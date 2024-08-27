Inside Etherhome, the 40-unit luxury seaview condo in Rawai, Phuket

Two qualities matter most in real estate: exceptional design and an enviable location. Etherhome Seaview Condo in Rawai, Phuket embodies both, and then some. Standing between lush greenery and the shimmering expanse of the Andaman Sea, this 40-unit luxury condo effortlessly combines modern sophistication with the natural beauty of its surroundings.

Thanks to its location, Etherhome Seaview Condo provides easy access to some of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, as well as local dining and cultural attractions. Yet, it remains a quiet retreat, offering residents a sense of seclusion and privacy.

But the allure of Etherhome Seaview Condo doesn’t stop there, as it also comes with a wealth of other impressive features for those seeking upscale living in Phuket.

Find your perfect home among the various unit types available

Created by Eden Home Development (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Etherhome’s 40 units are divided into five different types. Each unit type offers something unique, from the layout and size to the view. Some units provide sweeping vistas of the Andaman Sea, while others offer a more secluded view of the lush, tropical landscape that surrounds the property.

The five different types include:

Type A: 1 bedroom, 51 sqm – Perfect for individuals or couples seeking a compact yet luxurious space.

Type B: 2 bedrooms, 102 sqm – Ideal for small families or those needing extra room for guests.

Type C: 2 bedrooms, 128.5 sqm – Offers more space and a versatile layout for comfort and style.

Type D: 3 bedrooms, 182.2 sqm – A spacious option for larger families or those who love to entertain.

Type E: 3 bedrooms, 610.35 sqm – The crown jewel, featuring expansive living areas, a gourmet kitchen, and a private terrace with unparalleled views.

Regardless of size, each unit reflects the same commitment to quality, with features that improve comfort and convenience. An open-plan layout allows for flexibility in how the space is used. The large windows invite natural light to flood every room and amplify the sense of openness. The design is modern yet timeless, with premium finishes and sustainable materials. Every detail, from the sleek kitchen countertops to the elegant bathroom fixtures, has been thoughtfully chosen to create a living space that is both beautiful and functional. Additionally, buyers can personalise furniture packages to suit their tastes.

Blending contemporary design with natural beauty

The developer of Etherhome Seaview Condo worked with Dreamscape, a local architectural company in Phuket, to create a living space that offers modern comfort while making the most of its tropical environment. The design approach is contemporary, with clean lines and an emphasis on light and space. However, it doesn’t overshadow the beauty of Rawai’s natural landscape. Instead, it complements it.

From the exterior to the interior finishes, every aspect of the condo is crafted using high-quality, sustainable materials. The developers have partnered with Bureau Veritas, a renowned French company specialising in testing, inspection, and certification, to guarantee the quality of materials used throughout the project. They carefully selected the materials not just for their aesthetic appeal but for their durability in a tropical climate to make sure that the property remains as stunning in the years to come as it is on day one.

Amenities that enhance everyday living

Outside of your unit, Etherhome Seaview Condo offers a range of amenities designed to make everyday living feel like a resort experience. The landscaped gardens offer a quiet retreat where you can connect with other residents or unwind. With its inviting waters, the pool is an oasis where you can take a leisurely swim or lounge by the water.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the state-of-the-art gym outfitted with the latest equipment. And for those moments when you just want to pamper yourself, the wellness centre, complete with a world-class spa, offers a retreat where relaxation and rejuvenation are always within reach.

Beyond these comforts, Etherhome Seaview Condo ensures peace of mind with state-of-the-art elevators, ample parking space, and 24-hour security system. The property also offers concierge services, housekeeping, and laundry and dry cleaning to make sure every aspect of your life is effortlessly managed.

The best of Phuket at your doorstep

Located on the southern tip of Phuket, Rawai offers the perfect balance of natural beauty, vibrant local culture, and a laid-back atmosphere. Living in this area means you’re just moments away from some of the island’s most beautiful beaches, such as Rawai Beach, Nai Harn Beach, and Ya Nui Beach. The area is also a haven for seafood lovers, with the famous Rawai Seafood Market offering the freshest catch of the day, prepared by local vendors right by the water.

Besides its beaches and cuisine, the area is also rich in culture. Local temples, such as Wat Sawang Arom, and traditional fishing villages offer a glimpse into the island’s rich heritage. Etherhome Seaview Condo’s prime location allows residents to enjoy all of this while also providing a peaceful sanctuary away from the busier tourist spots on the island.

If you’re considering investing in Phuket’s real estate or looking for a new home in Rawai, Etherhome Seaview Condo is worth exploring.

For more information, visit Etherhome Seaview Condo’s website.

