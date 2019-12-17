What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand? | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
From clear crystal waters to dense lush jungles and rolling hills, iconic locations are magnets that attract travellers seeking relaxation and adventure to Thailand. But as more hotels and resorts start offering rooms or private villas, people may wonder what the perks and privileges of a perpetual holiday lifestyle may be.
Bedroom views
While city life demands us to constantly be ‘on’, resort life allows us to be in sync with nature. Instead of the view of a concrete jungle, you can choose to wake up in your own room to the sounds of ocean waves and exotic birds before heading out for a morning walk along the beach or lake.
And it’s more than beautiful views, many studies have found that waterfront views from your home can reduce stress, not to mention that excellent views can add value to your property. A project that emphasises sea views is Beachfront Bliss in Phuket, among others.
Beachfront Bliss project in Phuket
Interesting neighbours
Living in a resort in Thailand means you get to meet and interact with interesting people from many parts of the world. That includes people from your home country and those from other regions, from Scandinavian families who come for a jungle adventure and solo travellers from Asia to British couples on a honeymoon and even an Indian family who comes to Thailand for a lavish wedding.
Unique hobbies
Living close to nature can reinforce an active lifestyle while living in a resort allows you to easily take up or pursue new interests, such as kite-surfing, deep-sea diving, trekking, bird watching, cooking, or star gazing. In a city with a sizeable expat community, you can also meet people who share the same interests. Phuket, for instance, has a number of clubs for water sports.
Chiang Mai also has many Thai boxing and martial arts camps, yoga and meditation studios, in addition to a lot of digital nomads with entrepreneurial minds.
Also, since many resorts are competing for prime locations, you may often find living in a resort means you have a unique neighborhood and easy access to interesting amenities like water parks, luxury golf courses, airports, and interesting attractions. In Hua Hin, for instance, many golf enthusiasts looking to buy close to the famous Black Mountain golf club.
Sansara Black Mountain is a mix of luxury living and 5‐star service ideal for people looking to enjoy an active retirement or long stay vacation in Thailand.
Resort facilities
From spas to bars, living in a resort means you have more facilities than residential projects usually offer. And some unique projects even offer facilities like the Muay Thai kickboxing training room and natural hot springs exclusively featured at Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness. Also, since the resort accepts guests year-round, you can bet that the facilities have state-of-the-art equipment.
Onsen Wellness resort in Chiang Mai
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai mountains introduce two new camping facilities
PHOTOS: asia.one.com
Two new camping grounds are now open and ready to receive visitors in the mountains around Chiang Mai. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation says the Sui Tang and Doi Lang camping grounds are now open and ready for customers.
The Nation reports that Sui Tang is located in the district of Chai Prakan, at an altitude of around 1,395 metres, with the Doi Lang camp ground in Mae Ai district located at the higher altitude of 1,720 metres. Both campsites are part of Doi Fha Hom Pok National Park, Thailand’s northernmost national park.
Both Sui Tang and Doi Lang boast full camping facilities, including bathrooms, toilets and car parking. Each site can accommodate up to 150 visitors, who can then use the new camping facilities as a base for treks to the top of Doi Ang Khang mountain, indulge in some bird-watching on specially designated trails, as well as taking in the spectacular sunrise and sunset views.
In addition to the beautiful fog views in the winter mornings, there is also the Mon Son viewpoint, Strawberry Plantation, and Tea Plantation 2000. For information, call 052 080 801, 084 4834689.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Wellness Tourism
Resorts in Northern Thailand are quick to adapt, as wellness tourism is on the rise. Many operators now offer packages that include anything from ancient spas, yoga in the forest, and monastery stays to farm-to-table produce, local cooking, Thai kickboxing classes, and mineral hot springs. And they have good reasons for it.
Though wellness trips now account for about 7% of all trips taken worldwide, a study by the Global Wellness Institute found wellness tourism is growing fast at 6.5% annually (from 2015-2017). More importantly, wellness holiday makers are also generous spenders. For Thailand, international and domestic tourists spend about 36% more than the average tourist for quality stays that rejuvenate their body and mind.
Find out more about investing in the Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort.
Why are people taking wellness trips?
As daily stress, rising chronic diseases, and general unhappiness become part of modern life, people are looking for preventative ways and ancient wisdoms to take care of their physical and mental health, leading to a massive economic wellness boom, estimated at about US$4.2 trillion.
Add these modern “illnesses” to longer lifespans, demands for healthier lifestyles, desire for experiential travel, and the rise of the middle class to the ultra-wealthy in Asia, and you have wellness tourism that keeps expanding. In fact, at over $639 billion, wellness tourism has grown more than twice as much as general tourism (3.2%) in the past few years.
For Asia Pacific destinations, in particular, wellness trips are also driven by rising female travellers, mid-life adventurers, and Chinese millennial millionaires, a report by the wellness and hospitality marketing company CatchOn states. Female travelers, for example, organize trips to “escape, rekindle friendships, celebrate milestones, and reward themselves.” And spas, wellness or life coach gurus, truly unique and authentic experiences, and creative endeavors like cooking classes are highly attractive. For Asian female travellers, spa treatments, sightseeing, as well as shopping at mega malls (Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, etc.) are also a popular way to recharge.
For the mid-life adventurers, however, wellness is for self-care and exploration. Activities that are highly memorable, like flying around Mount Everest, are very attractive to this group. Meanwhile, well-to-do young Chinese are drawn to “hassle-free, all inclusive packages” with activities that include anything from morning yoga, meditation, and local cooking to sightseeing, outdoor adventures, shopping, beach parties, and fine dining, the report shows.
Thailand as a wellness destination
Thailand was quick to jump on this trend. Ranked 13th in the world and 4th in Asia-pacific in 2017, after China, Japan, and India, Thailand’s wellness tourism is estimated at $12 billion. Establishing itself as a major medical tourism hotspot and a top spa destination, Thailand is now considering adding a visa category called “Medical Visa,” which would allow holders to stay in the country up to a year for the purpose of medical treatment. The country also incorporates both health and wellness into their international campaign “Amazing Thailand: Open to New Shades” and targets major demographic segments such as millennials, seniors, and female professionals.
The top performing sources of medical and wellness tourists in Thailand are from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, as well as Australia, India, China, and the United Kingdom. And “new business is emerging from places; such as, Myanmar, Australia and Russia,” the Tourism Authority of Thailand noted earlier this year. For spas and massages, it’s Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, USA, and Vietnam that spend the most per head.
The Global Wellness Institute also commented on its global wellness report that by leveraging strengths in both segments, countries like Thailand are primed for stressed out professionals, patients and their families, as well as wellness travelers. Treatment, prevention, and recovery are available in a single trip, with health checkups, detox, life coaching, meditation, ancient therapies, and surgeries, in addition to a blissful setting for them to recover.
Chiang Mai as a wellness destination
While each region in Thailand offers a variety of wellness options, Bangkok is known for its wellness centers, Phuket its spa resorts, Koh Samui its fitness retreats, and Chiang Mai its spiritual retreats, according to a report in 2018 by Kasikorn Bank. Chiang Mai, with its rich culture, unique cuisine, long-standing Buddhist traditions, and mountainous scenery, attracts many tourists for general wellness travelers as well as spiritual monastery stays. While most tourists in the north are Thais and Chinese, the region also welcomes a lot of travelers from Europe and the United States as well as Japanese pensioners.
Each nationality, however, has very specific needs when it comes to wellness, a recent study by Chiang Mai University ()which surveyed 1,092 travellers in Chiang Mai and other Northern cities shows.
Thai tourists, for instance, are foodies and a wellness trip is best with local northern cuisines or healthy food. Chinese tourists, on the other hand, are more interested in traditional massages and listed creative classes, like learning Thai medicine and massage, very high on their list. To Americans and Europeans, a wellness trip to Chiang Mai is more enticing when paired with a chance to experience the local way of life. They are also similar in their choosing, listing wellness activities like Thai and northern massages as most attractive, followed by healthy/local cuisine, spas, hot springs baths, yoga, and meditation.
Meanwhile, Japanese pensioners are most interested in golf, followed by Thai massage, local food, and hot springs. They also focus on accommodations that are in close proximity to medical facilities.
When asked to choose an activity that is most interesting, all nationalities selected nature sightseeing, except the Chinese who selected Thai massage and herbal medicine classes as most attractive.
Selling wellness in Chiang Mai
As mentioned earlier, international and domestic wellness tourists spend about 36% more than the average tourist when visiting Thailand, and this is no exception in Chiang Mai. Undoubtedly, this leads to more resorts offering attractive holistic treatments to cash in on this trend, from The Pavana’s five habits of longevity to Dhara Dhevi’s Ayurvedic Retreat, which includes Shirodhara therapy, where a stream of warm oil is poured onto the “third eye” to improve the functions of the nervous system.
These resorts in Chiang Mai can charge much higher fees when offering wellness programs. For example, a night at the luxury Dhara Dhevi’s deluxe villa costs around 10,000 baht or about $330 (which accommodates 2 adults). That rises to 86,000 baht/person for 3 nights of an Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Retreat, the bundle that comes with Ayurvedic therapies, personalized treatments, traditional massages, free access to thermal facilities, private yoga, and meditation classes, among other things. To extend your wellness stay to 14 nights, the price rises to 363,000 baht/person.
Investing in wellness in Chiang Mai
Instead of choosing a colorful, but busy part of the city, many resort developers eye for iconic locations in natural surroundings to market as luxury wellness retreats. And some are opening its doors to investors, Thai or otherwise.
Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort, for example, lets investors buy a villa in its wellness resort at the starting price of 3.3 million baht (about $108,000). The resort is set in the hot spring area of San Kamphaeng of Chiang Mai and features on-site mineral hot springs. Minerals in this location, such as Fluoride and Sulfate, are said to have healing properties beneficial for boosting blood circulation, improving the reproductive system, strengthening bones and joints, as well as softening skin.
The resort also offers buyers guaranteed rental returns and hotel management. Buyers can also choose villas for their own use on the residential side , next to the resort, with access to facilities like the hot spring baths, spas, a Muay Thai kickboxing gym, spas, restaurants, as well as an on-site anti-aging clinic.
As wellness is a rising trend that attracts high-spending customers, it is obvious why many resorts are marketing themselves as wellness retreats.
Chiang Mai
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
“Bookings in the north are down and the outlook for… the first quarter of 2020 looks terrible.”
The head of the Northern Hoteliers’ Association based in Chiang Mai is painting a grim picture about the immediate future for tourism in northern Thailand.
She was bemoaning that bookings in the north are down and the outlook for the end of this year, and entering the first quarter of 2020, “looks terrible”.
Speaking to snook.com, La-iat Bungsrithong painted a picture of a sluggish tourist landscape in the north and poor pre-bookings during the, usually, busy Christmas and New Year period, and into the early months of next year.
She was blaming many of the same issues brought up by others in the tourism game – the high Thai baht, US-China trade wars and sluggish global economy.
“Compared to last year tourism was down and there seemed little hope on the horizon.”
“Chinese visitors remain the mainstay in the North with direct flights coming in from China cities but the expansion of hotel rooms in recent times is only seeing less of the pie for each operator.”
SOURCE: Sanook
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha
Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaigner new year break
80% of garbage in the sea comes from the waterways of Thailand’s cities and towns
Vietnamese illegal street vendors’ knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya
Police in Khon Kaen hunt Thai “Jack the Ripper”
Adviser to opposition leader calls on Thai PM to resign
Ten days later, no sign of missing Phuket pair, or their kayak
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
“They were just being playful” – Bangkok tuk tuk driver
Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders
Students clamber up destroyed stairway to get to school in Phuket
UK heads towards Brexit and Thailand ponders an FTA with Britain
Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
Trending
- Environment2 days ago
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
- Expats3 days ago
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
- Bangkok3 days ago
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
- Tourism3 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Bangkok3 days ago
Social media meltdown over tuk-tuk sex trip in Bangkok
- Plastics3 days ago
Production of degradable replacement is expensive stumbling block in plastic bag ban
- Business2 days ago
“Phuket’s economy is shrinking” – University report
- Bangkok2 days ago
Walking street-led economic recovery