Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 18:02, 16 December 2024| Updated: 18:02, 16 December 2024
297 2 minutes read
A British tourist’s dream holiday turned into a nightmare after a wild night at Thailand’s infamous Full Moon Party ended in tragedy.

Christopher Stephen Boucher was discovered dead outside a 7-Eleven store on the island of Koh Pha Ngan, after attending the notorious beach bash.

The 37 year old from Gillingham in Kent, had reportedly been trying to find his way back to his hotel in the small hours after of the morning after downing cheap shots at the iconic party. He was last seen withdrawing cash to pay a mystery local who had offered him a lift.

Tragically, his lifeless body was found shortly after 6.30am, today, December 16, with police and paramedics arriving at the scene around 7.20am, unable to revive him.

Police suspect that Boucher, who ran the Northern Beaches Cleaning Service in New South Wales, drank alcohol and suspect he may have indulged in drugs during the rambunctious Sunday night festivities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arun confirmed a search for the elusive driver who dropped him off before vanishing.

Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party | News by Thaiger
Picture of British tourist Christopher Stephen Boucher-Facebook

The Daily Mirror reported that Boucher was found barefoot, clutching an opened water bottle, with his driver’s license in his pocket revealing his identity, said Lieutenant Colonel Arun.

“We found the body lying face up. It was sent to Koh Pha Ngan Hospital for examination.”

Lt. Col. Arun added that officers are combing through CCTV footage to uncover any clues about his mysterious final hours.

The party-loving British man was reportedly last seen inebriated at Hat Rin Beach, the epicentre of the extravagant Full Moon Party.

Unnamed witnesses told Lt. Col. Arun he was visibly exhausted upon his return to the hotel.

“He might have partied all night until the morning and passed out due to lack of sleep.”

Lt. Col. Arun added that no signs of assault were found. Blood test results are pending.

Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party is infamous for its all-night revelry, drawing thousands of backpackers to its sandy shores.

Despite its popularity, the event is notorious for the promiscuous availability of alcohol and drugs, with substances like cannabis, magic mushrooms, and methamphetamine easy to come by.

The deaths of tourists and partygoers on Koh Pha Ngan is not a new phenomenon.

Earlier this year a horrifying incident unfolded at Bamboo Bar on the island, where a British backpacker from Bristol was attacked, leaving him gushing blood after being stabbed in the neck in a Thai bar brawl.

Hugo Mooney found himself sprawled on the floor of Bamboo Bar on the infamous Full Moon Party island of Koh Pha Ngan, his life hanging by a thread, as horrified bystanders scrambled to stem the tide of blood.

The unsavory incident unfolded on January 28, around 11.30pm, as Mooney and his group of six pals were savouring beers. It was then, as alleged by Mooney, that Israeli national Eliran Alias targeted his female friend with unwelcome advances.

Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party’s darker side was also exposed last August when a grisly murder rocked the island. Spanish actor’s son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo allegedly killed and dismembered his lover during the event.

As the Thai police press on with their inquiry into Boucher’s untimely death, his passing serves as a grim reminder of the Full Moon Party’s perilous allure.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

