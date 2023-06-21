5 best condos near Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS

PHOTO: 1 bedroom condo at FYNN Sukhumvit 31 via FazWaz

In downtown Bangkok, Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS stations act as the ideal starting point to soak in the city’s lively atmosphere. Nestled between Sukhumvit Road and Asok Montri Road, the major metro station of Sukhumvit MRT opened in 2005 as part of the city’s famous Blue Line. Seamlessly connecting to the skytrain system at Asok BTS, this station offers an array of highlights and attractions within a stone’s throw away. As a result, living in the best condos near Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS has become a dream for many urban dwellers.

With nearby embassies of Lebanon and India, Sukhumvit MRT enjoys an international flavour and a diverse community. It’s also conveniently located near Srinakarinvirot University’s Bangkok campus, giving students easy access to the campus. If shopping is your forte, within walking distance lie three awe-inspiring malls: Terminal 21, Robinson, and Times Square. Foodies can rejoice as well, with the Foodland Supermarket nearby for any grocery needs. On the other hand, thrill-seekers eager to explore Bangkok’s nightlife can make a beeline for Soi Cowboy and dance the night away!

Unsurprisingly, Asok BTS is also brimming with a diverse range of activities. It welcomes tourists, expats, and locals alike to dive into the vibrant Bangkok lifestyle. An escape into nature at Benchakitti Park offers a serene retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. To satisfy your taste buds, look no further than the neighbouring Korean Town, a treasure trove of high-quality Korean restaurants. While waiting for a table, explore quaint shops selling unique Korean items.

It’s no wonder living near Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS presents an unparalleled level of convenience. And to help you take advantage of this prime location, we’ve compiled a list of the best condos near Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS, below.

1 bedroom condo at Celes Asoke

Price for sale: $362,000 (฿12,500,000)

Click here to see more photos

First on our list of the best condos near Sukhumvit MRT and Asok BTS is a chic and modern 35 SqM one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo unit in the dazzling Celes Asoke. Completed in April 2020, this stylish sanctuary is an urban dream come true for singles or couples seeking a haven in the heart of Bangkok.

Basking in abundant natural light, this unit boasts a sleek balcony that offers a front-row seat to astonishing city views. Minimalist yet functional, this cosy abode provides ample space without compromising sophistication and comfort.

Celes Asoke sparkles as a high-rise masterpiece strategically nestled in the vibrant Asoke area. Embracing the “Prime of the Prime” concept, this condominium elevates city living to royalty as it is merely steps away from exceptional restaurants, cafes, entertainment hubs, and shopping malls, all while being conveniently connected to BTS and MRT stations. The world-class amenities lovingly cater to Celes Asoke residents. These include a breathtaking rooftop swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, and an exquisite, multi-purpose room—all part of the “Own the Sky” experience.

Additional facilities comprise the elegant lobby, a rooftop garden to fall in love with, and a state-of-the-art security system with around-the-clock security, CCTV, and key card access for unmatched safety. Not to mention the luxurious Jacuzzi, sauna, and meeting room!

1 bedroom condo at FYNN Sukhumvit 31

Price for sale: $180,000 (฿6,210,000)

Click here to see more photos

Next on the list a 36.01 SqM one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo unit in the prestigious FYNN Sukhumvit 31, offering a taste of stylish charm tucked within the bustling city. Step into pure sophistication as modern elegance meets a personalised touch in this small yet enchanting unit. Feast your eyes on the carefully selected Italian-style furniture and lavish décor which amplify the timeless luxury. Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the space with natural light. Moreover, additional features such as a wet bar, balcony, microwave, and TV provide the utmost in comfort and convenience.

The condo building itself embodies architectural excellence and efficient use of living space. Embrace the exclusivity of only 63 residential units and indulge in special privileges. These include rooftop facilities such as a breathtaking swimming pool with panoramic Sukhumvit views, and a fully-equipped fitness centre. There’s also a lush garden, kids playground, and a well-appointed library.

Surrounded by a plethora of amenities, such as EmQuartier, The Emporium, Korea Town (Sukhumvit Plaza), Samitivej Hospital, and the lively Soi Cowboy, FYNN Sukhumvit 31 pampers residents with convenient access to vibrant city offerings. With proximity to Asok BTS station, Phrom Phong BTS station, and Sukhumvit MRT Station, seamless travel becomes second nature.

2 bedroom condo at The Trendy Condominium

Price for sale: $217,000 (฿7,500,000)

Click here to see more photos

This spacious 67 SqM two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is part of the stylish The Trendy Condominium project. With recent renovations and a fully furnished interior, it’s perfect for growing families seeking comfort and elegance. Boasting refined decor and thoughtful design, it comes complete with a private balcony, washing machine, microwave, and TV to ensure the utmost convenience and relaxation. The Trendy Condominium itself is an upscale high-rise complex that caters to all your needs in one prime location. Nestled alongside offices and shopping centres, you’ll experience the enjoyment of peaceful living with easy access to all lifestyle necessities. The extensive facilities include a fitness centre, swimming pool, sauna, restaurant, laundry shop, and 24-hour security system. With excellent connections to Nana BTS, Sukhumvit MRT, and Makkasan ARL, The Trendy Condominium offers outstanding convenience for your daily commute. Thus, making your urban living experience even more delightful. Its proximity to renowned shopping centres, schools, organisations, hospitals, and landmarks only adds to its appeal. 1 bedroom condo at Ashton Asoke

Price for sale: $255,000 (฿8,800,000)

Click here to see more photos

This alluring 31 SqM one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo unit is part of the distinguished Ashton Asoke project in Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok. Thanks to its location, this lovely space is the perfect choice for those seeking a comfortable and welcoming urban retreat. Plus, it has unbeatable views of Bangkok skyline.

The condo’s charming interior is complemented by fantastic city views and thoughtful features. These include a private balcony, washing machine, and microwave. Thus, ensuring a cosy and convenient living experience.

Additionally, the condominium building is conveniently connected to various modes of transportation like private cars, BTS Skytrain, and MRT subway, making daily commutes a breeze.

Aside from the location, Ashton Asoke’s also offers extensive facilities. You can find a picturesque garden, kid’s area, parking, EV charging station, saltwater and children’s swimming pools, Jacuzzis, steam room, and fitness centre. A meeting room, social club, library, and a rooftop garden are available as well.

1 bedroom condo at The Esse Asoke

Price for sale: $254,000 (฿8,755,000)

Click here to see more photos

The last (but not least) on our list of top condos near Sukhumvit MRT and Asoke BTS is a stylish 37 SqM one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo unit in the luxurious The Esse Asoke project.

This charming corner unit boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing natural sunlight to bask the space in a warm, inviting glow. Perfect for singles or couples seeking a vibrant city lifestyle, this condo has it all. From private balcony and washing machine to microwave and TV, it provides seamless urban living.

Outside of your unit, you can indulge in the condominium’s top-of-the-range facilities. These include an elegant lobby, the Sculpture court on the 10th floor, a lap pool, swimming pool, and jacuzzi—all offering panoramic views. You can also enjoy the sky-high workout experience in their sky fitness centre. And if you’re a golf enthusiast, why not perfect your swing with the golf simulator on the 33rd floor? Additionally, The Esse Asoke takes leisure to new heights. All thanks the sophisticated lounge, reading hall, business centre, conference room, and breathtaking skyscraper deck on the 43rd floor.

Follow us on :













These five stunning condos near Sukhumvit MRT and Asoke BTS showcase the perfect blend of luxurious comfort, unmatched convenience, and sophisticated design. Whether you’re a single professional, a dynamic duo, or a growing family, each property offers its unique charm and prestige to match your lifestyle needs in the bustling heart of Bangkok.

Want to live in Ari instead? Check out the 5 best condos in Ari offering comfort and convenience.