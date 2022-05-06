Anutin instructs 3 ministries to prepare to transition Covid-19 to endemic

Deputy PM and Thai health minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has ordered his ministry to work with the Tourism & Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry as Thailand prepares to declare Covid-19 endemic. According to a Nation Thailand report, government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul says the move is a result of the country’s falling infection rate.

“The Deputy PM said the number of new Covid-19 infections has kept decreasing in the 2 weeks after Songkran, which indicates that Thailand is preparing to declare Covid-19 endemic.”

Anutin says he wants all 3 ministries, and other relevant agencies, to work together on facilitating the transition of the virus to endemic status. The minister adds that the public must be kept informed, so that they can remain protected while preparing to live with the illness.

“Downgrading Covid-19 to endemic status must be carried out along with providing health-related knowledge to the people so that they can protect themselves and live with the disease safely.”

According to Traisulee, a number of Thai provinces are already preparing an “endemic sandbox” programme, under which a number of disease prevention measures could be eased. This could include relaxing restrictions at certain venues and places like public parks and on public transport, provided those provinces are reporting low infection rates and high vaccination rates. She adds that the idea behind the endemic sandbox programme is to have a smooth transition, with minimal disruption to everyday life.

Yesterday, Thailand reported 9,790 new infections, the fourth day in a row that case numbers have been below 10,000. Yesterday’s death toll is also the lowest reported since early March.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand