Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on

The mystery of the British man who vanished after a legendary beach party in Thailand nearly 20 years ago still remains a puzzle for the police. The police added that the search is far from over.

The hunt for missing Norwich man Daniel Hall, who disappeared under baffling circumstances in Thailand in 2008, remains very much alive, police revealed.

Hall, a former winner on BBC’s The Weakest Link, vanished following a wild Full Moon Party on the island of Koh Pha Ngan, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The 35 year old was last sighted on February 24 and 25, 2008, first among the 30,000 revellers at the infamous all-night beach bash, and then at noon the next day at the island’s Back Yard Bar.

The Birmingham University history graduate, who had been working as a labourer in Norwich, arrived in Thailand at the end of January 2008. After spending some time with a friend in Bangkok, he moved to Lam Son Bungalows on Hat Yao Beach on Koh Pha Ngan on February 16, where he later met up with a Spanish companion.

Chillingly, Hall’s personal belongings remained untouched at the bungalows, and no withdrawals were made from his bank account after February 22, days before he vanished.

Norfolk Constabulary previously launched an appeal for information in 2013, even featuring Daniel’s case on BBC Crimewatch, which sparked a flurry of calls.

In a reappeal made in 2018 to mark the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, the force said they had “completed all existing lines of enquiry and the investigation remains open.”

“We would of course act on any new information received and encourage people who may know the whereabouts of Daniel Hall to come forward.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that the case remains open to this day, Norwich Evening News reported.

During the 2013 appeal, officers released a photograph showing Hall alongside two unidentified men, one topless with a goatee and a shaved head, who police said they were keen to trace as potential witnesses. Both were believed to be British nationals.

Anyone with information about Daniel Hall’s disappearance is urged to contact British police or Thai authorities.