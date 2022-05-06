Travel
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket for 2022
There’s no better way to enjoy Phuket’s breathtaking beaches and turquoise water than to stay in a beachfront hotel. Luckily, The island is filled with gorgeous and luxurious beachfront hotels. Whether you are on a romantic escape, on a family holiday with your kids, or you want to enjoy a secluded stay by yourself, there are plenty of beachfront hotels around the island to make your dream holiday come true.
With so many hotels to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we have compiled 5 of the best beachfront hotels in Phuket to make your holiday planning a bit easier.
Top 5 Beachfront Hotels in Phuket
1. The Shore at Katathani Resort
Situated at the stunning beach of Kata Noi, The Shore at Katathani is a perfect beachfront hotel for a romantic getaway. It’s far enough from the shopping and restaurant haven of Kata Beach, but close enough for you to get there on foot – giving you the best of both worlds. Each private villa features a infinity pool and is tastefully designed to make you feel relaxed. You can admire the jaw-dropping views of the ocean or lush gardens from your bed or the pool. Besides the beautiful rooms, you can also enjoy the hotel’s seafront restaurant, an inviting large main pool, and an incredible spa.
Pricing: Start from approx. 8,214 Baht to 47,944 Baht per night.
Address: 14 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
2. The Vijitt Resort
The Vijitt Resort is a tranquil beachfront hotel with beautifully designed private villas, landscaped gardens, playgrounds, an enormous infinity pool facing the beach, and a virtually private beach. It’s the perfect beachfront hotel for a family holiday or to simply escape from your busy life. Children can enjoy the kids’ club, games room, and playground, while adults can participate in Thai yoga and botanical walks. During sunset time, you can soak up the magnificent views of the ocean from the Beach Bar.
Pricing: Start from approx. 1,705 Baht to 14,015 Baht per night.
Address: 16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Amphur Muang, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
3. Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort
Le Méridien is a vast beachfront hotel on Karon Noi, a scenic private beach between Patong and Karon Beach. It boasts one of the largest swimming pools in Phuket, 10 restaurants, as well as on-site facilities galore from tennis courts and mini-golf to children’s park and trampolines. With everything that it has to offer, you might never want to leave this hotel. However, the hotel provides taxi or shuttle services for guests who want to go to Patong and Karon beaches’ shopping and party areas.
Pricing: Start from approx. 3,000 Baht to 10,300 Baht per night.
Address: 29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
4. The Surin
Located along the coast of Pansea Beach, The Surin Phuket is a tropical sanctuary for discerning travelers, couples, and families who seek relaxation in a tranquil beachfront hotel. It’s one of the first luxury beachfront hotels on the island and is well-known in offering exceptional service. The cottages and villas are designed to blend in with the green tropical forest, each with a modern and elegant Thai design. The beach is perfect with soft sand and clear blue water. On top of that, it’s mostly private as only guests of the Surin and Amanpuri Resort can access it.
Pricing: Start from approx. 4,416 Baht to 17,301 Baht per night.
Address: 118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
5. The Nai Harn
Nestled in a tropical hillside overlooking the beautiful Nai Harn Beach, the Nai Harn was once (and still is) one of the most exclusive beachfront hotels in Phuket. Some of the rooms offer a large balcony with remarkable sea views and are well-equipped to ensure you have a fantastic stay. The hotel also has a large rooftop bar overlooking the sea, with lots of loungers, bean bags, and cushions. You can also pamper yourself with the most beautiful sumptuous spa indulgence on the island.
Pricing: Start from approx. 3,110 Baht to 12,511 Baht per night.
Address: 23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
Want to expand your search to include all of the best beachfront hotels in Thailand? Check out our article on the Top 8 Beach Hotels in Thailand.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea looks to amend military service laws, all because of one music band
3 Malaysia – Thailand border crossings reopening
Friday Covid Update: 7,705 new cases; provincial totals
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Thailand News Update | Foreigner in Thai spirit house ‘misunderstanding’
Beauty brand wants to end forced haircuts in Thailand’s schools
Man speaking on the phone in northeast Thailand accidentally hit by train
Several officials in Thailand wanted over child trafficking involvement in south
Anutin instructs 3 ministries to prepare to transition Covid-19 to endemic
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket for 2022
Exclusive lifestyle: Most prestigious condominiums in Bangkok 2022
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
Japan’s PM says entry restrictions to ease by next month
Thailand Pass to be Scrapped for Thais? | GMT
TAT says Thailand still on track to welcome 20 million tourists next year
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Coronation2 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Bangkok4 days ago
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Best of1 day ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand