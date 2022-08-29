Thai actor’s plan to swim from Thailand to Laos for charity

Famous Thai actor and singer Phakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak hopes to make a splash with his charity swim across the Mekong River from Thailand to Laos and at the same time raise awareness about environmental issues and raise funds for hospitals in the two countries.

Tono announced his plan via his Instagram account last Thursday, August 25. He revealed that he had met with his team to plan the upcoming mission called One Man & The River. He said the swim will be the most difficult thing he’s done in his life but it is for a worthy cause.

The 36 year old revealed that he would swim 15 kilometres across the Mekong River starting from the Naga Monument in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom to Sikhottabong Stupa in Laos on Saturday, October 22.

Tono made it known that he selected the Mekong River because it is important for Thailand, especially for people in the Isaan province who believe in the mythical snake Naga. He said he wants the Thai and Lao people to take care of the river too.

“I would like to invite everyone to join the campaign. If you can afford it, just one baht, five baht, or 10 baht from everyone is enough to make a change.”

The Khon Kaen-born celebrity revealed he would begin swim practice after his latest television drama, Wiwa Fah Lab (วิวาห์ฟ้าแลบ), ends filming at the beginning of next month.

Tono said he had been playing football to develop his leg muscles but still had to develop his breathing skills for swimming.

The former footballer with Ractaburi, and Ayurrhaya acknowledges the risk involved but believes highlighting the globe’s environmental problems makes it all worthwhile. He also believes the Naga will protect him from any danger.

Donations for the swim open on October 1 and close when the event ends on October 22. The donations will be split in half between Nakhon Phanom Hospital in Thailand and a hospital in Thakhek Town in Laos.

This isn’t Tono’s first charity splash, two years ago the actor planned to swim 82 kilometres across 12 islands over 18 days, from a pier in the southern province of Surat Thani to Koh Samui Island. Unfortunately, the swim had to be cancelled after he had completed 27 kilometres because of Covid-19 pandemic emergency decree rules.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Spring News