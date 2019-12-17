Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha

A young woman has sustained serious head and back injuries after an SUV ploughed into her home while she was sleeping in her bedroom in eastern Thailand.

It’s understood the incident happened at a house in Sri Racha, north of Pattaya, on Sunday afternoon. Local rescue workers were called to the property near a Caltex petrol station and arrived to find that a black SUV had plunged into the house.

The Pattaya News says the young woman had not been named at the time of their report as authorities were waiting to contact her family. She is currently recovering in hospital.

It’s understood the driver has been arrested, although there is no further information on his name or whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. The police investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Pattaya

Vietnamese illegal street vendors’ knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Vietnamese illegal street vendors' knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Three Vietnamese nationals have been seriously wounded and a fourth has fled after a very public knife fight in Pattaya on Sunday night. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 11:30pm.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find three men with slash and stab wounds needing urgent medical attention. The three injured are Vietnamese citizens who were selling street food.

Police say the fourth Vietnamese man, a fruit vendor, had already fled the scene before they arrived, leaving his abandoned cart in the middle of the road and his countrymen injured. Witnesses say the four men argued before attacking each other with knives, in full view of dozens of beer bars full of tourists and locals walking by. Many panicked tourists and bystanders scrambled to get away from the scene.

Police claim all four men were working illegally, as migrants are prohibited from working as street vendors, according to The Pattaya News.

Police are continuing their investigation and say multiple charges will be filed, including working illegally and working without a permit. They say they are concerned such an incident happening in front of tourists and could “damage Pattaya’s image”.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Vietnamese illegal street vendors' knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger Vietnamese illegal street vendors' knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

Pattaya

Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in

PHOTO: Suthasinee Chartprachum – The Pattaya News

A woman injured in a motorbike accident is demanding that the hit and run driver must take responsibility and turn himself in to police.

26 year old Suthasinee Chartprachum told local media that she and her husband were on a motorbike when they were hit by a pickup truck last Thursday evening near the Thep Prasit National Housing Estate in Pattaya.

The pair were seriously wounded in the incident and are now unable to work to earn their living, she told The Pattaya News.

CCTV footage shows that the motorbike was stationary, waiting to cross the road, when it was struck by the pickup truck traveling at high speed. The incident is being followed up by Pattaya City Police, who are investigating.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in | News by The Thaiger

Crime

Police hunt suspect for stabbing ex-girlfriend at work

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Police hunt suspect for stabbing ex-girlfriend at work

Police in Chonburi province are hunting a suspect over the stabbing his ex-girlfriend whilst she was at work. Authorities in the Bowin district of Sri Racha, just north of Pattaya, were notified of the incident at about noon on Friday.

The incident happened at at a factory in Hemmarat. 21 year old Sasiwimon Mutaphon survived the attack but was seriously injured and is currently recovering in hospital.

The suspect, Sasiwimon’s 25 year old ex-boyfriend Saranyu Saetan, fled the scene. The incident occurred while Sasiwimon was working, and in front of her co-workers and other witnesses.

Police believe jealousy was the motive as Sasiwimon was allegedly dating other men. Police are continuing their search and speaking to witnesses of the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

