, values, and meaningful long-term commitment on the international stage.

For more information and updates on the initiative, you can visit their website and Facebook page to learn more.

Press Release

Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative

