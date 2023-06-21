Thai professor Krisana Kraisintu wins Medical Scientist of the Year

Photo courtesy of Scidev.net

Distinguished pharmaceutical researcher Krisana Kraisintu received the prestigious title of Medical Scientist of the Year, for her outstanding work in the research and development of antiretroviral drugs, anti-malarial medications, and herbal treatments. The 71 year old’s crucial discoveries have brought affordable healthcare solutions to millions of people not only in Thailand but across the globe.

The award presentation takes place during the annual conference held by the Medical Sciences Foundation and Department of Medical Sciences, starting today (June 21) and concluding on Friday (June 23).

Krisana’s immense contributions to the successful creation of over 100 herbal and modern drugs have made healthcare more accessible in Thailand and beyond, as affirmed by Dr Sathaporn Wongjaroen, chairman of the foundation.

Notably, Krisana, also known as the “Gypsy pharmacist,” founded the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s (GPO) Research and development institute, which has been instrumental in researching and manufacturing generic versions of many life-saving medications.

Among the numerous groundbreaking projects undertaken by Krisana and her team is the development of a generic version of AZT (zidovudine)—used for preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission—and the creation of GPO-VIR, an affordable and effective antiretroviral drug regimen.

Additionally, Krisana and the GPO’s research and development institute have devised five more antiretroviral drug regimens, leading to a significant reduction in the cost of these medications—up to 20 times cheaper than imported alternatives.

Dr Sathaporn said…

“As a result, more than 150,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in Thailand are receiving proper treatments free of charge, as these drugs are cheap enough to be included on the national list of essential medicines.”

Krisana’s valuable work extends beyond Thai borders, with her involvement in constructing a pharmaceutical facility in Africa to produce antiretroviral drugs and anti-malarial medications. Furthermore, she has trained staff for this factory, as well as for hospitals and research institutes across 17 African nations, reported Bangkok Post.

Dr Sathaporn highlighted that millions of lives have been saved thanks to her contributions to the development of antiretroviral and anti-malarial drugs on the African continent.

In collaboration with her research partners, Krisana has also established four herbal medicine regimens for health promotion in rural regions, including community-based rehabilitation programmes for people overcoming drug addiction.