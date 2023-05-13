5 best condos in Ari offering comfort and convenience Your dream home in the heart of Ari awaits

Ari, a trendy neighbourhood situated in the north of Bangkok, is a hidden gem for those who seek a blend of modernity, convenience, and a laid-back lifestyle. With its plethora of chic cafes, charming eateries, and lush, green surroundings, it’s no wonder this area has become an appealing location for home seekers. But with so many condos options available in Ari, how do you choose the perfect one for your needs? Well, that’s why we’re here! Below, we’ve compiled the top 5 condos in Ari where sophistication and comfort meet practicality and fun.

2 Bedroom Condo for sale at FYNN Aree

Price for sale: ​​$167,000 (฿5,650,000)

The first condo in our list is a fabulous 2-bedroom, 47 SqM condo at FYNN Aree, a highly sought-after condominium project nestled in the trendy neighbourhood of Sam Sen Nai, Bangkok.

Step into this charming condo and be greeted by its tasteful neutral colour palette, creating a calming and inviting atmosphere. The abundance of windows throughout the unit ensures not only an ample amount of natural light but also excellent air circulation, providing a sense of freshness and vitality to your living space. Moreover, this delightful corner unit offers the perfect balance of elegance and functionality. Thus, making it the ideal choice for those looking to indulge in the best of Ari’s vibrant lifestyle.

The open plan living and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests or simply unwinding after a long day. Furthermore, the modern kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, makes whipping up your favourite meals a breeze. And with two spacious bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom featuring a relaxing bathtub, this condo truly has everything you need for a comfortable and stylish living experience.

But the perks don’t end there! As a resident of FYNN Aree, you’ll have access to an array of top-notch facilities that cater to your every need. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the communal pool, work up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, or simply relax in the elegant reception and lobby area.

Conveniently located just a short stroll away from the BTS Ari station, this stunning 2-bedroom condo at FYNN Aree provides easy access to all the fantastic shops, cafes, and restaurants that make Ari the go-to destination for modern living.

2 Bedroom Condo for sale at D’Memoria

Price for sale: ​​$211,000 (฿7,120,000)

Indulge the perfect urban sanctuary in this contemporary 2-bedroom, 59.91 SqM condo situated in D’Memoria, a sought-after condominium project in the heart of Sam Sen Nai, Ari. With its distinctive charm and modern conveniences, this condo unit is the epitome of chic living.

This splendid condo captivates with its ample natural light, illuminating the space and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The open plan living and dining area is perfect for both relaxed evenings and lively gatherings, providing a versatile setting for your day-to-day life.

The private balcony serves as a lovely spot to enjoy the fresh air and take in the bustling Ari scene. On the other hand, the two spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, cater to your relaxation and privacy needs.

Moreover, living in D’Memoria means you can enjoy the condominium’s top-notch facilities. These include a refreshing communal pool, a well-equipped gym, a lush garden area, and a BBQ area – perfect for hosting get-togethers with friends and family. And with car parking available on-site, convenience is never an issue. In addition, safety and security are also prioritised at D’Memoria. The building is equipped with 24-hour security and CCTV video surveillance, ensuring peace of mind for all residents.

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at Noble Lite

Price for sale: ​​$264,000 (฿8,925,000)

Picture yourself in a warm and inviting haven, tucked away in the vibrant neighbourhood of Sam Sen Nai, Ari. This delightful 53 SqM, 1-bedroom condo at Noble Lite offers a serene living space full of charm and potential.

With its open layout and ample natural light, this condo exudes an air of tranquillity that will instantly make you feel at home. The spacious living area, featuring a lovely little balcony and TV, is perfect for enjoying quiet evenings or entertaining guests. While the unit may benefit from a few modern updates, the overall ambiance is welcoming and brimming with charm.

Additionally, Noble Lite provides a range of top-notch facilities for its residents. These include a salt-chlorine swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, a lush communal garden, and an on-site restaurant for your dining pleasure. The 24-hour security system, CCTV video surveillance, and key card access ensure a safe and secure living environment, giving you peace of mind.

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at The Vertical Aree

Price for sale: ​​$207,000 (฿7,000,000)

Discover the magic of living in this alluring 50.50 SqM, 1-bedroom condo at The Vertical Aree. This petite yet enchanting condo unit is the epitome of charm and style. And although it’s not super spacious, it has a captivating interior design that makes every inch of space count.

This condo boasts a beautifully designed living area, complete with a balcony and TV for your enjoyment. The cute and charming vibe of the unit creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere, offering a sense of comfort and tranquillity amidst the bustling city life.

Moreover, you will have access to a plethora of top-class facilities, including a reception and lobby area, a well-equipped gym, a communal pool with a Jacuzzi, a lush garden area, a co-working space, and secure car parking.

1 Bedroom Condo for sale at Noble Around Ari

Price for sale: ​​$170,000 (฿5,754,000)

Step into a world of unparalleled luxury and sophistication with this stunning 1-bedroom condo at Noble Around Ari. This exquisite condo unit is the epitome of modern elegance. It boasts a beautiful and thoughtfully designed interior that exudes refinement and style.

The condo’s open layout features a wet bar and a modern kitchen equipped with a washing machine and microwave, providing an ideal setting for both effortless entertaining and everyday living. If you open the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, you’ll get a lovely “balcony”. It offers a private oasis to unwind and enjoy the city views. The bedroom and luxurious bathroom, although small, provide a sanctuary for relaxation.

Outside of your unit, you’ll have access to world-class amenities. These include a sparkling communal pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a stylish bar, an indoor kids zone, and secure car parking. The reception and lobby area, along with 24-hour security and CCTV video surveillance, ensure a safe and welcoming living environment.

So, why not one of these charming condos in Ari be your cosy retreat in the bustling city? Let the professional team at FazWaz help you with the purchasing process and embrace the blissful living experience that awaits you in the heart of Ari!