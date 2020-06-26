Hong Kong documentary sees scene removed after new law | The Thaiger

World
Hong Kong documentary sees scene removed after new law
A pro-democracy Hong Kong documentary saw a scene removed after a new law criminalized anything that is seen as “insulting” China’s national anthem. The director of the documentary, Evans Chan, says he had to delete the scene which featured an artist playing the national anthem, which reveals how the new law is already censoring artistic creativity.
Hong Kong is considered a semi-autonomous region with many angered about Beijing’s hold over the city. The documentary called “We Have Boots” is being produced by a Hong Kong native who is based in the US who says the deleted scene will be only for the Hong Kong edition of the film. The scene labelled “The Patriot,” featured a local artist playing China’s national anthem while sitting inside a red metal cage.
The new law forbids insulting or changing China’s national anthem with up to three years in jail and a fine for those found guilty. Those criticizing the law say the “One Country, Two Systems” agreement between mainland China and formerly British ruled Hong Kong seems to be increasingly void.
China is also reportedly set to impose a separate national security law targeting subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreigners. Officials say the new law will restore stability after violent pro-democracy protests as it will only target a few who have extremist views.
But those opposing such laws say they fear Hong Kong will start looking more like the mainland as censorship could be mainstreamed with the recent documentary being an example. Chan echoed many others’ fears by saying he wasn’t sure if the documentary would even be allowed to be screened after the new law is enacted.
The security law reportedly could be passed as early as next week as a meeting this Sunday could set it in motion.
World
PIA cleans house after pilot license cheating scandal
In the wake of a deadly Pakistan plane crash, the country’s flagship carrier PIA says they may let go more than 150 pilots after finding many have allegedly faked their own licenses. The government has said that pilots both inside and outside the airline had allegedly allowed other people to take their exams in order to keep their flying licenses. Now, those pilots with suspicious or bogus licenses have been immediately grounded.
The news comes after an investigative report into the recent PIA plane crash revealed startling errors on behalf of the pilots and air traffic controllers-which ended with over 90 people dead. Investigators also say officials in the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be questioned as to whether or not they accepted bribes to stay quiet about the scheme.
Publicly, the news of cheating on pilot exams has only come to light this week, but an AP news agency said that PIA knew about the issue for at least two years as it had fired at least four pilots before over the matter. Currently, there are reportedly 236 pilots with fake licenses.
The Karachi crash saw PIA pilots fly an Airbus A320 into a residential neighbourhood near the airport with reports saying that the pilots were not focused on landing as they attempted to ground the plane with the landing gear still up. The pilots were reportedly distracted as they could be heard talking about the coronavirus pandemic over the receiver, and refused to follow warnings that the aircraft’s altitude was too low-resulting in the fatal crash.
Air traffic controllers also played a large part in the crash as they reportedly failed to tell the aircraft that their first landing attempt had damaged both of the plane’s engines, which undoubtedly contributed to its crash the second time around.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that they were also seeking more information after the news came about.
“We are following reports form Pakistan regarding fake pilot licenses, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight,” a spokesman said.
World
Unilever drops “fair” from skin lightening cream’s branding
Unilever has announced it is dropping the word “fair” from its “Fair & Lovely” skin lightening cream after many have called it racist. Sunny Jain, president of Unilever’s. beauty and personal care division say…
“We recognize that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this.”
However, those critics say the move to change the product’s name won’t do enough for the cause and are calling for the product to be removed entirely. As the demand for lighter skin is quite apparent across Asia, other South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh see white skin as signifying one’s position in high society.
Unilever has clearly taken note by featuring top Bollywood stars and youth on its advertising campaigns- which appear to give ideas that improving one’s skin tone can earn better prospects for marriage and jobs.
But Unilever is not alone in being targeted for its seemingly racist ads as other companies are being called out especially after the Black Lives Matter movement in America has gone global.
“They have to answer for all of this,” said Kavita Krishnan, an activist with the All India Progressive Women’s Association, referring to the “toxic culture” that she says the company had profited over for years by equating lighter skin tones with beauty, confidence, and success.
So far, Unilever has not announced the new name of its products, however, it has previously trademarked such names as “Glow & Lovely,” “Even & Lovely,” and “I am Lovely” amongst others.
Travel
Virgin Australia will fly again under new US ownership
Virgin Australia will reportedly grace the Australian skies again after a US company has bought it out. Bain Capital, a private equity group in the US, took over ownership after the struggling airline was unsuccessful in asking for Australian government bail out or loans. The second largest airline in Australia collapsed in April after struggling with long-term debt before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, knocking them out of the skies altogether.
Bain Capital reportedly supports the airline’s current management team and its turnaround plans and says it’s committed to retaining thousands of jobs by injecting a significant amount of capital to help its future.
The Australian government is undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief along with other airline officials as the US company has saved the airline from the government having to put its hands in its pockets and, worse, a Qantas monopoly.
When state borders reopen, both Qantas and Virgin Australia could possibly engage in a price war as domestic flights will likely be in demand as Australia is in its first recession in almost 30 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Virgin Australia is currently owned by a number of shareholders including Sir Richard Branson, Singapore Airlines, the UAE government and China’s HNA airline. The airline started up in 2000 just before the collapse of the other big airline brand at the time, ‘Ansett’ and quickly became Australia’s second largest airline brand to continue the duopoly with Qantas.
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
