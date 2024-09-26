Etherhome, the seaview condo in Phuket that wins Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024 – 2025

It’s not easy to stand out in the competitive world of real estate, especially in a booming market like Phuket. But Etherhome Seaview Condo by Eden Home Development has managed to do just that by securing the Asia Pacific Property Award for 2024 – 2025, winning across two prestigious categories: Apartment/Condominium Development Thailand and Residential Development 20+ Units Thailand. These awards, part of the renowned International Property Awards, recognise the highest achievements in the global real estate sector, celebrating innovation, design, and excellence.

Etherhome Seaview Condo’s dual-category win is a remarkable feat that showcases its impact in Phuket and across the entire Asia Pacific region. So, what exactly sets it apart from the competition? Let’s explore the award-winning features of Etherhome Seaview Condo.

Etherhome Seaview Condo Phuket’s stand-out features

1. The premium design

Etherhome Seaview Condo’s recognition at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024 – 2025 reflects its impeccable attention to detail and innovative approach to luxury living in Phuket. Developed in partnership with local architectural firm Dreamscape, Eden Home Development incorporates the island’s natural beauty in the design. Each unit is thoughtfully positioned to offer residents breathtaking views, whether of the Andaman Sea or Phuket’s lush mountain landscapes.

The attention to detail at Etherhome Seaview Condo can also be seen in each individual unit. Designed with both style and practicality in mind, every unit is crafted in a Luxurious Western Contemporary style, complemented by customisable furniture packages.

Type A units are sleek and compact, featuring minimalist design, clean lines, and smart use of space. Therefore, they’re perfect for individuals or couples seeking a modern, practical home. Type B and Type C units offer more space, with open-plan layouts and large windows that flood the rooms with natural lights, ideal for families or those who love to entertain. At the top of the luxury spectrum, Type D and Type E units are designed to impress. They come with private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic views that seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor living.

2. The sustainable building practices

One of the key factors contributing to Etherhome Seaview Condo’s win at the Asia Pacific

Property Awards 2024 – 2025 is the seamless integration of sustainable building practices. The combination of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient features with high-end finishes make the condo as forward-thinking as it is luxurious.

In addition to the sustainable practices, Etherhome Seaview Condo is also built to last. Eden Home Development worked with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, to make sure that the condo meets the highest international standards. This collaboration guarantees that every element, from the structural integrity to the finishing touches, is held to rigorous scrutiny. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety, and innovative design, the project offers residents peace of mind and a home that exudes luxury in every corner.

3. The luxurious amenities

Eden Home Development is building luxury into every experience at Etherhome Seaview Condo in Phuket, with plans for a comprehensive range of amenities. The development includes a shimmering swimming pool for relaxation, beautifully landscaped gardens offering a peaceful escape, and thoughtfully designed communal areas that encourage social connection. A state-of-the-art fitness centre is envisioned for those prioritising health and wellness, while the planned wellness centre will provide a space for relaxation and rejuvenation. Once complete, these amenities will provide residents with a refined, elevated lifestyle.

4. The community lifestyle

The layout of Etherhome Seaview Condo in Phuket is thoughtfully designed to foster a sense of community among residents. While the development is still in progress, plans include communal areas aimed at encouraging social engagement and recreational activities. If you’re seeking both privacy and a lively community, Etherhome Seaview Condo perfectly blends private luxury with an enriching social experience just outside the door.

How the award boosts value and investment potential

Winning the Asia Pacific Property Award significantly raises Etherhome Seaview Condo’s market value and investment potential. For investors, an award of this magnitude signals credibility and guarantees a level of quality that can boost both immediate demand and long-term property value.

This recognition also provides potential buyers with confidence in the development’s superior quality and sustainable vision. This means that Etherhome Seaview Condo is both a luxury residence and a solid investment in Phuket’s thriving real estate market.

Adding to its appeal is the condo’s location in Rawai, which has quickly become a sought-after area for property buyers and renters alike. Rawai offers a unique blend of serene coastal living and convenient access to essential amenities. Therefore, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking both lifestyle and investment opportunities.

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of luxury living, sustainable design, and investment potential, Etherhome Seaview Condo is your answer. Visit Eden Home Development’s website and contact them today to schedule a private viewing or learn more about the available units.

