Travel
AirAsia’s flight plans uncertain due to bans
After rumours that Thailand will extend its scheduled international flight bans into July, Air Asia’s flight plans remain uncertain as it hopes are ‘up in the air’ about resumption of its international flights. Due to having little advanced notice of travel bans due to the Covid-19 measures being changed constantly, the airline is on standby as it awaits the final word from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand whether cross-border flights can be resumed next month.
AirAsia is a bit more certain about its Johor Bahru – Ho Chi Minh City service due to restart on July 16 with three flights scheduled per week.
The Kota Kinabalu – Singapore route is also set to resume with four weekly flights on the same date. Below, is a list of flight dates announced so far with the airline…
Mid-July
Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan daily
Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Chennai four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Danang three-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City daily
Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh three-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yangon four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore five daily
Early July
Kuala Lumpur – Phuket four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta four-weekly
Penang – Jakarta four-weekly
Penang – Medan Kualanamu four-weekly
Penang – Singapore two daily.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Following the announcement that Thailand would once again open its doors to certain categories of international visitors, the government’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed most will have to agree to a 14 day quarantine. It’s understood the first group to be granted entry to the Kingdom from July 1 will include businesspeople, skilled workers and experts, teachers, students, and medical tourists, as well as foreign residents with Thai families here.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the government expects around 50,000 foreigners under the new rules, 30,000 of whom are expected to be arriving for medical treatment. In addition, officials expect over 15,000 skilled workers, 2,000 teachers and students, and 2,000 foreign residents with Thai families. Around 700 foreign investors or business people are also expected.
Dr. Taweesilp says most foreign visitors will be required to undergo a 14 day quarantine period, to ensure Thailand can continue its successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus. The 14 day quarantine has also been a requirement for all repatriating Thais. He adds that many have already registered for permission to come to Thailand and have agreed to the quarantine requirements.
In the case of those coming on short visits, on business, or as guests of the government, they will have to agree to be tested for Covid-19 before departure in their home country, and again on arrival in Thailand. They must also have health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment, and agree to be monitored by medical staff during their stay.
From August 1, Thailand may implement a “travel bubble” scheme, whereby tourists from countries or cities that have also successfully suppressed the virus, may enter into a reciprocal agreement for the sharing of some tourism and business trips.
It’s understood all of the above proposals will be submitted to the government’s Covid-19 taskforce for consideration this coming Monday.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Business
Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame
Thailand’s exports have dropped drastically and the Thai Ministry of Commerce blames the coronavirus pandemic for the low levels and the shrinking supply and demand market. In a report released yesterday, exports for May are the lowest they’ve been in 4 years.
Worldwide lockdowns have caused production in Thailand to take a plunge, according to the director-general of the commerce ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Pimchanok Vonkorpon. On the flip side, exports of farm products and food actually grew by 22%.
“The export value in May was recorded at 16.8 billion US dollars, down 22.50% year-on-year, and the import value was at 13.58 billion U.S. dollars, down by 34.4%.” The report says that in the year’s first 5 months, overall Thai exports dropped down 3.7% year-on-year and imports decreased by 11.6% year-on-year.
SOURCE: Xinhua
Business
NokScoot downsizes, airlines ask for financial help
Travel restrictions and flight cancellations across the globe have caused once busy sky traffic to go quiet as airlines are taking a battering from the coronavirus outbreak. Less of the bird-like, yellow beaked planes will be in the air as the popular budget airline NokScoot just announced it’s downsizing their fleet and laying off employees to try and keep the business viable at this disruptive time in the world of international travel.
Due to the pandemic international air services could be hobbled for the next 2 to 3 years and NokScoot says it would be impossible for the business to recover from the situation if it didn’t make drastic changes. The company is now going through the process of downsizing its fleet which will also cut down the number of crew. It had been rumoured in some social media posts that the airline would cease all operations, but NokScoot says that’s not the case, they’re just restructuring.
NokScoot isn’t the only airline hurting. The airline and 7 other Thai-based airlines, mostly budget carriers, are asking the government for 24 billion baht in soft loans. Without the funds, Thai AirAsia says many airlines will simply collapse.
The executive chairman of SET-listed Asia Aviation and the largest shareholder of Thai AirAsia, Tassapon Bijleveld, says that airlines need the soft loans to continue operations. And if NokScoot collapses, Bijleveld said AirAsia X would be unable to take over all of NokScoot’s routes.
“If the government does not approve the soft loans airlines have requested, when Thailand opens to international travellers there may not be enough jets to serve them as many airlines have serious cash flow problems.”
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
