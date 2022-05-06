Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Anutin instructs 3 ministries to prepare to transition Covid-19 to endemic
Deputy PM and Thai health minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has ordered his ministry to work with the Tourism & Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry as Thailand prepares to declare Covid-19 endemic. According to a Nation Thailand report, government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul says the move is a result of the country’s falling infection rate.
“The Deputy PM said the number of new Covid-19 infections has kept decreasing in the 2 weeks after Songkran, which indicates that Thailand is preparing to declare Covid-19 endemic.”
Anutin says he wants all 3 ministries, and other relevant agencies, to work together on facilitating the transition of the virus to endemic status. The minister adds that the public must be kept informed, so that they can remain protected while preparing to live with the illness.
“Downgrading Covid-19 to endemic status must be carried out along with providing health-related knowledge to the people so that they can protect themselves and live with the disease safely.”
According to Traisulee, a number of Thai provinces are already preparing an “endemic sandbox” programme, under which a number of disease prevention measures could be eased. This could include relaxing restrictions at certain venues and places like public parks and on public transport, provided those provinces are reporting low infection rates and high vaccination rates. She adds that the idea behind the endemic sandbox programme is to have a smooth transition, with minimal disruption to everyday life.
Yesterday, Thailand reported 9,790 new infections, the fourth day in a row that case numbers have been below 10,000. Yesterday’s death toll is also the lowest reported since early March.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea looks to amend military service laws, all because of one music band
3 Malaysia – Thailand border crossings reopening
Friday Covid Update: 7,705 new cases; provincial totals
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Thailand News Update | Foreigner in Thai spirit house ‘misunderstanding’
Beauty brand wants to end forced haircuts in Thailand’s schools
Man speaking on the phone in northeast Thailand accidentally hit by train
Several officials in Thailand wanted over child trafficking involvement in south
Anutin instructs 3 ministries to prepare to transition Covid-19 to endemic
Best Beachfront Hotels in Phuket for 2022
Exclusive lifestyle: Most prestigious condominiums in Bangkok 2022
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
Japan’s PM says entry restrictions to ease by next month
Thailand Pass to be Scrapped for Thais? | GMT
TAT says Thailand still on track to welcome 20 million tourists next year
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Senior Thai naval officer allegedly forces marines to drink semen
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Coronation2 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Bangkok4 days ago
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Best of1 day ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand